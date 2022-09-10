ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Sophie Turner Gets Colorful in Louis Vuitton Feathered Dress With Joe Jonas for ‘Devotion’ Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made a stylish entrance on Monday at the Toronto Film Festival. The couple attended the premiere of “Devotion,” which sees Jonas star alongside Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Serinda Swan and Daren Kagasoff. The J.D. Dillard-directed film will release in theaters on Nov. 23.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy