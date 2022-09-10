Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
State police identify victim of recent fatal crash on Limestone Rd.
Delaware State Police have identified a woman who died in one of two recent crashes on Limestone Road. Marian Grimes, 87, of Wilmington was a passenger in a car that was making a U-turn when it collided with an SUV at Arundel Drive Friday afternoon September 9, 2022. Grimes died later at a local hospital.
fox29.com
Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE HOME INVASION – PINE VALLEY APARTMENTS
(New Castle, DE 19720) On Monday September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation. Officers arrived and contacted the 51-year-old female...
nccpdnews.com
UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, De 19711) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 30-year-old female suspect who was involved with the initial shooting investigation that occurred on September 9, 2022, at Hunters Crossing Apartments. On Monday September 12, 2022, Portia Herndon, of Philadelphia was charged with one count...
firststateupdate.com
Unbelievable, Another Young Man Murdered In Broad Daylight In Wilmington On Tuesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 3:39 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 30-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and further details will...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Assaulted At Gunpoint During New Castle Home Invasion
On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers arrived and contacted...
Delaware woman critically wounded by police after she shot a 26-year-old
A woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her, authorities said. The armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night, the New Castle County police department said in a news release.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle - area woman assaulted during home invasion
New Castle County Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery at the Pine Valley Apartments near the 13/40 split. A 51-year-old woman told police that someone who was armed with a gun forced his way through her apartment door shortly before 6:00 p.m. Monday, assaulted her and stole some cash. The woman needed hospital treatment and was later released.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman shot by Baltimore County police officer facing attempted first-degree murder charges
ROSEDALE, Md. (WBFF) — A woman who was shot by a Baltimore County police officer Saturday after authorities said she assaulted several officers has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. Police said an officer was working off-duty at the Avenue shopping center when Alicia Page hit him with her...
WDEL 1150AM
State Police investigate Hares Corner shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at the intersection of Routes 273 and 13 at Hares Corner. Troopers said just before 9 a.m. a 29-year old New Castle man went into the McDonalds suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Shot In Hares Corner-Area On Sunday Morning
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 11, 2022, at approximately 8:52 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Route 273 and North Dupont Highway (Route 13) for a reported shooting. Prior to their arrival, the victim entered the McDonalds, located at 101 South Dupont Highway, New Castle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Troopers located the 29-year-old male victim of New Castle who was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle shooting leaves man hospitalized
A 25-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot in New Castle Friday night. Officers found the victim around 6:30 p.m. when they responded to a "shots fired" report on Carvel Avenue in New Castle Crossing. The victim had been shot in the leg, and was in stable condition when...
Officials: Fatal shooting of family of 5 at Maryland home was murder-suicide
The sheriff's office says a man called 911 on Friday morning to report that three children and a woman had been fatally shot and he planned to kill himself.
WDEL 1150AM
Smyrna man arrested on drugs - weapons charges
An investigation in Smyrna that lasted several months has resulted in the arrest of a local man and seizure of heroin, three guns and numerous rounds of ammunition. According to Smyrna Police, 22-year-old Jayaire Brittingham was arrested in Dover Monday by state Probation and Parole officers, and the drugs, weapons and ammunition were found during a search warrant that was carried out at his home. The heroin was divided into 125 bags.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Two Felony Burglary Suspects Caught With The Goods, Released On Unsecured Bond
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 04:30 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Palermo Drive – Pine Woods Townhouses in reference to a burglary investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said when officers arrived, they contacted the...
phl17.com
West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
With some shooting suspects in custody, Philly officials appeal to public to help solve crime
Police have suspects in custody for the fatal shootings of a 64-year-old man on a SEPTA platform on Saturday and a Department of Parks and Recreation worker at a West Philadelphia rec center on Friday.
Driver dead in fiery crash on I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware
Police say a pickup truck veered off the road, got behind a construction zone and crashed into equipment.
Police release images of suspect wanted in deadly shooting on SEPTA platform
Philadelphia police have released new images of the man they are searching for in connection with a deadly shooting at a SEPTA trolley station in Center City.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
