Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cin. Moeller, Ohio 39, Good Counsel 31

Dematha 38, Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 0

DuVal 19, Parkdale 15

Dulaney 22, Catonsville 12

Fallston 38, North East 6

Largo 40, Crossland 0

Lawrenceville, N.J. 47, Gilman 33

Lipscomb Academy, Tenn. 35, Calvert Hall College 0

MD School for the Deaf 66, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 0

Mt Zion 32, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 0

Perry Hall 43, Towson 0

Pikesville def. Baltimore Chesapeake, forfeit

St. John’s Catholic Prep 42, Gonzaga Prep, Wash. 14

Suitland 14, Oxon Hill 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Joseph wants Nebraska head coaching job beyond this season

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph said Tuesday that he wants to be Nebraska’s next head football coach and not just the interim guy for the next nine games. Joseph met with the media for the first time since athletic director Trev Alberts asked him to lead the program the rest of the season following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday. “I think when you accept the job as interim head coach, that’s the opportunity you’re working for, to become the head coach,” Joseph said. “But we understand what goes along with this profession. It’s wins and losses, and that’s what it’s going to depend on.” Joseph, 54, opens his stint as interim head coach with a home game against former conference rival and sixth-ranked Oklahoma (2-0) on Saturday. The Huskers (1-2) have lost 18 straight against Top 25 opponents.
Big 12's underappreciated stealing spotlight early in season

Kansas improved to 2-0 for the first time in more than a decade by squeezing out a victory at West Virginia, a win highlighted by a clinching pick-six in overtime. Iowa State also went on the road and ended a six-game skid against its biggest rival, Iowa. There was Kansas State walloping ex-Big 12 rival Missouri to stay perfect through the first two games of the season, and Texas Tech, which beat then-No. 25 and future conference foe Houston to likewise stack two wins together. Pretty salty stuff from what were supposed to be the Big 12 also-rans.
Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader on a roll for unbeaten Orange

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — After Syracuse’s lopsided season-opening victory over Atlantic Coast Conference rival Louisville, Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader — the bearded one who’s as laid-back as any player in America — briefly fought his emotions on the podium following a stellar performance. The transfer from Mississippi State is in a good place under coach Dino Babers and knows it. “Coach Babers, I’m really thankful for him, just the opportunity to be here. He knows it wasn’t easy,” Shrader said, his voice cracking ever-so-slightly, “especially talking about last year. But I think it’s going to play out well.” When Shrader arrived at Syracuse, Tommy DeVito was the starter, but in Game 4 last season Babers decided that the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Shrader, an imposing dual threat and master of the fake, was the right man for the job. Shrader finished what ended as a disappointing 5-7 season, and when DeVito transferred to Illinois, the starting job was Shrader’s to lose.
UConn to pay Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million over firing

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn announced Thursday it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing. The money is in addition to the more than $11.1 million in back salary Ollie has already been paid after an arbitrator ruled in January that he was improperly fired under the school’s agreement with its professor’s union. “I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in a statement Thursday. “My time at UConn as a student-athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.” Ollie, a former UConn point guard who guided the Huskies to a 127-79 record and the 2014 national championship in six seasons as head coach, was let go after two losing seasons. UConn also stopped paying him under his contract, citing numerous NCAA violations in terminating the deal.
