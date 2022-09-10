Read full article on original website
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Rightwing Extremist Candidates Target Shasta County Board of Education
Our vision for all students in Shasta County: A supportive, rigorous education that results in resilient, resourceful young people who think critically, work collaboratively, embrace diversity, and maintain lifelong curiosity. —Shasta County Office of Education vision statement. Shasta County Board of Education candidate Rich Gallardo is on a mission to...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Beleaguered County Clerk Speaks Freely About 2020 Election Documents, Candidates’ Real Addresses, and Bully ‘Patriots’
Today A News Cafe features a frank conversation with Cathy Allen Darling, Shasta County Clerk/Registrar of Voters. She agreed to answer some controversial questions related to her elections department. We discussed many things, such as her response to a fringe group of election-deniers’ demands for her to preserve the 2020 elections documents; demands supported by ultra-conservative board majority supervisors Les Baugh, Patrick Jones and Tim Garman. She also cleared up stubborn inquires regarding candidates who claim residency in one place, while actually living elsewhere. Darling Allen, who was recently re-elected with a whopping 68.36 lead, shared her definition of a true patriot.
chicosol.org
Lawsuits over groundwater plans can proceed
Lawsuits challenging the validity of Groundwater Sustainability Plans (GSPs) in Glenn, Colusa, and Butte counties will be allowed to proceed after three judges separately overruled efforts by local groundwater authorities to dismiss the cases based on legal technicalities. In an Aug. 23 order, Colusa County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A....
shastascout.org
Tribal Picnic at Shasta Dam Triggered Federal Security Response
Many people who’ve joined the Winnemem Wintu Tribe on their annual Run4Salmon Prayer Journey have developed a profound respect for the sacred fish as they travel hundreds of miles each year from the McCloud River to the Pacific Ocean. Nadia Lucia Peralta, who has served as a medic during the journey for the past two years, is among the many supporters who say they’ve been moved by their experiences with Run4Salmon, which includes several ceremonies to pray for the salmon’s return to the Tribe’s river.
shastascout.org
Sheriff’s Office Provides Little Response To New Distribution of Antisemitic Materials In City Of Shasta Lake
Before 7 am on the morning of August 18, Jennie Dougherty says she was walking in her neighborhood in the City of Shasta Lake when she noticed flyers on the doorsteps of many of her neighbors’ houses. “I started walking around 6:20 and it didn’t hit me (what I...
actionnewsnow.com
GCSO: Employee placed on administrative leave for criminal misconduct investigation
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An employee at the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative leave as they are a suspect in a criminal misconduct investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the employee is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and...
Tri-City Herald
A California golf course is in escrow. What does that mean for the course?
REDDING, California — Tucker Oaks Golf Course has been in business since 1965. At the south end of Churn Creek Bottom between Redding and Anderson, it’s one of the most popular nine-hole public courses in the North State. So, when news hit the community that the property Tucker...
krcrtv.com
Local receives citation after igniting vegetation fire in Shingletown on Monday
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — CAL FIRE Law Enforcement issued a citation to a local in Shingletown for burning during a burn suspension on Monday morning. According to CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County, their firefighters responded to reports of a vegetation fire burning off of Wilson Hill Road. Firefighters arrived...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9:30 p.m.] New Start in Trinity County Being Called the Texas Fire
Let us hope that the name of the newest fire in Trinity County isn’t indicative of the size it will grow to be…. The Texas Fire, as it is being called, was reported just before 12:30 p.m. east of Ruth Lake and south of Wildwood. According to the Shasta...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrest man for human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A Contra Costa County man was taken into custody by detectives from the Anderson Police Department after an investigation revealed the man had been involved in human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County. On Tuesday, detectives with the Anderson Police Department headed down to Contra Costa...
KTVL
Update on fire in Manton, Tehama County now called the Forward Fire
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE 9/10/2022: According to CAL FIRE all evacuation orders for the Forward Fire have been reduced to evacuation warnings. All prior evacuation warnings are still in effect. As of Saturday morning CAL FIRE is reporting the fire off Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek is at...
kymkemp.com
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
krcrtv.com
The Asphalt Cowboys receive good turnout for BBQ fundraiser
REDDING, CA.- The Asphalt cowboys are taking to Lake Redding Park today in an effort to bring folks together with a good ol' fashioned BBQ. The Fundraiser is running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a last call at 5:30 p.m. for any food or concessions offered. Dave Tappan told KRCR that the cowboys are honored to host the event explaining that he couldn’t ask for a better team or community.
actionnewsnow.com
Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital
CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
crimevoice.com
Redding PD seizes large amount of fentanyl; suspect arrested
Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “In July of 2022, the officers of the Redding Police Department Bike Team initiated an investigation into a person responsible for delivering fentanyl into Downtown Redding, Hilltop Drive, and surrounding areas. Fentanyl use has been identified as a growing problem throughout the Hilltop Drive and Downtown areas. The investigation identified Tara Detrant (34 years of Anderson) as a possible suspect. On September 1st, 2022, the RPD Bike Team, with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Shasta Inter-Agency Narcotics Task Force (SINTF), conducted a traffic stop on Detrant’s vehicle. A search warrant was served on Detrant’s vehicle which resulted in officers locating approximately 10 ounces of fentanyl and other items of narcotic paraphernalia.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police shuts down drug house
ANDERSON, Calif. - A reported disturbance in Anderson leads to the discovery of a drug house and the arrest of two people at the residence. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Anderson Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance taking place on the 1700 block of Mill Street in Anderson. One of the residents at the home, 34-year-old Megan Fleming of Anderson, had an outstanding felony warrant out for her arrest.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for attacking store clerk and stealing items
REDDING, Calif. - Police in Redding arrested a man they said charged at a convenience store employee with a knife and stole some items. Redding police arrested Gregory Hines after the robbery at the Smart Market on Westside Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Hines threw a bar stool...
crimevoice.com
Convicted felon reportedly caught with heroin, firearm amid increased patrol
Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On September 4th, 2022, at approximately 3:23 AM, Redding Police officers were conducting extra patrols at Palisades Trail at the south end of Palisades Ave. When they drove into the parking area of the closed park, they observed a white colored Impala in the process of backing out. The vehicle then returned to its parked position. The officers stopped to investigate.
actionnewsnow.com
Early morning fire stopped on side of the road
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is investigating an early morning fire that broke out in north Redding. The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. It was contained to a very small spot of dry grass off of Keswick Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road.
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff Police arrest convicted felon in possession of a handgun and more.
REDDING, Calif. — A routine traffic stop Friday morning leads to an arrest. According to the Red Bluff Police Department early Friday morning, officers made a traffic stop on the 700 Block of Oak Street. Officers spoke with the driver and identified him as Armando Acevedo-Zepeda, it was learned...
