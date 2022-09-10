1 ruled out, 2 questionable in Colts vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) and Houston Texans (0-0) released their final injury reports with designations Friday ahead of the Week 1 matchup at NRG Stadium.

The Colts had one player ruled out and one player listed as questionable while the Texans had one player listed as doubtful and one player listed as questionable on their final injury report. Both injury reports were pretty light all things considered.

Here are the players with injury designations entering the Week 1 game:

