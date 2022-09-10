Read full article on original website
California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he had signed the bill. He said social media has been weaponized to spread hate and disinformation. A coalition of the bill’s opponents have said the companies already must make their content moderation policies public. Critics also objected to the bill’s requirement that companies disclose sensitive information to the state attorney general. But the bill had bipartisan support from lawmakers. It advanced after stalling last year over free speech issues.
Rhode Island governor locked in a tight Democratic primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is locked in a tight Democratic primary as he seeks his first full term in office. With about half of the vote counted, McKee and former CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes are essentially tied, with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea a few percentage points behind. McKee was lieutenant governor when he ascended to the state’s top office last year after two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He is trying to avoid becoming the first sitting governor to lose a primary since 2018. Foulkes appears to have benefited from a late rise in the polls, and she earned a last-minute endorsement from The Boston Globe’s editorial board.
2 more Texas DPS officers to be investigated over actions on day of Uvalde massacre
The Texas Department of Public Safety referred two more officers to the agency’s Office of Inspector General late last week for formal investigation over their responses to the Robb Elementary massacre in Uvalde, a department spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday. This brings the total number of officers under formal...
