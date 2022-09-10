Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Latto At Harper’s BAZAAR Icon Party In NYC
How are we loving this white bow-detailed cutout crepe gown on Rapper Latto? I think she fills it out extremely well and has the curves to do it! She wore this look at the Harper’s BAZAAR icon event over the weekend. She showed up to the affair letting them know that she didn’t come to play!
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Quad Webb On ‘Watch What Happens Live’
You know Quad doesn’t hold her tongue! On Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen on Sunday night, Quad from Married to Medicine said a nugget of advice about Toya Bush-Harris would be smart to take from her is to manage her money and have great investments. Quad also said she’s the most trustworthy woman in the group because she stands on honesty and adds that she has great moral fiber.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Tracee Ellis Ross At The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visal kicked off Friday, September 9, with a fantastic spectacle that included the Disney Legends Awards ceremony. Disney CEO Bob Chapek gave fans an early look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder—an extraordinary celebration 100 years in the making—during the incredible opening event, it featured musical performances, special guests, and surprises for the audience, including a special performance by cast members from Disney On Broadway’s productions of Aladdin and The Lion King, and the North American Tour of Frozen.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Ana de Armas At Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Blonde”
Actress Ana de Armas got dolled up for the premiere of her new upcoming film, Blonde that will be released in select theaters on Sept.16 and stream on Netflix Sept. 23rd. She brings the story to life about bombshell Marilyn Monroe also known as Norma Jean. The Cuban actress told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talking With Tami
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph Takes Home Her First-Ever Emmy!
I love Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph! She is such an inspiration plus I love her role on Abbotts Elementary, she is one of my favorites on the tv show! Last night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Award show, she took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series! She plays “Barbara Howard” on the hit tv show and it was the veteran actress first-ever Emmy win, so happy for her!
Talking With Tami
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Toronto International Film Festival World Premiere
The cast of Netflix’s A Jazzman’s Blues kicked off at the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall. Tyler Perry along with his favorite bestie 68-year-old Oprah Winfrey was there to give support! Also in attendance at the premiere were the stars of the movie Joshua Boone, Solea Pfeiffer, Ryan Egged, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Evan Williams and Milauna Jackson. I also spotted choreographer Debbie Allen. In the movie, it’s a tale of forbidden love and family drama unravels 40 years of secrets and lies against a soundtrack of juke joint blues in the deep south. The film will stream on Netflix on September 23rd. See how was on the black carpet inside…
Talking With Tami
First Look: ‘The Proud Family Louder And Prouder’ Season Two
“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and includes her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be “The Proud Family” without Penny’s loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer and Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, among others.
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Sherri Shepherd And Quad Webb On ‘Watch What Happens Live’
Comedian and Talk Show Host Sherri Shepherd and Reality Star Quad Webb(Married To Medicine) stopped by the clubhouse over at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen! Sherri talked about how she got her job on The View after witnessing Rosie O’Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s legendary faceoff on the panel because Barbara Walters liked that she didn’t spill any behind-the-scenes tea on the show when she was approached for interviews.
Comments / 0