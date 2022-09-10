Read full article on original website
IGN
Disney CEO Bob Chapek: Moviegoers Have 'Moved On' From Pre-Pandemic Release Model
Alongside discussing Disney's handling of both the Scarlett Johansson situation and the "Don't Say Gay" controversy in Florida, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has stated that he believes moviegoers have "moved on" from the pre-pandemic release model that was so focused on theaters. Chapek sat down with THR and was asked...
IGN
Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V Is a Scripted Podcast That Will Lead Up to Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan
Star Trek is set to go boldly where it hasn't gone before... into the world of scripted podcasts as Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V will tell the story of the events leading up to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. This new scripted podcast, which was announced...
IGN
Chucky Season 2: Exclusive Official Trailer
We have the exclusive official trailer and poster reveal for Season 2 of Chucky, which will premiere just in time for the Halloween season on Wednesday, October 5. After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?
IGN
Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Official Ambush Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! and step into the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma. Here's your first look at the familiar faces that will star in the upcoming remake. Like a Dragon: Ishin! releases on February 21, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and...
IGN
Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued
Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
IGN
Wanted: Dead - TGS Gameplay Trailer (4K)
Wanted: Dead's fast-action sword gameplay, gun gameplay, soundtrack, minigames, and finishing moves all come together in this brand-new trailer created for the Tokyo Game Show. Wanted: Dead is from a team of ex-Ninja Gaiden developers and will be released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on Valentine's Day 2023.
IGN
House of the Dragon: Aegon's Catspaw Dagger Is Even More Important Than We Thought
Warning: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon's fourth episode, "The King of the Narrow Sea." To read our review of "The King of the Narrow Sea," click here. Let's dig into what everyone's talking about following "The King of the Narrow Sea." That's right... ...the Catspaw Dagger!
IGN
Every Issue of One Piece Has Been Printed in a 21,000 Page Book
The entirety of One Piece (so far) has been printed in a single book spanning 21,450 pages, combining 25 years of manga chapters in a near $2,000 collection. As reported by Siliconera, the book is more of a collectible art piece and not really meant for reading, as doing so would be pretty difficult, considering it's nearly three foot long. Published by JBE Books, only 50 copies of the collection are available and it'll set hardcore One Piece fans back €1,900 (about $1,930).
IGN
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer to see characters, the world, and more from Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. The JRPG is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam on February 24, 2023. The final chapter of Ryza’s story follows...
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Wall-E is one of the characters you can visit in their realms. This IGN wiki guide has everything you need to know about this robot, including where to find him, how to increase his friendship, and the quests available for Wall-E. How to Unlock Wall-E You...
IGN
Why Gotham Knights Created an Older, Wiser, More Dangerous Harley Quinn
This isn’t the Harley Quinn you know. As Gotham Knights creative director Patrick Redding puts it: “She is coming not from a place of, ‘Oh, I’ve got to be zany. I'm your manic pixie.’ She doesn't need to be the manic pixie anymore. She has gotten to a point where she knows who she is. She has a very clear sense of what her identity is, and she's going to present herself in this much stronger, developed supervillain way.”
IGN
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - Official Trailer 2
Prepare to face fate without fear. There is nowhere left to run. Check out the latest, exciting trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ahead of the anime's premiere on October 10, 2022.
IGN
Best Guns Ranked
Knowing what guns to use in Marauders is essential because some guns are just better than others. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about some of the best guns in-game, with details on how to make them, their stats, and more. Are you looking for...
IGN
See How They Run Review
See How They Run hits theaters on Sept. 16, 2022. Tom George attempts to balance two films throughout See How They Run. One is a snippy spoof comedy that disassembles and lovingly mocks whodunits solved by the likes of Hercule Poirot and Sidney Prescott. The other? A deathly serious Agatha Christie mystery worth mentioning alongside Murder on the Orient Express or Identity. Mark Chappell’s screenplay aims to meld satire with suspense for the best of both worlds, falling back on rudimentary humor with the biggest winks and pushiest nudges. See How They Run won’t always keep audience sleuths on their toes, but benefits from its brisk 90(ish) minutes given the surface appeal that can be dryly entertaining with a wry English novelty.
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Trailer Secrets and Easter Eggs
The new trailer contains a surprising number of clues about the game's story, world and mechanics. Here's everything we picked up. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
IGN
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 - Episodes 1-8 - Review
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premieres with two all-new episodes Sept. 14 on Hulu, followed by weekly episodes on Wednesdays. In the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the series continues to exist in an odd, singular space of being both a vital harbinger of near future, dystopian Christofacist possibilities, and an exhausting watch. In the five years since it first debuted on Hulu, the fictional scenarios posed in Margaret Atwood’s cautionary novel about patriarchal totalitarianism, then translated into this series, have only inched closer to reality. This season drops in a post Roe v. Wade world, which seemed impossible back in 2017, and only goes to show the speed in which rights and protections can change. And that also applies to former handmaid/now Canadian refugee June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) reality, as she’s finally made it out of Gilead and this season finds herself struggling with outsized rage, PTSD symptoms, and the overwhelming grief of not being able to rescue her older daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake). As always, The Handmaid’s Tale tackles dire storylines inside and outside of Gilead with unflinching brutality, and it hasn’t gotten any easier to watch from a distance, especially if you’re a woman. While the shift in June’s existence does bring some much needed light to the series, it's almost always tempered by something equally awful and that makes willingly spending time within its world a tough choice to make.
IGN
Elden Ring's Awesome Soundtrack Can Now Be Streamed On The Go
Elden Ring is easily the most appreciated title from 2022 and a real contender for Game of the Year. The players are absolutely in awe of the visuals, RPG system, bosses, sprwaling open world and all the other features that the game has to offer. We also learned recently that Sony and Tencent decided to purchase major stakes in Elden Ring parent company, FromSoftware, so we see that the game is doing bits in the industry.
IGN
Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe Is on the Way in February
There was a lot of remake and remaster love during today's Nintendo Direct, including a surprise for Kirby fans in Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe, which is planned for release on Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023. Return to Dreamland Deluxe first debuted back in 2011, and is a 2.5D...
IGN
PlayStation State of Play September 2022: Everything Announced
PlayStation's September State of Play has concluded after 20 minutes of reveals, new updates, and fresh gameplay footage for ten games coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PS VR2. IGN has you covered right here with every announcement from the show, including those from God of War Ragnarok, Tekken...
IGN
Deal Alert: The Massive 4,784-Piece LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer 75252 Is On Sale at Amazon
For the first time ever, the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer 75252 kit is on sale at Amazon. It's normally $699.99, but today you can pick it up for $649. Technically, that's "only" 7% off, but $50 in raw savings is still a welcome discount for a very coveted set. The LEGO Imperial Star Destroyer is also one of the few kits that hasn't suffered from LEGO's price hikes earlier in the year, so you're not getting a "false" deal that just happened to bring the price back down to the original MSRP.
