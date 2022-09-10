Read full article on original website
From beer battered tenderloins to scorpion tails: New bar and grill coming to downtown
A former popular downtown bar will soon reopen with a new owner, a new name and an expanded food menu. Opie’s Bar and Grill expects to open in late October or early November at 158 N. Broad St., former home of Fat Fish Pub. Opie’s will offer traditional and unique grill items for lunch and dinner six days a week.
muddyrivernews.com
Former Jefferson School property to become site of indoor trampoline facility
QUINCY — A Quincy developer plans to turn property unused for nearly 40 years into the site for an indoor trampoline facility. Schuster Development LLC of Quincy bought a 2.19-acre vacant lot at 301 Spring from Riverside Community Church for $237,500 on Aug. 31, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
Underbrinks Named One of the Top 5 Small Town Illinois Bakeries
The fact that we have so many great local bakeries is no secret to those of us that grew up in the Quincy/Hannibal area. However, it's still awesome when one of them gets some national recognition which is what just happened for one Quincy bakery. Only In Your State just...
One of downstate’s largest liquor stores coming soon to Galesburg
Galesburg soon will be home to one of the largest retail liquor stores in downstate Illinois. Northern Illinois-based chain Liquor ‘n’ Wine says it expects to open its ninth store as soon as Thanksgiving at 1576 N. Henderson St., the former site of Northgate Lanes bowling center. Original...
Pen City Current
Amtrak cancels FM service as railroad strike looms
FORT MADISON - A looming freight railroad strike is resulting in the cancellation of Amtrak service on its long-distance routes out of Chicago, including the Southwest Chief running through Fort Madison. Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said he was unaware of the news Tuesday morning but was looking into the...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 11, 2022
Jamie Morris (47) 631 N. 16th Quincy, IL for fighting at that address. NTA. 109. Stefanie Longbrake (64) Quincy, IL for trespassing and peace disturbance at 1100 Jefferson on 9-10-2022. NTA. 109. Harold D Turner of Quincy, reports the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2012 Ford parked at...
wrmj.com
Almost 20 Years Later; Still Seeking Info On Missing Aledo Man
A solved missing persons’ case in the Quad Cities makes us think of a missing persons case from Aledo. Gary James Swanson was last seen in May of 2003. His abandoned and burned vehicle was found a few days later in Loraine, Illinois near Quincy. Anyone with information on his disappearance can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 309-582-5194 or Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500. Swanson would now be 51. He was 32 when he went missing.
muddyrivernews.com
Troup casts deciding vote as curbside recycling will be eliminated; Quincy man commits to transporting recyclables to city bins for elderly, disabled
QUINCY — After more than a year of study, review, concern and debate, an ordinance to eliminate the city’s curbside recycling program came down to one vote. After City Clerk Laura Oakman announced aldermen voted 7-7 on the issue during Monday night’s Quincy City Council meeting, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup quickly cast the deciding vote, saying, “I will vote in favor of this motion.”
KBUR
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
Pen City Current
Alliant to build 150-megawatt facility near Wever
LEE COUNTY - A new Alliant Energy 150-megawatt solar panel field is moving forward near Wever. Alliant officials met with Lee County Supervisors at the board's regular meeting Monday to outline the project, which has been in the works for quite a while. Justin Foss, Renewable Energy Director with Alliant...
Galesburg man facing charges after theft victim tracks him down
While performing pre-school traffic enforcement on Tuesday, September 6th, Galesburg Police were approached by an area resident who reported an overnight theft of some gas-powered lawn equipment. The man told police a Stihl brand leaf blower and weed trimmer were taken from his driveway. Later that morning, the victim had located a male suspect riding a bicycle and pulling a small wagon with the leaf-blower and trimmer in it near the intersection of North Broad and East North Streets. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who initially gave police a false name. Additional officers arrived and located the stolen lawn equipment behind a building. The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Darin Koester of Galesburg. It was then discovered that Koester has a valid Knox County Warrant for the possession of meth. Koester then admitted to having methamphetamine in a glasses case inside his wagon. Officers located the meth and Koester was placed under arrest. Koester was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant, Possession of Meth, and Theft.
Pen City Current
Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
09/09/22 - 9:22 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Jayme Thomesa Jenkins, 36, of Fort Madison at Ivanhoe Apartments, on a warrant for trespass. She was taken to Lee County Jail and held. 09/09/22 - 1:01 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a property damage accident...
KBUR
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Henry County
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Nicky L. Garrett, of Eldon did not have a valid driving status through the state of Iowa. A search...
Roadway dispute leads to charges for Galesburg man and woman as bar closes
Galesburg Police in the early morning hours on Saturday, September 3rd, observed a disturbance happening in the middle of the roadway while The Store bar was closing. Two women and two men were all shouting at each other and refused to disperse which led to traffic beginning to back up. When the group finally dispersed, one female subject spat at an officer. Police then ordered the subjects out of the vehicle they entered, but the subjects started driving off as officers were attempting to remove them from the vehicle. Officers were forced to deploy a taser on the male driver with no effect. The vehicle then took off down East Berrien Street in the wrong lane of traffic eventually pulling into a driveway in the 500 block of East South Street. The male driver, identified as 33-year-old Michael Watkins, and a female passenger, 30-year-old Michelle Davis, were ordered out of the vehicle and to the ground. Davis was found to be in possession of about 10.5 grams of cannabis. Ultimately, the two were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail. Michael Watkins was charged with Reckless Driving, Wrong Way on a One-Way Street, and Resisting a Peace Officer. Michelle Davis was charged with Resisting a Peace Officer, Battery, Possession of Cannabis, and being a Pedestrian in the Roadway.
