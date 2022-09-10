ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
ksl.com

Storms return to Utah after hot, smoky stretch. How much rain will the state receive?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already been one for the record books. Salt Lake City's six hottest September days dating back to 1874 were set in the first week of the month, while a seventh day also matched the previous record of 100 degrees. Many new daily and all-time monthly heat records were also set in other parts of the state, as a part of a massive regional heat wave.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Southern Utah prepares for potential flash floods

UTAH (ABC4) – With stormy conditions in Southern Utah, businesses prepared for more rain and potential flooding as officials issued safety messages.   Zion National Park officials alerted visitors of a flash flood warning Wednesday.  “Try and avoid putting yourself in a position where there may be a flash flood, knowing what the forecast is […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Beehive State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, your Tuesday is off to a terrific start! Yesterday was a bit of a transition day across the state as the smoke moved away, and moisture started to move in. Yesterday brought isolated storms, but with increased moisture; aided by the remnants of what was tropical […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite much of the West seeing record rainfall in August, heightened wildfire conditions have returned to the region, coupled with abnormally high temperatures. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where at least 56 fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked

SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Cooler and wetter week ahead

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Last Monday we were all wondering how long the heat wave would continue and if fall was ever truly going to make an appearance. One week later, we’ll be talking about much cooler weather and the good chance we have for some excellent moisture. Typical Utah. Things will start […]
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Utah#Fall Colors#Smokymountains Com
upr.org

Utah trees’ leaves dying early due to high temperatures

All throughout Utah, residents have noticed trees looking like they’re turning over for the fall season, but that isn’t the case. Instead, the falling leaves are the result of high temperatures, having been dying early due to extreme heat. Shaun Moser, garden manager at Conservation Garden Park in...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Heavy rain coming to northern Utah, flash flooding probable in the south

SALT LAKE CITY –Remnants from Tropical Storm Kay are making their way through for the next few days, bringing rain and cooler temperatures to Utah. The Wasatch Front is expected to see a lot of rain through Friday, according to KSL Meteorologist Kevin Eubank. “By [this] afternoon, we’re dealing...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

April’s Arizona Bucket List: Desert Domes

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new glamping spot in Northern Arizona is quickly growing in popularity. Clear Sky Resorts is located just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Guests stay in one of 45 themed domes. Themes include the...
WILLIAMS, AZ
kslnewsradio.com

New study ranks Utah as one of the worst states to work in

SALT LAKE CITY – A new study from Oxfam titled “Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022” ranks Utah as 44th overall in the country. The lowest rank possible is 52nd. The study included Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia along with all 50 U.S. states in its rankings.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections

Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Utah Beer Best in Nation Thanks to LDS Church?

What began as a fun hobby for two twenty-somethings blossomed into a thriving brewpub that as of this summer serves up its own award-winning craft beer. “We just started home brewing with little extract kits like most people do,” Ross Metzger said of the pastime he and business partner Cody McKendrick enjoyed more than a decade ago.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy