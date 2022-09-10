Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Portland clears camp and trash along 33rd Drive, only pushing problem down the road
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland has aggressively removed homeless camps this summer, and it looks like one stretch of road in Northeast Portland is next on the list. KATU reporter Angelica Thornton and photographer Mike Warner spent a week visiting the camps along NE 33rd Drive. On...
kptv.com
Washington County neighborhood asks commissioners for help with houseless encampment
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County neighborhood is imploring the County Commission to do something about several houseless encampments next to their homes. Aitana Gonzalez says she and her partner, first-time homeowners, moved into their home last September. She spoke to FOX 12 on behalf of herself and several of her neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera for fear of retaliation by those living in the houseless camps. They all say more needs to be done because they don’t feel safe in their own community.
Evacuation levels downgraded for Salem’s Vitae Springs Fire
Evacuations for the Vitae Springs Fire have been downgraded several days after the blaze first sparked in Salem.
‘It’s dehumanizing’: Hillsboro low-income tenants face rent increase
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A low-income tenant at an apartment building in Hillsboro says he's facing a rent increase of more than $300 a month. He's one of many at the Alma Gardens apartments who received a notice that their rent will climb in November. Several of Alma Gardens' tenants...
U.S. Forest Service: Kalama Fire could become worse
Crews in Washington continue to battle two fires on either side of Mount St Helens, including the Kalama Fire north of 503 near Yale and Cougar.
KOMO News
Vitae Springs Fire update; fire expected to smolder and produce smoke for an extended time
SALEM, Ore. — Fire officials say the Vitae Springs Fire remained within the existing containment lines and crews from agencies across the region continue to assist Salem Fire Department crews. The fire is expected to smolder and produce smoke for an extended period of time, officials say. Firefighters will...
987thebull.com
Evacuation Levels Reduced for South Salem Vitae Springs Fire
SALEM, Ore — After consulting with officials from the Salem Fire department, the Marion County Sheriffs Office is announcing that evacuation levels are reduced to Level 2, Be Set, as Sunday, Sept 11, 2022 at 12:00 noon. The Vitae Springs Fire remained with containment lines Saturday night into Sunday...
987thebull.com
New Tiny Home Village for Homeless in NE Portland
Northeast Portland has a new tiny home village, but this one has different rules. It allows people experiencing homelessness to use drugs and alcohol. Jan McManus, with the non profit WeShine, says the reality is that for people living on the streets, “Drugs and alcohol can be part of a survival mechanism to make it. You can’t set a bunch of extra hoops for them to go through to get off the street.”
New tiny-home village in NE Portland offers low-barrier housing for homeless people
PORTLAND, Ore. — Construction crews recently put the finishing touches on a new tiny-home village for those experiencing homelessness that opened in Northeast Portland last week. The Parkrose Community Village is run by a nonprofit called WeShine and takes a slightly different approach to housing the homeless than outdoor...
New ‘area of known wolf activity’ designated on Warm Springs Indian Reservation
A new AKWA (Area of Known Wolf Activity) has been designated on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in the northern Oregon Cascades, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday. The post New ‘area of known wolf activity’ designated on Warm Springs Indian Reservation appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon wildfire quadruples in size, forcing more than 2,000 homes to evacuate
A wildfire raging south of Portland, Oregon grew to nearly 86,000 acres on Sunday, threatening 2,230 homes and hundreds of commercial structures, officials said. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire beached existing lines and is now 0% contained. Oregon OSFM said it had committed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area.
'Gresham Lumberjack' continues to decimate trees
Nearly 750 trees, some as tall as 80 feet, have been felled by an at-large suspectA rogue vandal continues to terrorize trees along the Springwater Corridor Trail — targeting larger specimens for seemingly no reason other than the wanton destruction of natural spaces. The "Gresham Lumberjack" has been concentrating their efforts along a segment of the trail between the Seventh Street Bridge and Towle Avenue, vandalizing the natural area under the cover of night. About a month ago the unknown suspect hacked down about 50 trees using their signature handsaw. The trees being cut have been getting bigger...
Authorities: Man found dead in tent near potential IED
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a tent on Monday morning.
McIver State Park fire contained, Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations remain
Though hundred of homes remain under a Level 3 "Go Now!" evacuation order from the Milo McIver State Park Fire, some evacuation levels have been downgraded and some people forced to leave their homes were allowed to return Saturday night.
Channel 6000
Another bout of Oregon wildfire smoke, improvements expected
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will be another day of wildfire smoke in Portland, but conditions are expected to recover slowly, which will tinker with the air quality in a positive direction as well. East wind has become more pacified as we work into the second part of the...
opb.org
Vancouver mayor believes arson at her home linked with burglary less than a day prior
Less than a day before someone reportedly started a fire at the home of Vancouver’s mayor, a burglar allegedly broke in and pilfered belongings, the mayor said in an interview. Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle told OPB on Tuesday she believed the two cases, which likely occurred within 24 hours, are...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Betsy Johnson and a Deserted Downtown Portland
Thanks for Nigel Jaquiss’ excellent piece documenting Betsy Johnson’s record of bullying state agencies on behalf of corporate polluters and wealthy landowners [”The Advocate,” WW, Aug. 31]. A few other important facts not mentioned in the story: Johnson’s many votes against climate change legislation, her stated intent to reverse Kate Brown’s executive order on climate change, and her support for (and an award from) Timber Unity, the right-wing front group for extractive industries that played a key role in the GOP legislative walkouts. If Johnson becomes governor, expect our climate and environmental laws to be eviscerated, and pay-to-pollute to become the rule.
Report: This is how much you have to earn to afford rent in Portland
Feel like it's getting more expensive to rent an apartment in Portland? You're not alone, according to a new report
WWEEK
Wildfire Smoke Is Turning Portland’s Air Orange. Where’s It Coming From?
Portland’s sky turned orange this morning as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire blotted out the sun. The smoke plume from the fire “made a big shift overnight,” blanketing the city, KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness reported this morning. Fortunately, the air quality in Portland is not yet...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Oregon
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Oregon offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Beaver State has to offer along the gorgeous Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.
