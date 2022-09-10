Social media reacts to the first half of Alabama-Texas

Alabama probably just isn’t motivated through the first half. A sloppy half saw Texas outgain Alabama 174 yards to 169.

The Tide had 11 penalties for 58 yards in the first half, and there could have been a few more.

The big story of the first half was the injury of Quinn Ewers, who tore through the Alabama defense to the tune of 9-for-12 passing for 134 yards in two drives.

Ewers appears to be out for the game after a late hit by Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner. As you might expect, the play caused a stir on social media.

The play drew comparisons to another injury. Naturally, Colt McCoy’s injury to the same team in the 2009 national championship became the focus of many Longhorns fans.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the game.