Missoula, MT

406mtsports.com

Missoula PaddleHeads take Game 1 from Billings Mustangs

BILLINGS — Brandon Riley and Jared Akins homered early and the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads opened the Pioneer League baseball playoffs Monday night with a bang in beating the Billings Mustangs 6-2 at Dehler Park. The PaddleHeads, who are the reigning league champions, received a solo home run to right...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Week 2: No. 3 Montana stifles South Dakota

The No. 3 Grizzlies (2-0) smothered South Dakota (0-2) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Montana Grizzlies suffocate South Dakota Coyotes with dominant defense. FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com. Updated Sep 10, 2022. Montana’s defense stretched its season-opening scoreless streak to 113 minutes and 33 seconds. TOM BAUER, Missoulian. Updated 22 hrs ago.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall

MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

UM reports student death at dorm

MISSOULA, Mont. — A student has died in the Aber Hall dormitory on the University of Montana campus overnight Monday, according to UM spokesman Dave Kuntz. The cause of death is unknown at this time. "There is no threat to the community and there are no immediate safety concerns...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Student Death Reported on University of Montana Campus

A University of Montana student died in Aber Hall early Tuesday morning, September 13. We reached out to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz for details and he provided this brief statement. “Overnight we suffered a tragic loss here at the University of Montana,” began Kuntz. “A student who...
MISSOULA, MT
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Missoula, MT — 15 Top Places!

Missoula is renowned for its countless recreational activities, and brunching out is one of them!. While eating out is frequently done for comfort, brunch here is mostly done to celebrate, with its lush, natural beauty serving as its own backdrop. Come here to experience Montana’s most delectable breakfast and lunch...
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

'Apocalypse' unfolding near Hamilton

Kyle Weingart, creator and director of the upcoming film, “Cuisine de la ‘Pocalypse,” is a very busy man. On a recent afternoon, we bounce around the set on a golf cart, weaving between newly constructed buildings and decrepit RVs while he rattles off plans, influences, and a laundry list of things that are currently on his plate. Every few moments, his phone buzzes with another notification.
HAMILTON, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Air quality 'unhealthy' in Missoula, 'very unhealthy' in Hamilton

UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 11:34 A.M. The following is a message from Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield:. "Today’s theme is stability gone bad. Or maybe too much of a bad thing. Regardless, we have a lot of smoke piled up across the region, and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple fatalities reported in Missoula head-on crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — Three people died and two are in critical condition at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula after a head-on collision west of the airport, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper TJ Templeton. On Tuesday morning, a vehicle traveling westbound for an unknown reason drifted into the eastbound...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Crews rescue man in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake

POLSON, Mont. - Crews rescued a man who was unable to make it back to shore in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake Monday, Sept. 5. Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) said via Facebook they sent a boat with two crew members, and they took him back to shore. Two...
POLSON, MT
XL Country 100.7

Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT

