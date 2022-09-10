Colts elevate CB Tony Brown to active roster

The Indianapolis Colts elevated cornerback Tony Brown from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the Week 1 matchup with the Houston Texans, the team announced Saturday.

Brown will serve as the sixth cornerback in the room, joining Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore II, Brandon Facyson, Isaiah Rodgers and undrafted rookie Dallis Flowers.

Brown was competing for the final spot in the cornerback room throughout training camp and the preseason. He made the initial roster but was waived when the Colts made a waiver claim of offensive tackle Luke Tenuta. Brown was then signed to the practice squad.