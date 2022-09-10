Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Montana Sawmill Destroyed by Fire, Employee Suffers Burns
LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) — A fire apparently caused by a dust explosion destroyed buildings and equipment at a Montana sawmill and one employee was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital for burn treatment, officials said. The fire started at 6 a.m. Monday at R-Y Timber in Livingston, destroying...
US News and World Report
Flash Floods Hit Chicago Metro Area, Stranding Cars
(Reuters) - The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a flash flood warning for part of northeastern Illinois including Chicago's northern metro area, after heavy rains flooded viaducts, stranded cars, and sent water surging into basements. Chicagoans shared photos and videos on social media of cars partially submerged beneath underpasses...
US News and World Report
Damaged Interstate Bridge Lane Reopens in WVa After Repairs
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Workers have completed repairs to an interstate bridge in West Virginia and reopened it fully. The Interstate 77 bridge over U.S. 50 near Parkersburg has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years. A northbound lane of the bridge has been closed for more than two years.
US News and World Report
Boon or Threat? Mexico City Wrestles With Influx of Remote U.S. Workers
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - In a trendy part of Mexico City, in a park surrounded by hipster coffeeshops and restaurants, stands a figure dressed in white with hands in prayer like a Catholic statuette: the so-called patron saint against gentrification. Sandra Valenzuela, a Mexican activist, created the statue to rally...
