Fashion Week is in full swing in New York City, and because it's 2022 NFTs are involved, of course.NFT platform LTD.INC and Wrangler Jeans have announced a first-of-its-kind NFT collection, celebrating Wrangler’s 75-year anniversary with a two-tier NFT drop ending with a VIP performance by Leon Bridges. Daryl Kelly, the CEO of LTD.INC, joined Cheddar News to discuss the drop and the customer response.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO