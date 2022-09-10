ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Washington County neighborhood asks commissioners for help with houseless encampment

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County neighborhood is imploring the County Commission to do something about several houseless encampments next to their homes. Aitana Gonzalez says she and her partner, first-time homeowners, moved into their home last September. She spoke to FOX 12 on behalf of herself and several of her neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera for fear of retaliation by those living in the houseless camps. They all say more needs to be done because they don’t feel safe in their own community.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
987thebull.com

Evacuation Levels Reduced for South Salem Vitae Springs Fire

SALEM, Ore — After consulting with officials from the Salem Fire department, the Marion County Sheriffs Office is announcing that evacuation levels are reduced to Level 2, Be Set, as Sunday, Sept 11, 2022 at 12:00 noon. The Vitae Springs Fire remained with containment lines Saturday night into Sunday...
SALEM, OR
987thebull.com

New Tiny Home Village for Homeless in NE Portland

Northeast Portland has a new tiny home village, but this one has different rules. It allows people experiencing homelessness to use drugs and alcohol. Jan McManus, with the non profit WeShine, says the reality is that for people living on the streets, “Drugs and alcohol can be part of a survival mechanism to make it. You can’t set a bunch of extra hoops for them to go through to get off the street.”
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone Pollution#Wood Smoke#East Wind#Air Quality#Aqi
Fox News

Oregon wildfire quadruples in size, forcing more than 2,000 homes to evacuate

A wildfire raging south of Portland, Oregon grew to nearly 86,000 acres on Sunday, threatening 2,230 homes and hundreds of commercial structures, officials said. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire beached existing lines and is now 0% contained. Oregon OSFM said it had committed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area.
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

'Gresham Lumberjack' continues to decimate trees

Nearly 750 trees, some as tall as 80 feet, have been felled by an at-large suspectA rogue vandal continues to terrorize trees along the Springwater Corridor Trail — targeting larger specimens for seemingly no reason other than the wanton destruction of natural spaces. The "Gresham Lumberjack" has been concentrating their efforts along a segment of the trail between the Seventh Street Bridge and Towle Avenue, vandalizing the natural area under the cover of night. About a month ago the unknown suspect hacked down about 50 trees using their signature handsaw. The trees being cut have been getting bigger...
GRESHAM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Channel 6000

Another bout of Oregon wildfire smoke, improvements expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will be another day of wildfire smoke in Portland, but conditions are expected to recover slowly, which will tinker with the air quality in a positive direction as well. East wind has become more pacified as we work into the second part of the...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Betsy Johnson and a Deserted Downtown Portland

Thanks for Nigel Jaquiss’ excellent piece documenting Betsy Johnson’s record of bullying state agencies on behalf of corporate polluters and wealthy landowners [”The Advocate,” WW, Aug. 31]. A few other important facts not mentioned in the story: Johnson’s many votes against climate change legislation, her stated intent to reverse Kate Brown’s executive order on climate change, and her support for (and an award from) Timber Unity, the right-wing front group for extractive industries that played a key role in the GOP legislative walkouts. If Johnson becomes governor, expect our climate and environmental laws to be eviscerated, and pay-to-pollute to become the rule.
PORTLAND, OR
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Oregon

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Oregon offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Beaver State has to offer along the gorgeous Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.
GARIBALDI, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy