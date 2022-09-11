Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cin. Moeller, Ohio 39, Good Counsel 31
Dematha 38, Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 0
DuVal 19, Parkdale 15
Dulaney 22, Catonsville 12
Fallston 38, North East 6
Largo 40, Crossland 0
Lawrenceville, N.J. 47, Gilman 33
Lipscomb Academy, Tenn. 35, Calvert Hall College 0
MD School for the Deaf 66, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 0
Mt Zion 32, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 0
Perry Hall 43, Towson 0
Pikesville def. Baltimore Chesapeake, forfeit
St. John’s Catholic Prep 42, Gonzaga Prep, Wash. 14
Suitland 14, Oxon Hill 8
