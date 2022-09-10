ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Pedestrian Killed By Vehicle on Mission Avenue in Oceanside

By Debbie L. Sklar
 3 days ago
An Oceanside Police Cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross Mission Avenue, the Oceanside Police Department said Saturday.

The accident happened at 5:37 a.m. Friday on Mission Avenue between the intersections of Roymar Road and Foussat Road, Officer Jennifer Atenza said.

“The pedestrian suffered major head trauma and other significant injuries,” she said.

Despite life-saving measures attempted by an off-duty Camp Pendleton EMT, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Atenza said. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Eastbound traffic on Mission Avenue was diverted at Roymar Road for several hours to allow for an investigation to be completed. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was fully cooperative, Atenza said. Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call Investigator Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4431 or email KLissner@oceansideca.org.

–City News Service

