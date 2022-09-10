SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are investigating after a shooting injured five people early Sunday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Paseo Feliz for a report of gunshots fired in the area. When police arrived, they say they found two adults and three teenagers who had been shot. Their injuries were not life-threatening and were treated at a hospital.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO