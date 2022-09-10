ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

West Virginia lawmakers OK abortion ban with few exceptions

West Virginia lawmakers OK abortion ban with few exceptions.
Citrus County Chronicle

State pushes back on Medicaid class action

TALLAHASSEE — Florida is trying to fend off a potential class-action lawsuit alleging that the Medicaid program is denying coverage for incontinence supplies in violation of laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act. Attorneys for the state filed documents last week in federal court in Jacksonville disputing that...
Citrus County Chronicle

FDEO to launch credit initiative plan for small businesses

On Friday, Sept. 9, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the approval of the state of Florida’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) application by the United States Department of the Treasury (U.S. Treasury) for $488 million in funding. Additionally, on Friday, Florida’s Legislative Budget Commission approved the plan to distribute the first tranche of funding totaling $142 million for an existing small business loan program and venture capital investment program.
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida's bears in search of more food for upcoming winter: FWC

Winter is coming, and Florida’s black bears are packing on the weight. Even if they don’t hibernate like bears in colder climates, bears living in the Sunshine State still consume extra calories in the fall to build up their fat reserves for winter, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Citrus County Chronicle

Get hooked on marine conservation with interactive games

As students return to the classroom for the new school year, educators and parents can encourage continued learning with Gone Fishin’ games. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in partnership with Pubbly, a digital education company, created five interactive games that engage and educate students on marine fisheries conservation. Jump in and make a splash this school year with interactive games today at FloridaFishing.Pubbly.com.
