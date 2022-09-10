ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston alums Dennis Schroder, Daniel Theis survive comeback bid from Montenegro as Germany advances 85-79 in EuroBasket knockout round

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3xwS_0hqGCoOq00
fiba.basketball

Boston Celtics alumni Dennis Schroder and Daniel Theis helped their German National Team survive a late onslaught from the Montenegrin National Team in EuroBasket play on Saturday afternoon, advancing from the knockout stage game with an 85-79 victory over Montenegro after falling behind by as much as 16 points early in the game.

The former Celtics floor general put up a solid 22 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, and a steal, but turned the ball over 5 times and shot just 28.6% from beyond the arc. Ex-Boston big man Daniel Theis had a quieter but more efficient game in the win, scoring 9 points and 4 boards, but picked up 5 personal fouls in just over 20 minutes of floor time, the War on Theis continuing.

Montenegro nearly upset Germany, coming to within 3 points of taking the lead in the game’s final minutes after coming back from a 27-point hole.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics signing veteran forward to training camp deal

The last few weeks have been quiet for the Boston Celtics, but they reportedly broke their silence with a signing on Monday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, veteran forward Jake Layman is joining the C's on a training camp deal with a chance to make the team's roster. Layman,...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 9

The Boston Celtics have more retired jerseys than any other team in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean the rest of their jerseys have little history of interest tied to them. In fact, with 17 titles to their name and decades of competitive basketball played in them, their unretired jersey numbers pack some of the most history not hanging from the rafters of any team in the league. To that end, we have launched our accounting of that history, with every player in every jersey worn by more than one Celtics player in the storied franchise’s history accounted for.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Daniel Theis
NBA Analysis Network

Toronto Raptors Land Jarrett Allen In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Fans of the modern NBA will tell you that we’ve entered into a positionless era of basketball. Some purists don’t care for it. They miss the days when a center was a center, and a point guard was a point guard. They’re entitled to their preferences, but whether they like it or not, positionless basketball is here to stay.
NBA
FanSided

Re-signing Kevin Love should be the biggest priority heading into 2023

The Cleveland Cavaliers should re-sign Kevin Love. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a stacked squad but there remains one player who is key to the team’s future but is currently in limbo; Kevin Love. What a difference two seasons make, as the vaunted vet was once considered a nuisance on the Cavs in 2020-2021. His attitude and ego made him very expendable and his salary a detriment to the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy