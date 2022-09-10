Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Related
hogville.net
Nichols, Paul helping lead Arkansas’ to 2-0 start
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols and redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul have been key members of the No. 10 Arkansas’ start to season. Isaiah Nichols has been at Arkansas for what is now his fifth football season, but growing up in Arkansas he was very familiar with Bobby Petrino who was 34-17 in four seasons with the Hogs. Following Tuesday’s practice, Nichols talked about now facing Petrino and Missouri State.
hogville.net
Arkansas’ Top 10 football past meets its present
It seems fitting that the last two college football coaches to elevate the Arkansas football program into the Associated Press Top 10 will be on opposite sidelines Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. That’s when Razorback head coach Sam Pittman will lead No. 10 Arkansas (2-0) against Missouri State (2-0) and...
hogville.net
Speedy AJ Green making nice impact
FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back AJ Green created a buzz when he chose Arkansas over Oklahoma and others coming out of Tulsa (Okla.) Union High School. Green played in all 12 games in 2021 when he carried 47 times for 227 yards and a touchdown. Green also caught seven passes for 84 yards and one touchdown. This season Green has rushed 12 times for 61 yards and a touchdown which is third on the team. Green loves how Kendal Briles and Jimmy Smith are using variety with the running backs.
hogville.net
Arkansas’ running game impressive
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas has had a dominating running game after two weeks. Sophomore Raheim “Rocket” Sanders has 44 carries for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore AJ Green has added 61 yards on the ground while true freshman Rashod Dubinion has 31. Both Green and Dubinion have reached the end zone once. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is second on the team with 37 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Pittman talked about the running game on Monday and how he feels Kendal Briles has utilized it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hogville.net
Anna Podojil earns SEC Weekly Honor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior forward Anna Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Podojil provided three of Arkansas’ six goals this week in the team’s 3-3 tie with No. 13 BYU, and the Razorbacks’ 3-0 shutout at Grand Canyon. In...
hogville.net
WATCH: Arkansas’ players preview Missouri State matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The No. 10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to take on Missouri State this Saturday. With Missouri State coming to town, it also means the return of former Hogs coach, Bobby Petrino. Hear what Isaiah Nichols, Chris Paul Jr., Brady Latham and AJ Green...
hogville.net
Razorback Football with Sam Pittman(Postgame): Week 2 vs South Carolina
Coach Pittman talks about the S. Carolina game and Travis Swanson previews the game with Missouri State (aka The Fighting Bobby Petrino's). Missouri State has a true Dual Threat QB who has thrown for 563 yds in 2 games for 6 TD's and 0 Int's. You might also like to...
hogville.net
Drew Sanders Earns National Defensive POW Honor
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders has been named the Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week it was announced on Sunday. Sanders was outstanding in Arkansas’ 44-30 win over South Carolina. He finished with 11 tackles, eight solo, two sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, three tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and one pass breakup. Sanders tied a school single-game record (based on available stats) in forced fumbles with two while tallying one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hogville.net
Arkansas’ linebackers continue to play well
FAYETTEVILLE — One aspect of Arkansas Football that has been impressive thus far is the No. 10 Razorbacks are getting solid play at linebacker. Drew Sanders, Bumper Pool and Chris “Pooh” Paul played particularly well in the 44-30 win over South Carolina on Thursday. Sanders, a transfer from Alabama, earned Walter Camp National Player of the Week for his play. Then on Monday added SEC Defensive Player of Week.
hogville.net
2024 Nat'l Top 5 / 5-star Isaiah Elohim to UOV to Arkansas on Sat, Oct. 1
LITTLE ROCK -- The Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball coaching staff will host yet another 5-star prospect on campus as 2024 composite national No. 4 recruit Isaiah Elohim will come to Fayetteville for an unofficial visit on Saturday, Oct. 1, he told Hogville.net on Monday. "That's the plan for sure," Elohim...
hogville.net
Arkansas’ depth chart for Missouri State game
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will be home on Saturday night to host Missouri State. Both teams enter with perfect records after two games. Arkansas has knocked off Cincinnati 33-26 and South Carolina 44-30. Missouri State downed Tennessee-Martin 35-30 and UCA 27-14. Here’s the depth chart. OFFENSE. WR...
hogville.net
WATCH: Sam Pittman previews Missouri State game and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to take on the Missouri State Bears on Saturday. While playing an FCS team may not be the most exciting matchup for the Hogs, it’s an interesting one because it’s the return of former head coach, Bobby Petrino.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hogville.net
Kickoff set for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The showdown between No. 10 Arkansas and No. 24 Texas A&M is set for prime time in Jerry World on Sept. 24. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. and aired on ESPN. Last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies with...
hogville.net
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Interview with 2024 DL Charleston Collins
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Otis Kirk and Courtney Mims sit down with four-star 2024 defensive lineman Charleston Collins. Collins plays for Mills High School and has offers from plenty of SEC programs, including Arkansas. You can see the full interview with...
hogville.net
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson: Practice Update, SEC Schedule Breakdown and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Courtney Mims and Kevin McPherson talk about how Arkansas basketball practice is going and who has been a standout in practice so far. They also discuss the Hogs SEC schedule for this upcoming season and how it’s a...
Comments / 0