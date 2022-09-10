Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
South Side Chicago church provides funds for those wanting a Christian education for their children
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.We all know a private education is an expense many families can't afford, but now an incredible offer from a South Side school: free tuition.CBS 2's Shardaa gray explains how it's possible."We don't want you to decide between groceries or rent and a quality Christian education." That's the message Pastor John Boston the second wants South Side parents to know. "When you decide to register and take that leap, we're going to do everything we can to make sure you have access not just to reading, writing and arithmetic, but to value-based character-building education that...
Malcolm X College offering course on how to become 911 dispatcher
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've ever wanted to be a 911 dispatcher, there's a class for it at the City Colleges of Chicago, and you can apply now.Malcolm X College is teaming up with the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) to offer an "Introduction to Emergency Management" course.It will be night class taught by OEMC staff from Oct. 4 through Dec. 1.The course will teach students about 911 dispatch center operations, emergency management, traffic management, 311 city services, and the qualifications to become an OEMC employee. The course will include roleplaying and simulation of the basics of 911 center operations.The class costs $385, but tuition can be waived for eligible Chicago residents through the Future Ready Program. Students must be 18 or older.There are limited spots available, and you can apply at ccc.edu.
Austin Weekly News
West Side groups get part of $75M county investment
Several Chicago’s West Side organizations – including BUILD Chicago, New Moms and Manufacturing Renaissance – will benefit from $75 million in funding from Cook County that will support programs working to reduce and prevent gun violence. The local organizations were awarded multi-year grants ranging from $1.2 million...
Darren Bailey living in Hancock to 'immerse' himself in city he's repeatedly called 'hellhole'
Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole," and did so again on Tuesday.
Free Hot Dogs For Everyone In Illinois If Bears Make Playoffs
If you like free hot dogs, then you better hope the Chicago Bears make the playoffs this year. Chicago Bears Fans Are Jumping Back On The Bandwagon. It only took one win to get the Chicago Bears fans back on the orange and blue kool-aid. The city didn't expect much and got a big surprise. Of course, it will still be a long season but this was a good start.
nadignewspapers.com
Illinois Veterans’ Home Chicago has 24 residents living there as it waits for federal certification to fill more beds; nurses picket for more staffing at facility
The first residents began moving into the Illinois Veterans’ Home Chicago at 4250 N. Oak Park Ave. in January, more than a dozen years after plans for the facility were announced, but only 24 of the 200 beds are occupied as the facility awaits federal certification. In addition, the...
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
Chicago alderman decries city's intense crime wave: 'Why bother calling police'
CHICAGO - A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City's crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is alderman of Chicago's 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago's City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
dominicanstar.com
DU Welcomes its Largest Freshman Class In History
To kick off the new school year, this semester Dominican officially welcomed the largest freshman class in history consisting of more than 600 students. While the official number won’t be confirmed until the September census report, an estimated 630 students made their deposits; surpassing 2016’s class made of 497 students.
The Strike that Started the Red Wave
This Thursday night, join us live online to celebrate 46 years of muck-racking, truth-telling journalism at the In These Times anniversary celebration, featuring Adam McKay, writer and director of "Don't Look Up." RSVP to watch live for free. On Sept. 10, 2012, I joined thousands of my fellow public school...
wgnradio.com
Chicago Bears honor Hyde Park rum bar
14 Parish Restaurant and Rhum Bar is named a Small Business All-Pro 14 Parish owner Racquel Fields talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about her Caribbean-influenced restaurant — the only all-rum bar in Chicago. (The sugar-cane sourced liquor is also spelled “rhum,” which is a nod to a particular process: Rum is made from molasses, a product of sugar production, while Rhum Agricole is made directly from freshly pressed sugarcane juice.) Fields says the partnership with the Bears means increased exposure for her business via advertising, online promotion, and an in-stadium presence.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago’s Last Black-Owned Bank Reopens Its Chatham Branch After 2-Year Closure: ‘We Are Here To Stay’
CHATHAM — Chicago’s last Black-owned bank has reopened the South Side branch it closed more than two years ago, offering limited services as leaders try to rebuild trust following years of customer complaints, regulatory issues and financial trouble. GN Bank reopened its branch at 87th Street and King...
POLITICO
Bailey’s suburban woes
Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
‘It’s going to look messy’; Chicago police brace for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Joyce book a journey through city’s history
Jeremiah Joyce was always a complicated but brilliant and astute politician. I had the privilege as a community and City Hall reporter of getting to know him during a tumultuous political time in Chicago’s history. So I always saw him as a factor influencing the political events that swirled around the city and the region.
Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes
Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs.Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.Though these "newspapers" are political ads in disguise, they aren't illegal. The state attorney general's office tells Axios it hasn't received any complaints and is not pursuing legal action.Context: The mailers are distributed by conservative radio host Dan Proft, who also is behind the People Who Play By the Rules PAC.Headlines...
dominicanstar.com
Black Professor Assaulted While Leading Diversity Workshop
Longtime adjunct professor was fired after an assault on African American sociology professor Chavella Pittman during an August faculty workshop on diversity. On Aug. 16, Pittman was leading a workshop in inclusive teaching when adjunct professor and Franciscan Sister Felicia H. Wolf “tapped” her on the forehead with her right hand, according to a police report Pittman filed with River Forest police.
Chicago jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies at 87
CHICAGO — Chicago native and jazz legend Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87. According to his Facebook page, he died peacefully at his home in Chicago Monday morning. Ramsey Lewis is survived by his wife Janet Lewis, his two daughters and three sons. “Ramsey’s passion for...
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois State Board of Education data shows statewide teacher shortage is myth
Students and teachers are back in school across Illinois, but teachers unions keep claiming there are not enough teachers to run classrooms. That’s wrong. State data proves it. Teachers’ unions have perpetuated the teacher shortage myth. The Illinois Education Association claimed Aug. 28, 2022, the “teacher and education employee...
