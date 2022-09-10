ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

New Denver pilot project for youth programs in the works after ballot measure for funding from marijuana taxes pulled

By Julia Cardi julia.cardi@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver council approves homeless tent site in city-owned parking lot

The Denver City Council on Monday night approved two measures on homelessness, one of which allows a group to operate a homeless tent site in a city-owned parking lot. That measure approves a license agreement with Colorado Village Collaborative to operate a "Safe Outdoor Space" in the Arie P. Taylor building's parking lot. The building is located at 4685 Peoria Street, north of Interstate 70. Under that agreement, the site...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

City Council approves $2 million for the Denver Basic Income Project

City Council voted Monday to contribute $2 million to the Denver Basic Income Project, an organization giving people experiencing homelessness $12,000 over the course of one year. The city’s contribution will specifically go to 140 women, transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals and families – a group that has seen rising levels of homelessness during the pandemic.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Turf restrictions on new development approved by Aurora council

Aurora on Monday became the first municipality in Colorado to ban cool weather Bluegrass. The city will no longer allow "non-functional," cool weather turf, such as Bluegrass and fescue, to be installed at new development projects, redevelopment or at new golf courses. The installation of cool weather turf is also banned from medians, curbsides and residential front yards. Backyards may have up to 500 square feet or be 45% turf.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado’s I-70 Floyd Hill Project awarded $100 million in federal grant

A federal grant program awarded Colorado $100 million to fund infrastructure improvements to the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the award Friday from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects grant program. The funds will go to the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, which plans to address traffic and safety issues along the road from Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnel.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

PODIUM | Guilty — of empowering kids, parents

Kudos to Colorado Politics columnist Paula Noonan for her valiant efforts to defend the indefensible — the members of the Denver Public Schools Board of Education. In her column of Sept. 1 (“NOONAN | Slings at Denver Public Schools shameful”), she sarcastically “thanked” me for my “enlightened, unbiased commentary” in another published piece I authored last month calling out Denver’s school board for its actions, or more pointedly, inactions, as “disgraceful” and “disgusting.”
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#New Denver#Marijuana#City Council#The Denver Public Schools
CBS Denver

Black and Latino incomes in Arapahoe County growing at high rate

A new report just released this week by Arapahoe/Douglas Works shows incomes for Black and Latino families in Arapahoe County are increasing at a higher rate than any other county in the Denver metro area — even beating the national average. The report shows incomes for Black families rose by more than 38% from 2015 to 2020, and incomes for Latino families increased by 44.9% during the same time period. Read the full report by clicking here. "This growth outpaced that of all families in the Denver metro region, and the national average," said Suzie Miller, Workforce Programs Administrator at Arapahoe/Douglas Works. Asked...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
denverite.com

Little Saigon, Westwood and Sun Valley put their identities front-and-center while inviting the rest of Denver over to party

What do Little Saigon, Westwood and Sun Valley have in common? They are all essential pockets of culture in the fabric of Denver’s westside. Sun Valley is considered the most diverse neighborhood in Denver with over 30 different languages spoken in the small area. Westwood is a majority Latino neighborhood and Little Saigon is a stronghold of Denver’s Asian population.
DENVER, CO
freightwaves.com

Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike

The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
WELD COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
David Heitz

Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlands

(Aurora, Colo.) A homeless encampment has formed in the butterfly garden of Jewell wetlands in Aurora. Resident Joyce Bradney told the City Council Monday that men on motorcycles “verbally and physically threatened me” in the butterfly garden. She said she believes they were drug dealers, as they only stayed a short time.
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst

Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

RTD Boss on Union Station Crackdown, Drug Market Shifts and More

Late last year, just prior to the Denver Police Department's launch of a crackdown on crime in the area around Union Station following safety complaints from the Regional Transportation District, officials with RTD toured the Harm Reduction Action Center, which promotes a syringe-exchange program and assorted educational and health-related efforts aimed at a wide variety of drug users.
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Study looks at feasibility of bus rapid transit along US 287

The feasibility study for a rapid transit system on US Highway 287 stretching from Longmont to Broomfield suggests a plethora of improvements to make bus rides faster and more convenient along the travel corridor. Boulder County, Broomfield, Longmont and other local and regional organizations partnered to analyze the feasibility of...
BROOMFIELD, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

PERRY: Lock ‘em up lawmakers turn back the clock to the new Saudi Aurora

Oh, hellzyeah. Saudi Aurora is back — and it’s badder than ever. That’s thanks to Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, A-Town’s strong-arm-of-the-lawmakers who’s kicking criminal butt — no matter the cost. Got popped for trying to swipe those tires at Walmart? Get ready for the joint,...
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy