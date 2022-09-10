WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University men's basketball team has announced its 2022-23 regular season schedule. The Pioneers begin the season on November 11 at 7 PM. Carroll will open the year with the Pioneer Tip-Off Classic, four team tournament held in Van Male Field House. The Pios will take on Whitman College and the University of Dubuque on November 11 and November 12, respectively. North Central (IL) will also play in the season-opening tournament. This year, the Pios will travel out west for a Thanksgiving tournament hosted by Colorado College. Carroll begins the weekend with a game against the Tigers of Colorado College, and will learn their opponent the next day in the traditional bracket-style tournament.

