Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads take Game 1 from Billings Mustangs
BILLINGS — Brandon Riley and Jared Akins homered early and the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads opened the Pioneer League baseball playoffs Monday night with a bang in beating the Billings Mustangs 6-2 at Dehler Park. The PaddleHeads, who are the reigning league champions, received a solo home run to right...
406mtsports.com
Week 2: No. 3 Montana stifles South Dakota
The No. 3 Grizzlies (2-0) smothered South Dakota (0-2) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Montana Grizzlies suffocate South Dakota Coyotes with dominant defense. FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com. Updated Sep 10, 2022. Montana’s defense stretched its season-opening scoreless streak to 113 minutes and 33 seconds. TOM BAUER, Missoulian. Updated 22 hrs ago.
Fairfield Sun Times
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
NBCMontana
UM reports student death at dorm
MISSOULA, Mont. — A student has died in the Aber Hall dormitory on the University of Montana campus overnight Monday, according to UM spokesman Dave Kuntz. The cause of death is unknown at this time. "There is no threat to the community and there are no immediate safety concerns...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black bear reported near Big Sky High School
Missoula County Public Schools reports a black bear was spotted Monday afternoon near Big Sky High School.
Student Death Reported on University of Montana Campus
A University of Montana student died in Aber Hall early Tuesday morning, September 13. We reached out to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz for details and he provided this brief statement. “Overnight we suffered a tragic loss here at the University of Montana,” began Kuntz. “A student who...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Missoula, MT — 15 Top Places!
Missoula is renowned for its countless recreational activities, and brunching out is one of them!. While eating out is frequently done for comfort, brunch here is mostly done to celebrate, with its lush, natural beauty serving as its own backdrop. Come here to experience Montana’s most delectable breakfast and lunch...
Air quality forcing Western Montana schools to cancel outdoor activities
Poor air quality has kept students in schools from Lolo to Hamilton indoors and has forced the cancellation of outdoor activities.
RELATED PEOPLE
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Jordan Hess selected as new mayor of Missoula
The Missoula City Council voted to select Jordan Hess to be the next mayor of Missoula following hours of voting on Monday evening.
Wildfire east of Missoula burning 434 acres
The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off I-90.
bitterrootstar.com
‘Apocalypse’ unfolding near Hamilton
Kyle Weingart, creator and director of the upcoming film, “Cuisine de la ‘Pocalypse,” is a very busy man. On a recent afternoon, we bounce around the set on a golf cart, weaving between newly constructed buildings and decrepit RVs while he rattles off plans, influences, and a laundry list of things that are currently on his plate. Every few moments, his phone buzzes with another notification.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Sun Times
Air quality 'unhealthy' in Missoula, 'very unhealthy' in Hamilton
UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 11:34 A.M. The following is a message from Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield:. "Today’s theme is stability gone bad. Or maybe too much of a bad thing. Regardless, we have a lot of smoke piled up across the region, and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Wildfire smoke knocks down Western Montana air quality
Unhealthy air quality was being reported across much of Western Montana with very unhealthy air reported in Hamilton.
Get to Know a County: Mineral County
Get to Know a County: Mineral County On August 7th, 1914, the Montana Legislature created Mineral County, taking the western end of Missoula County and placing the seat at Superior. ...
NBCMontana
Multiple fatalities reported in Missoula head-on crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — Three people died and two are in critical condition at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula after a head-on collision west of the airport, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper TJ Templeton. On Tuesday morning, a vehicle traveling westbound for an unknown reason drifted into the eastbound...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfield Sun Times
Crews rescue man in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake
POLSON, Mont. - Crews rescued a man who was unable to make it back to shore in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake Monday, Sept. 5. Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) said via Facebook they sent a boat with two crew members, and they took him back to shore. Two...
Flathead Beacon
Under New Ownership, Holland Lake Lodge Seeks Expansion Approval from Flathead Forest
Under new ownership by the Park City, Utah-based ski resort company POWDR, the century-old Holland Lake Lodge is seeking to expand and upgrade its historic facilities in the Swan Valley through a special-use permit from the Flathead National Forest. Originally built in 1924, Holland Lake Lodge is a rustic lakeside...
Fairfield Sun Times
Delay cleared at fatal crash at Roller Coaster Rd. and HWY 10 near Missoula
UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:50 A.M. The delay is cleared at the scene of the fatal crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Tuesday, an alert from Missoula County said. UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:07 A.M. The Montana Highway Patrol told Montana Right Now there were multiple...
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Comments / 0