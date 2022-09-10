ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA Probing Crash of Corporate Jet Off Runway at NAS North Island

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash of a corporate jet at Naval Air Station North Island. Photo via On Scene.TV.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash of a corporate jet at Naval Air Station North Island.

The twin-engine civilian corporate jet operated by a military contractor slid off a runway at NAS North Island on Friday, coming to rest on a retaining wall alongside San Diego Bay.

The Learjet 36 crashed onto a thin beach shortly after 1 p.m. during an attempted landing at the Coronado military station, according to base officials and the FAA.

The two occupants of the aircraft, both pilots, were able to get out of the downed plane on their own, after which paramedics took them to a hospital to be checked out, NAS North Island spokesman Kevin Dixon said.

There were no major injuries reported.

It was unclear what caused the crash, which took place at the northern end of the runway. The plane appeared to have sustained minor damage in the accident, Dixon said.

The aircraft was registered to GH Equipment LLC of Wilmington, Delaware, according to FAA records.

— City News Service

