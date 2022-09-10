ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social media reacts to the first half of Alabama-Texas

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Se0Gw_0hqHFdnX00

Alabama probably just isn’t motivated through the first half. A sloppy half saw Texas outgain Alabama 174 yards to 169.

The Tide had 11 penalties for 58 yards in the first half, and there could have been a few more.

The big story of the first half was the injury of Quinn Ewers, who tore through the Alabama defense to the tune of 9-for-12 passing for 134 yards in two drives.

Ewers appears to be out for the game after a late hit by Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner. As you might expect, the play caused a stir on social media.

The play drew comparisons to another injury. Naturally, Colt McCoy’s injury to the same team in the 2009 national championship became the focus of many Longhorns fans.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the game.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Football
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

