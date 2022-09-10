The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Fans of the gauzy yet beautiful Oneohtrix Point Never scores to Good Time and Uncut Gems will feel instantly at home with the music of Forget. The New York duo's "100 Seats" is a bittersweet churn of synths that feel as close to climactic post-rock as it does the eye of a rave. It's an aesthetic that is carried over into their self-titled debut EP, which was released quietly earlier this month. The connection to those aforementioned movies is not entirely random, admittedly. Forget was released by directors Josh and Benny Safdies's Elara, who have launched a music arm of its production company to get the project out into the world. "100 Seats" comes with a Safdies-directed video in which a band (not Forget) scrap over a disagreement before an impromptu buzz-cut lightens the mood.

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO