Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Listen to Kali Uchis’ New Song “No Hay Ley”
Kali Uchis has shared her first piece of solo music since releasing Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ two years ago. Her new song is called “No Hay Ley.” Check it out below. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said...
8 of the Best Stripped-Down Acoustic Rock Songs You Should Be Listening To
You know, there’s a reason MTV Unplugged existed and was such a fan favorite for so many years. Yes, we love acoustic songs. And all the better if they’re songs we’re familiar with from some of our favorite rockers. Below we will dive into eight of the...
Master Of Puppets played in a major key will make you feel like everything is good in the world again
Add a bit of pep to your step with this cover of Metallica's Master Of Puppets played in a major key. Sometimes, after a rough or difficult day, we all need a little pick-me-up. Be it an extra dose of caffeine or the cathartic power of listening to our favourite bands, each of us have go-to, fail-safe spirits-boosters to momentarily diffuse the madness of our existence on this planet.
Elvis Presley Returns To The Stage On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Thanks To Technology
Elvis Presley returned to the stage this week! During the finale of America’s Got Talent, the group Metaphysic wowed the judges and the crowd by using deepfake technology of the iconic Elvis. The group uses this artificial intelligence technology to bring acts back to life as they sing. In...
Trisha Yearwood Owns The Stage In Dazzling Sparkling Jumpsuit
Despite not being active in the music scene, Trisha Yearwood makes sure whenever she makes her rare appearances, she does so with the panache needed to cement her love in the mind of her fans. Her music lovers couldn’t get enough of fashion style while singing with her husband, Garth Brooks, on stage during his US stadium tour in Texas.
The Who's Quadrophenia: It's prog Jim, but not as we know it...
"We're closer to prog rock than, say, Led Zeppelin," Pete Townshend once said. Ben Myers reckons he was spot on when it comes to Quadrophenia
This pop punk cover of Master Of Puppets has got enraged Metallica fans baying for blood
Is the sun shining? Is your day off to a perfect start? Are you feeling like your life is finally starting to come together? Well, sorry folks, here comes the dark clouds... The internet has uncovered the existence of a pop-punk cover of Metallica's Master Of Puppets which might just have you binning your Netflix subscription and cursing the gods for allowing the creators of Stranger Things to propel the title track of the quartet's formidable third album into mainstream consciousness, courtesy of the show's highly-charismatic metalhead Eddie Munson.
The FADER
Song You Need: Forget emerge from the fringes with the dread-laden “100 Seats”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Fans of the gauzy yet beautiful Oneohtrix Point Never scores to Good Time and Uncut Gems will feel instantly at home with the music of Forget. The New York duo's "100 Seats" is a bittersweet churn of synths that feel as close to climactic post-rock as it does the eye of a rave. It's an aesthetic that is carried over into their self-titled debut EP, which was released quietly earlier this month. The connection to those aforementioned movies is not entirely random, admittedly. Forget was released by directors Josh and Benny Safdies's Elara, who have launched a music arm of its production company to get the project out into the world. "100 Seats" comes with a Safdies-directed video in which a band (not Forget) scrap over a disagreement before an impromptu buzz-cut lightens the mood.
TMZ.com
Lorde's Younger Sister Indy Yelich Dropping First Song Ever
Lorde's little sis is following in the singer's footsteps ... because she's gearing up to release her first ever track -- and it's already sounding like a certified hit. 23-year-old Indy Yelich is releasing her song, "Threads" on September 16th ... and it's the first piece of music she's ever officially put out -- needless to say this is a BIG deal for the young artist.
hypebeast.com
Jacob Banks on Creating a Modern Soul Classic
“Whoever comes back from war is the one who decides how the story is told.” For Jacob Banks, the Nigerian-born, UK-based artist lives to tell his truth on his sophomore album Lies About The War. Since his last debut record four years ago, Banks has worked assiduously to crown...
How to Choose an Acoustic Guitar, for Every Budget and Skill Level
The acoustic guitar is an underrated instrument these days. With all the gear out there designed for electric guitars, the possibilities for sound are literally infinite; with an acoustic, there’s not much to hide behind—but that can be a good thing. And while the people who were mad when Dylan went electric in ‘65 are clearly on the wrong side of history, there was, in fact, a kernel of truth in their enduring belief that the acoustic guitar is awesome and that its legacy should be preserved.
Steve Aoki Opens Up About His Path to New Album ‘HIROQUEST: Genesis’
Musician and entrepreneur Steve Aoki is committed. To hard work, to family, to ideas, and to growth. But the funny thing about commitment is that when one invests in something, worlds open up. It’s like the pursuit of knowledge. Scholars will tell you, that the more they learn about something, the more they realize they don’t know. A breadcrumb can turn into a life of cooking, which can turn into a complete state of reverence for history, technique, and possibilities for much more.
Phoenix’s Thomas Mars and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig on Their Feel-Good Collaboration “Tonight”
“Tonight” feels both unexpected and utterly fated. The new single from Phoenix’s forthcoming album Alpha Zulu marks the first time the French quartet has ever officially featured another singer on one of their songs, but frontman Thomas Mars and Vampire Weekend leader Ezra Koenig sound as if they’ve been trading cryptically charming lyrics for years. Meanwhile, the track’s trebly guitars and new-wave sheen will instantly bring many millennials of a certain age back to the halcyon days of 2010, when these bands were making young indie fans momentarily forget about their recession-plagued futures as they charged up the charts. It’s the rare collaboration that works better in practice than it does in theory—nostalgic but not lazy, as inviting as your favorite sweater.
Songs Written About 9/11 to Help Us Remember
Sometimes, words are hard to find in the face of a tragedy. Other times, it seems that there are too many words, too many emotions, and questions. But today, on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, we must say a few words to remember the tragedy that struck New York City, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, and the countless families affected by it all.
