Celtics president Brad Stevens spotted at Turkey-France EuroBasket game

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

If you thought it was just you paying more attention to the quadrennial European Basketball Championship — better known as the EuroBasket — than you ever have before, you might be surprised to learn even some of the Boston Celtics’ top brass are as well.

In fact, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens has an eye on the goings-on in EuroBasket action, the former Boston head coach turning up in the audience for the knockout phase contest between the French National Team and the Turkish National Team, confirmed via a FIBA tweet. What Stevens was doing there was umclear, though he very well could have been scouting an old friend in Guerschon Yabusele or some other prospect.

He might also have simply been there to enjoy the game, though knowing the Celtics exec, that seems the least plausible scenario of the above.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

