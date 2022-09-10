Read full article on original website
LTD.INC. on Wrangler Jeans, Leon Bridges NFT Collaboration
Fashion Week is in full swing in New York City, and because it's 2022 NFTs are involved, of course.NFT platform LTD.INC and Wrangler Jeans have announced a first-of-its-kind NFT collection, celebrating Wrangler’s 75-year anniversary with a two-tier NFT drop ending with a VIP performance by Leon Bridges. Daryl Kelly, the CEO of LTD.INC, joined Cheddar News to discuss the drop and the customer response.
