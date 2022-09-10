Read full article on original website
Help available to improve habitat for wildlife
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University wildlife extension specialist Drew Ricketts says managing private lands to benefit wildlife can be expensive, but there is help for landowners. Ricketts said the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks offers the program, Habitat First, which is funded by the Pittman Robertson Act. The...
Kansas aims to plug thousands of abandoned oil wells
Last summer, a utility worker stumbled across a well — one of thousands of abandoned, unplugged oil and gas wells scattered across Kansas — just 15 feet from a stream in La Cygne, an hour south of Kansas City. Such sites bear witness to the state’s history of...
Kan. largest school district will put metal detectors in all high schools
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After the first weeks of the school year that saw several students in USD 259-Wichita taken into custody for allegedly having a gun at school, the school board on Monday voted 7-0 to approve the funds, over $1 million dollars, to purchase automatic screening devices for the district's high schools.
Amtrak cancels Southwest Chief due to pending rail strike
CHICAGO — Amtrak is canceling the Southwest Chief that travels across Kansas and many other long-distance routes as the rail carrier continues to assess the ongoing freight rail management - labor contract negotiations, according to a media release. Railroad workers are prepared to go on strike later this week,...
Businesses, White House plan for possible rail strike Friday
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business and government officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions. The railroads have already started to curtail shipments of hazardous materials and...
Kansas Supreme Court decision could shape foster care custody rights
TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to wrestle custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
USD 305 schools earn accreditation with Kansas Ed. Systems model
At Tuesday’s meeting, the SPS Board of Education heard that their district earned accreditation with the Kansas Education Systems Accreditation model (KESA) through 2027. To achieve accreditation, the district provided evidence of student performance growth, an intentional, quality growth process and compliance with the State Board of Education. The...
Advocates work to expand mental health care for Kan. foster kids
TOPEKA — Beth Patton needs to get her adopted child mental health services, but the boy faces problems too serious for any professional in her county to handle. “I did have the police department at my house,” said Patton, who lives in Independence, Kansas. “He needs help. And he needs help before it gets to that point. And nobody wants to be proactive.”
Nomination being accepted for Kansas Health Champion Awards
TOPEKA – The Governor’s Council on Fitness is now accepting nominations for its annual Kansas Health Champion Awards. Awards are given to one outstanding individual and two outstanding organization, that make an exceptional effort to model, encourage and promote health and fitness in Kansas. Award recipients will be recognized at the Community Health Promotion Summit on Jan. 26, 2023. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 30.
KU professor: Not much polling data yet on close governor's race
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — University of Kansas Political Science professor Patrick Miller said there isn't really good polling data on the governor's race in the state, despite how close national pundits perceive it to be. "We have three or four polls of the gubernatorial race, all of which I would...
Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to avoid a strike
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute before Friday's looming strike deadline. The pressure stems from concerns that halting railroad deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many companies...
GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said...
