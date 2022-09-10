The cast of Netflix’s A Jazzman’s Blues kicked off at the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall. Tyler Perry along with his favorite bestie 68-year-old Oprah Winfrey was there to give support! Also in attendance at the premiere were the stars of the movie Joshua Boone, Solea Pfeiffer, Ryan Egged, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Evan Williams and Milauna Jackson. I also spotted choreographer Debbie Allen. In the movie, it’s a tale of forbidden love and family drama unravels 40 years of secrets and lies against a soundtrack of juke joint blues in the deep south. The film will stream on Netflix on September 23rd. See how was on the black carpet inside…

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO