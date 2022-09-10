Read full article on original website
Cool weather dampens fire spread, but several wildfires still burn in Oregon
Wildfire spread has slowed in Oregon as cooler temperatures and higher humidity have helped keep the blazes at bay in many areas, allowing for the easing of evacuation orders near some of the state’s largest wildfires. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office lowered evacuation levels in Westfir and parts of...
klcc.org
The Cedar Creek Fire has moderated, but still causes smoke, road restrictions
Today the Lane County Sheriff’s office eased evacuation alerts in Westfir and western Oakridge to Level 1, Be Ready. Other eastern areas remain at Levels 2 and 3. The Cedar Creek fire has burned over 92,000 acres with no containment. Smoke from the fire is expected to create unhealthy...
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
kpic
klcc.org
Virtual meeting Monday clarifies some Cedar Creek Fire questions
With the Cedar Creek Fire now burning over 90,000 acres, and containment back to zero percent, a team coordinating firefighting efforts hosted a virtual community meeting Monday night. Officials from Northwest Team Six and the Lane County Sheriff’s office emphasized the choice to evacuate Oakridge was not taken lightly, and...
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
KVAL
Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change
EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
Cedar Creek wildfire grows Sunday as evacuation orders continue for Oakridge area
The Cedar Creek wildfire grew to 85,926 acres Sunday morning, threatening the small city of Oakridge and the surrounding area 42 miles southeast of Eugene. A Level 3 (go now) evacuation remains in place for the greater Oakridge and High Prairie area, although Westfir and parts of Oakridge were downgraded to Level 2 (be set) on Sunday morning. A detailed map of the evacuation levels is online, and could be updated again.
Mount Shasta Herald
Man whose mom died in Mill Fire in Northern California, other families sue Roseburg plant
More than 100 people are suing the Roseburg Forest Products Co. in Oregon for losses caused by the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. Among them is a man whose mother died in the blaze. Others are suing for personal injuries, or for loss or damage of their homes or other...
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
klcc.org
Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene
Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
oregontoday.net
clayconews.com
klcc.org
As fire weather conditions improve, power companies begin restorations
Power continues to be restored to many residents who had their power cut as part of the public safety power shutoffs meant to decrease fire danger. Several power companies instituted the shutoffs between Friday night and Saturday afternoon in communities across Western Oregon. Eugene Water and Electric Board released a...
kcfmradio.com
Fire Danger Extreme; City Council; School District Meeting; Rods N Rhodies
In the midst of an extreme level fire danger this weekend Western Lane County Fire and Ems had several calls involving the potential for dangerous results. More than a half dozen calls were related to fire or illegal burning from Friday through yesterday. Fire danger level is still extreme as we enter the week. Smoke and ash were prevalent in the air over the weekend too. Currently in Oregon there are more than 2 dozen wildfires burning including the Cedar Creek fire in eastern Lane County which is considered 0% contained as of this morning. With current restrictions in place there is no operating of mowing or gas operated items like chain saws. One spark could cause a fire to start. More information on wildfires across the state including detailed maps of the current situation can be found at wildfire.oregon.gov.
kezi.com
Dozens of Oakridge evacuate seek shelter at Lane Events Center
EUGENE, Ore.—More than a hundred Oakridge evacuees are sheltering at the Lane Events Center after leaving their homes because of the Cedar Creek Fire Sunday. One of them is Jeryka Johnson, a single mom of three who said the community has gathered around her and others during this scary time.
kezi.com
kezi.com
Oakridge animal rescue owners evacuate with eight dogs
EUGENE, Ore. -- Hundreds of people who live in Oakridge and the surrounding areas are temporarily sheltering at both the Lane Events Center and Lane Community College as the Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow. As of Sunday morning, the fire was reported at 85,926 acres. Officials said the fire...
