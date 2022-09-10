Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Storms return to Utah after hot, smoky stretch. How much rain will the state receive?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already been one for the record books. Salt Lake City's six hottest September days dating back to 1874 were set in the first week of the month, while a seventh day also matched the previous record of 100 degrees. Many new daily and all-time monthly heat records were also set in other parts of the state, as a part of a massive regional heat wave.
Southern Utah prepares for potential flash floods
UTAH (ABC4) – With stormy conditions in Southern Utah, businesses prepared for more rain and potential flooding as officials issued safety messages. Zion National Park officials alerted visitors of a flash flood warning Wednesday. “Try and avoid putting yourself in a position where there may be a flash flood, knowing what the forecast is […]
Scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Beehive State
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, your Tuesday is off to a terrific start! Yesterday was a bit of a transition day across the state as the smoke moved away, and moisture started to move in. Yesterday brought isolated storms, but with increased moisture; aided by the remnants of what was tropical […]
ksl.com
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite much of the West seeing record rainfall in August, heightened wildfire conditions have returned to the region, coupled with abnormally high temperatures. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where at least 56 fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked
SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
Cooler and wetter week ahead
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Last Monday we were all wondering how long the heat wave would continue and if fall was ever truly going to make an appearance. One week later, we’ll be talking about much cooler weather and the good chance we have for some excellent moisture. Typical Utah. Things will start […]
eastidahonews.com
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
upr.org
Utah trees’ leaves dying early due to high temperatures
All throughout Utah, residents have noticed trees looking like they’re turning over for the fall season, but that isn’t the case. Instead, the falling leaves are the result of high temperatures, having been dying early due to extreme heat. Shaun Moser, garden manager at Conservation Garden Park in...
'Major' weather risk forecast for parts of Utah; expected flash floods
While storms moving in from the west will bring relief from record-breaking heat, many parts of Utah face potential flash flooding due to heavy rainfall.
What Lies Beneath: The Terrifying Legend of the Bear Lake Monster in Utah
Bear Lake, the second largest freshwater lake in Utah, is 20 miles long and 8 miles wide. It is well known as an outdoor destination on account of its sandy beaches, blue waters, and a variety of water-related activities that tourists can partake in.
kslnewsradio.com
Heavy rain coming to northern Utah, flash flooding probable in the south
SALT LAKE CITY –Remnants from Tropical Storm Kay are making their way through for the next few days, bringing rain and cooler temperatures to Utah. The Wasatch Front is expected to see a lot of rain through Friday, according to KSL Meteorologist Kevin Eubank. “By [this] afternoon, we’re dealing...
AZFamily
April’s Arizona Bucket List: Desert Domes
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new glamping spot in Northern Arizona is quickly growing in popularity. Clear Sky Resorts is located just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Guests stay in one of 45 themed domes. Themes include the...
kslnewsradio.com
New study ranks Utah as one of the worst states to work in
SALT LAKE CITY – A new study from Oxfam titled “Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022” ranks Utah as 44th overall in the country. The lowest rank possible is 52nd. The study included Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia along with all 50 U.S. states in its rankings.
eastidahonews.com
How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A’s 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake...
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Remains of tropical storm bringing probable flooding to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following the days on end of the hottest temperatures on record for Utah, the remnants of a tropical storm are bringing rains back to the state. And with those rains come flood risks. Utah's summer has included multiple floods that spanned the state, including...
KUTV
Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections
Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
utahstories.com
Utah Beer Best in Nation Thanks to LDS Church?
What began as a fun hobby for two twenty-somethings blossomed into a thriving brewpub that as of this summer serves up its own award-winning craft beer. “We just started home brewing with little extract kits like most people do,” Ross Metzger said of the pastime he and business partner Cody McKendrick enjoyed more than a decade ago.
ksl.com
Utah Gov. Cox signs joint letter asking Biden to 'immediately' withdraw student loan plan
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joined nearly half of the governors across the nation on Monday in a letter to President Joe Biden, denouncing the president's student loan forgiveness plan and asking for it to be withdrawn. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000...
ksl.com
US housing slump is here to stay. What does that mean for Utah, the West?
SALT LAKE CITY — As the Federal Reserve continues to wage its war on record high inflation rates, it appears higher interest rates are likely here to stay for at least the next year or even longer — which means the U.S. housing market slump isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
