New Denver pilot project for youth programs in the works after ballot measure for funding from marijuana taxes pulled

DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Denver council approves homeless tent site in city-owned parking lot
The Denver City Council on Monday night approved two measures on homelessness, one of which allows a group to operate a homeless tent site in a city-owned parking lot. That measure approves a license agreement with Colorado Village Collaborative to operate a "Safe Outdoor Space" in the Arie P. Taylor building's parking lot. The building is located at 4685 Peoria Street, north of Interstate 70. Under that agreement, the site...
coloradopolitics.com
Backers launch campaign to set aside $300 million a year in TABOR funds for affordable housing
Jordan and Jojo McDonald both have good jobs – she's a Medicaid care coordinator and he's a teacher. In January, the couple, who live in a two-bedroom apartment in Park, although both work in Aurora, is expecting their first daughter. They have been pre-approved for a home mortgage, but...
denverite.com
City Council approves $2 million for the Denver Basic Income Project
City Council voted Monday to contribute $2 million to the Denver Basic Income Project, an organization giving people experiencing homelessness $12,000 over the course of one year. The city’s contribution will specifically go to 140 women, transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals and families – a group that has seen rising levels of homelessness during the pandemic.
coloradopolitics.com
Turf restrictions on new development approved by Aurora council
Aurora on Monday became the first municipality in Colorado to ban cool weather Bluegrass. The city will no longer allow "non-functional," cool weather turf, such as Bluegrass and fescue, to be installed at new development projects, redevelopment or at new golf courses. The installation of cool weather turf is also banned from medians, curbsides and residential front yards. Backyards may have up to 500 square feet or be 45% turf.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado’s I-70 Floyd Hill Project awarded $100 million in federal grant
A federal grant program awarded Colorado $100 million to fund infrastructure improvements to the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the award Friday from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects grant program. The funds will go to the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, which plans to address traffic and safety issues along the road from Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnel.
coloradopolitics.com
PODIUM | Guilty — of empowering kids, parents
Kudos to Colorado Politics columnist Paula Noonan for her valiant efforts to defend the indefensible — the members of the Denver Public Schools Board of Education. In her column of Sept. 1 (“NOONAN | Slings at Denver Public Schools shameful”), she sarcastically “thanked” me for my “enlightened, unbiased commentary” in another published piece I authored last month calling out Denver’s school board for its actions, or more pointedly, inactions, as “disgraceful” and “disgusting.”
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Denver approves basic income, tent village, hotels for homeless
The Denver City Council approved Monday providing a basic income to 140 people experiencing homelessness. The body also green-lighted a new tent village for people experiencing homelessness in the parking lot at the city-owned Arie P. Taylor building, 4685 Peoria St.
Coloradans to vote on 3 alcohol initiatives this November
There will be nine ballot questions for Coloradans, three were placed there by state lawmakers and six landed on the ballot after citizens collected enough signatures to put them there. Three of the six citizen initiatives all involve alcohol.
Black and Latino incomes in Arapahoe County growing at high rate
A new report just released this week by Arapahoe/Douglas Works shows incomes for Black and Latino families in Arapahoe County are increasing at a higher rate than any other county in the Denver metro area — even beating the national average. The report shows incomes for Black families rose by more than 38% from 2015 to 2020, and incomes for Latino families increased by 44.9% during the same time period. Read the full report by clicking here. "This growth outpaced that of all families in the Denver metro region, and the national average," said Suzie Miller, Workforce Programs Administrator at Arapahoe/Douglas Works. Asked...
denverite.com
Little Saigon, Westwood and Sun Valley put their identities front-and-center while inviting the rest of Denver over to party
What do Little Saigon, Westwood and Sun Valley have in common? They are all essential pockets of culture in the fabric of Denver’s westside. Sun Valley is considered the most diverse neighborhood in Denver with over 30 different languages spoken in the small area. Westwood is a majority Latino neighborhood and Little Saigon is a stronghold of Denver’s Asian population.
freightwaves.com
Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike
The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
Have a High Time at a Marijuana-Themed Comedy Show in Colorado
Who doesn't love going to a comedy show and getting some good laughs? After all, they do say that laughter is the best medicine. Well, here in Colorado, we have a pretty unique type of comedy show that is becoming quite popular and the theme of these shows is, you guessed it, weed.
Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlands
(Aurora, Colo.) A homeless encampment has formed in the butterfly garden of Jewell wetlands in Aurora. Resident Joyce Bradney told the City Council Monday that men on motorcycles “verbally and physically threatened me” in the butterfly garden. She said she believes they were drug dealers, as they only stayed a short time.
Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst
Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
coloradosun.com
A Denver disability lawyer was excluded from jury service because he’s deaf. Now he’s suing the court.
A Denver attorney who specializes in disability discrimination litigation, has found himself in the shoes of the very people he represents. Spencer Kontnik is suing the Denver County Court for excluding him from jury service because he is deaf. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Denver District Court, alleges discrimination against...
Westword
RTD Boss on Union Station Crackdown, Drug Market Shifts and More
Late last year, just prior to the Denver Police Department's launch of a crackdown on crime in the area around Union Station following safety complaints from the Regional Transportation District, officials with RTD toured the Harm Reduction Action Center, which promotes a syringe-exchange program and assorted educational and health-related efforts aimed at a wide variety of drug users.
broomfieldleader.com
Study looks at feasibility of bus rapid transit along US 287
The feasibility study for a rapid transit system on US Highway 287 stretching from Longmont to Broomfield suggests a plethora of improvements to make bus rides faster and more convenient along the travel corridor. Boulder County, Broomfield, Longmont and other local and regional organizations partnered to analyze the feasibility of...
Why you should keep your lights off in Denver this week
Every night from late summer into fall, millions of birds are flying over the Rocky Mountains in search of a warmer climate, and the lights in Colorado can disorient their path.
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: Lock ‘em up lawmakers turn back the clock to the new Saudi Aurora
Oh, hellzyeah. Saudi Aurora is back — and it’s badder than ever. That’s thanks to Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, A-Town’s strong-arm-of-the-lawmakers who’s kicking criminal butt — no matter the cost. Got popped for trying to swipe those tires at Walmart? Get ready for the joint,...
