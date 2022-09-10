ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Bailey's Boyfriend, DDG, Reacts to Her "The Little Mermaid" Teaser: "I Caught Chills"

Halle Bailey's teaser for "The Little Mermaid" may have blown her fans away, but it seems like no one is more proud than her boyfriend, DDG. The rapper/YouTuber reacted to the first trailer for the live-action film in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Sept. 12, three days after it was unveiled during this year's D23 expo. "This is what you call amazing," DDG says at the start of it. "I be telling [Halle] all the time, she don't even understand how great this is. This is incredible."
Collider

Whoopi Goldberg Tells Racists Watching ‘Rings of Power’ and ’House of the Dragon’ to "Get a Job"

Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power and HBO’s House of the Dragon are two shows that have served to transport fans of the original literary works – and new fans as well – to worlds of fantasy filled with new landscapes, strange creatures, and diverse storylines. However, despite the beauty offered by these shows, certain "fans" of the series' have begun to offer racist reactions. These reactions have come in the wake of both shows casting Black individuals in diverse roles, both human and imaginary bringing inclusivity to the world of fantasy.
Motherly

Viral TikToks show Black girls reacting to ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer—and it’s EVERYTHING

Are your eyes dry? Well, be prepared for them to be the exact opposite of that in just a minute. Over the weekend the teaser trailer for Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" was released, with the incomparable Halle Bailey playing everyone's favorite mermaid, Ariel. Not long after, videos of little Black girls everywhere reacting to a Black Ariel began making the rounds in viral TikToks.
NBC News

Idris Elba slams ‘annoying’ debate over Black British actors taking American roles: An ‘unintelligent argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination.
WWD

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon of the Year Award in Off-White Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row

Janet Jackson is living up to her new status as an icon.  On Tuesday, the legendary singer attended the after party to Harlem Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards wearing a black-and-red top under a cropped blazer paired with a tulle cream skirt by Off-White. She styled her hair half-up, half-down and kept her makeup simple, accessorizing her look with statement jewelry. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She was styled by Wouri Vice, who also works with H.E.R. and Andra Day.  Jackson was honored...
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves

Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
CNET

Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23

Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
ComicBook

Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer

One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Tracee Ellis Ross At The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visal kicked off Friday, September 9, with a fantastic spectacle that included the Disney Legends Awards ceremony. Disney CEO Bob Chapek gave fans an early look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder—an extraordinary celebration 100 years in the making—during the incredible opening event, it featured musical performances, special guests, and surprises for the audience, including a special performance by cast members from Disney On Broadway’s productions of Aladdin and The Lion King, and the North American Tour of Frozen.
Black Enterprise

White Male Privilege On Full Display: Quinta Brunson Stands Unbothered as Jimmy Kimmel Steals Her Emmy Moment

Stars who played a part in the “Abbott Elementary” series were racking up wins on Monday at the 2022 Emmy Awards, while this comedian was racking up backlash. “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson was awarded her first Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, but the gag from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was no laughing matter for viewers.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

