Queen Elizabeth’s corgis have a new home: Find out who is taking the royal dogs
Queen Elizabeth ’s beloved corgis reportedly have a new home following Her Majesty’s passing. According to The Telegraph , the late monarch’s dogs will live at Royal Lodge, Windsor with the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson . A source close to...
By Harry's side: Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold hands as they leave Queen's funeral procession service at Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came together after an emotional funeral procession for the Queen at Westminster Hall and were pictured holding hands as they left the ceremony today. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have remained in the UK following what was supposed to be a whistlestop...
How haunted Harry revealed telling signs that he was dreading seeing Queen’s coffin, body language expert claims
ALL eyes were on the Royals today as they followed behind Her Majesty as she made her final journey from Buckingham Palace. But a "haunted" Prince Harry let his mask slip and displayed telling signs he was dreading seeing the Queen's coffin, a body language expert has claimed. The Duke...
What to know about the queen's lying in state in Westminster
LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to London’s medieval Westminster Hall from Wednesday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, whose coffin will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. Here’s a look at what to expect for the occasion, including its traditions, the waiting route and what mourners will see: HOW LONG WILL THE QUEEN LIE IN STATE? People who want to view the queen’s coffin can do so 24 hours a day from 5 p.m. local time (1600GMT) Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. on Monday, the day of the state funeral.
