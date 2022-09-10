Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball Finalizes 2022-23 Schedule
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University men's basketball team has announced its 2022-23 regular season schedule. The Pioneers begin the season on November 11 at 7 PM. Carroll will open the year with the Pioneer Tip-Off Classic, four team tournament held in Van Male Field House. The Pios will take on Whitman College and the University of Dubuque on November 11 and November 12, respectively. North Central (IL) will also play in the season-opening tournament. This year, the Pios will travel out west for a Thanksgiving tournament hosted by Colorado College. Carroll begins the weekend with a game against the Tigers of Colorado College, and will learn their opponent the next day in the traditional bracket-style tournament.
Women’s Basketball Preps for Season with New Schedule
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University women's basketball team has announced its 2022-23 regular season schedule. Carroll begins the season on November 8 at 7 PM. The Pios will begin the year with a home matchup against Milwaukee rival MSOE in Van Male Field House. Later that week, Carroll will face two difficult tests at the UW-Whitewater Tip-off Tournament. Carroll begins the weekend with a battle against the National Runner-up Wisconsin-Whitewater and ends the tournament against Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Pios Snap Lake Forest Losing Streak
WAUKESHA, Wis. -- The Carroll University women's soccer team snapped a three-game losing streak to Lake Forest College on Tuesday afternoon by winning on the road 1-0. Grace Tumilty scored her second goal of the season in the win. The Pioneers (3-1) held the ball less than the Foresters this...
Raby Picked as CCIW Offensive Student-Athlete of the Week
NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Quarterback Josh Raby of the Carroll University football team has been selected as this week's CCIW Football Offensive Student-Athlete of the Week after his performance on Saturday, September 10. Raby, a junior from Algonquin, Illinois, led the Pioneer passing attack in the 54-7 win over Wisconsin Lutheran...
Raby and Jacklin Selected as Pioneer Athletes of the Week
WAUKESHA, Wis. -- Josh Raby of football and Aalaiya Jacklin of women's tennis have been selected as this week's Pioneer Athletes of the Week for their performances last week. Raby, a junior Quarterback, led the Pioneer passing attack in the 54-7 win over Wisconsin Lutheran College on Saturday night. In Raby's first game under center, the junior went 21-27 for 264 yards and 5 touchdowns. Rabby connected with seven different Pio receivers and tossed touchdowns to four different players. Raby and the Pios tied the record for most team passing touchdowns in a game with 6 and broke the team record for most first downs with 34.
