Kiwanis To Host Aluminum Collection Saturday Sept. 17
Kiwanians on the job during the July aluminum can collection event, from left, John Arrowsmith, Don Dudziak and Tim Glasco. Courtesy/Kiwanis. The Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos will be collecting and buying aluminum cans Saturday, Sept. 17 to be sent for recycling. Collection hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m....
Scenes Of Evacuation Underway At Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe
Scene of an evacuation underway this morning at Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe at 1789 Central Ave. Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris told the Los Alamos Daily Post that firefighters are on scene investigating the source of a strange odor, which caused the evacuation. Check back as more details become available at ladailylost.com. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
Los Alamos Light Opera Auditions Open For 2023 Show
To get to Graves Hall, enter through the double doors at the end of the parking lot and take the stairs to the second floor. Graves Hall is at the end of the hallway on the northeast end of the building. Courtesy photo. LALO News:. It’s time at last to...
Daily Postcard: Squirrel Finds Treasure On Barranca Mesa
Daily Postcard: The monsoons have given Los Alamos a good apple crop and this squirrel is spotted Wednesday enjoying the harvest on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Jonathan Dowell.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe volunteer who was killed while riding bike for charity honored
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, 35-year-old Michaelann Perea was raising money for charity when she was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle on highway 285 near Clines Corners. Perea loved helping her community. She joined the Rotary Club in 2018 and quickly gained prominence in the organization.
Council Seeks Letters Of Interest For LACDC Board
Los Alamos County Council is seeking to fill two vacancies on the board that governs the Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC) non-profit organization. The Council is afforded this opportunity due to an existing contracted agreement with the LACDC that provides the County two seats on the board. Los...
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Sept. 16-22, 2022
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Sept. 16-22, 2022:. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. 6 a.m. — Democracy Now!...
LAHS Students Promote ‘Court For A Cause’
The LAHS 2022 Homecoming Court, Dominic Dowdy, Toni Galassi, Erin Gattis, Luke Gonzales, Abera Hettinga, Yunseo Kim, Lourdes Ledoux, Tara McDonald, Amelia Osborne, Isabelle Price, Seth Yost and Lenny Zhao. Courtesy/LAPS Foundation. Executive Director. LAPS Foundation. Los Alamos High School (LAHS) is celebrating homecoming this week as they prepare to...
Daily Postcard: Sun Outlines Buck’s Antler’s In Golden Glow
Daily Postcard: The morning sunlight outlines the velvety antlers of a local buck with a golden glow Sunday along Trinity Drive. Photo by Marc Bailey.
Beso Jewels At Village Arts Sept. 16-17
Coral and Turquoise Silver Choker $98. Courtesy photo. Beso Jewels will be at Village Arts 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at 216 DP Road. Services:. Repairs of all types. Custom design. Gold and Silver finished jewelry, including chain...
Constitution Day Essay Contest Deadline A Week Away!
Constitution Day, Sept. 17, celebrates the U.S. Constitution and the freedoms it protects. The local Constitution Day Essay Contest, sponsored by the Los Alamos Federated Republican Women (LAFRW), is designed to challenge students to learn more about the U.S. Constitution and to express original, thoughtful ideas in essay writing. The...
Meet 2022 Local & State Republican Candidates Sept. 16
The Republican Party of Los Alamos (RPLA) is hosting a candidate meet and greet (very informal) to give the community a chance to talk with state and local candidates at a personal level. Constituents can ask questions, voice concerns, and discuss hopes for the future!. This will be held 8-10...
Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]
Asphalt company will not be moving into South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An asphalt company will not be allowed to build a plant in the South Valley. Those who lived in the area have voiced concerns about the environmental impact the plant could have on their community. Star Paving proposed to build the plant between South Broadway and South Second Street. The company asked […]
KOAT 7
Five injured in shooting at a party in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are investigating after a shooting injured five people early Sunday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Paseo Feliz for a report of gunshots fired in the area. When police arrived, they say they found two adults and three teenagers who had been shot. Their injuries were not life-threatening and were treated at a hospital.
Wildfire Preparedness Is Year-Round: Don’t ‘Fall’ Behind
SANTA FE — Fall is not the time to fall behind on wildfire preparedness. Although much of New Mexico has seen a robust monsoon season, large wildfires in other parts of the country have created competition for firefighting resources at the national level. The national wildland fire preparedness level...
Five People Were Shot at a Santa Fe Birthday Party
A weekend that was meant to be a celebration was deeply marred on early Sunday morning. "A weekend meant for religious celebration in Santa Fe was marred early Sunday morning after five people were shot at a birthday celebration in the Paseo Feliz area." —Sean P. Thomas.
Police: 5 shot, injured at Santa Fe birthday party
There was a shooting reported in Santa Fe, and officials said there were 5 victims.
County Board Of Public Utilities Meets Virtually Today
The Los Alamos Board of Public Utilities will hold a special session at 1 p.m. Today, (Sept. 13) virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Sept. 13, 2022 Board of Public Utilities Agenda. Find the link to this meeting here.
New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
The incident happened Saturday night.
