ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts elevate CB Tony Brown to active roster

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsHJ3_0hqGMg7m00

The Indianapolis Colts elevated cornerback Tony Brown from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the Week 1 matchup with the Houston Texans, the team announced Saturday.

Brown will serve as the sixth cornerback in the room, joining Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore II, Brandon Facyson, Isaiah Rodgers and undrafted rookie Dallis Flowers.

Brown was competing for the final spot in the cornerback room throughout training camp and the preseason. He made the initial roster but was waived when the Colts made a waiver claim of offensive tackle Luke Tenuta. Brown was then signed to the practice squad.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video

The Packers are currently trailing the Vikings, 10-0, on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It's been a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Green Bay, without Davante Adams, has struggled to move the ball vertically. The Packers have also dealt with some unfortunate dropped passes. Rodgers let his...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land after Week 1?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in front of a prime-time audience Sunday night. While the Bucs offense stalled on most of their red zone trips and managed just one touchdown, the defense delivered a stellar performance, shutting out the Cowboys after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans QB Davis Mills named a Week 1 'secret superstar'

The Houston Texans actually got a favorable performance out of their second-year quarterback despite the 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 at NRG Stadium. According to Doug Farrar from the Touchdown Wire, quarterback Davis Mills was a “secret superstar” from the first week of the 2022 NFL season. Mills completed 23-of-37 for 240 yards, two touchdowns, a 98.9 passer rating, and took three sacks.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy