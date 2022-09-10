Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Wall Street mainstays setting up digital assets exchange with on-chain settlement
Major financial firms have teamed up to create EDX Markets (EDXM), a new exchange that will trade digital assets through trusted intermediaries. The exchange will provide services to institutional and retail investors. The new exchange will be backed by Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets, Paradigm, Sequoia Capital and...
CoinTelegraph
Analyst on $17.6K BTC price bottom: Bitcoin 'not there yet'
Bitcoin's (BTC) market behavior is not yet “synonymous” with previous bear market bottoms, one of the leading crypto analysts argues. In a Twitter thread on Sept. 14, statistician Willy Woo, creator of data resource Woobull, offered three examples of why BTC/USD should still have further to fall. Despite...
CoinTelegraph
The Fed, the Merge and $22K BTC — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a pivotal week on a firm footing as bulls succeed in wiping out weeks of losses. After closing the latest weekly candle at $21,800, its highest since mid-August, BTC/USD is back on the radar as a long bet. The end to an extended period of downside interspersed...
CoinTelegraph
Selling the rumor? Biggest Ethereum Merge staker Lido DAO loses 40% in 30 days
Lido DAO (LDO) has declined by more than 40% in the last 30 days with more room to fall in the coming days amid a potential sell-the-news event, such as the Merge. Lido DAO is Ethereum’s biggest staking service, having deposited over 4.14 million of the blockchain’s native asset, Ether (ETH), into the Ethereum 2.0 smart contract on behalf of its users, according to the latest data.
CoinTelegraph
Time for a breakout? Bitcoin price pushes at key resistance near $23K
On Sept. 12, Bitcoin is doing Bitcoin things as usual. Since Sept. 9 the price has broken out nicely, booking a near 16% gain and rallying into the long-term descending trendline which appears to have resistance at $23,000. Perhaps BTC and the wider market are turning bullish ahead of the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin hits 3-week high as trader says 'all signs there' to short BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) kept grinding higher at the Sept. 12 Wall Street open as traders called for an imminent correction. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $22,481 on Bitstamp, its highest since Aug. 19. The pair had preserved existing gains over the weekend, with a declining U.S....
CoinTelegraph
What is a cryptocurrency ETF and how does it work?
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have grown in popularity as a means of investing since the mid-1990s due to their intraday liquidity and low transaction costs. In general, ETFs track a specific index and are generally traded on exchanges. In a securities market, ETFs allow investors to trade their shares continuously throughout...
CoinTelegraph
Elon Musk, Cathie Wood sound 'deflation' alarm — Is Bitcoin at risk of falling below $14K?
Bitcoin (BTC) has rebounded by 20% to almost $22,500 since Sept. 7. But bull trap risks abound in the long run as Elon Musk and Cathie Wood sound an alarm over a potential deflation crisis. Cathie Wood: "Deflation in the pipeline" The Tesla CEO tweeted over the weekend that a...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price falls under $21K as traders send 84K BTC to exchanges
Bitcoin (BTC) fell further after the Sept. 13 Wall Street open as the dust settled on unexpectedly high United States inflation. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD giving up $21,000, down up to 8.45% on the day. Bearish tendencies set in after the U.S. Consumer Price Index...
CoinTelegraph
The crypto markets never sleep, but you need to: Trading bots rolled out to another exchange
A company that offers automated crypto trading bots has rolled out support for another exchange. TradeSanta says its infrastructure has now been integrated with Kraken — with spot and futures trading available. It's hoped this latest collaboration will introduce a new audience to trading bots, and forms a crucial...
CoinTelegraph
New to crypto but don't know where to start? You can copy a professional
The turbulence in the crypto markets has led to great uncertainty for investors. Unsubstantiated rumors run amok on Twitter — causing panic. Just recently, seemingly credible accounts warned that Mt. Gox was about to dump 140,000 BTC on the market… even though payouts could be many weeks away.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto traders eye ATOM, APE, CHZ and QNT as Bitcoin flashes bottom signs
The United States equities markets rallied sharply last week, ending a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 3.65% last week while the Nasdaq Composite soared 4.14%. Continuing its close correlation with the U.S. equities markets, Bitcoin (BTC) also made a strong comeback and is trying to end the week with gains of more than 7%.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin might be down but interest in crypto and NFTs is here to stay: Ledger CEO
The future for crypto remains very bright. That’s according to the CEO of Ledger, Pascal Gauthier who sat down for a tête-à-tête with Cointelegraph in his home country, France. Gauthier, who enters his eighth year working at Ledger, explained that the recent downward price action in Bitcoin has not brought interest in crypto to a standstill:
CoinTelegraph
Abu Dhabi regulator introduces its ‘guiding principles’ for crypto
The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), the financial regulator of Abu Dhabi Global Market free economic zone (ADGM), published its “Guiding Principles” on its approach to digital asset regulation and supervision. Friendly in tone to the crypto industry, the principles pledge to comply with international standards in Anti-Money...
CoinTelegraph
Merge ‘jitters’ sees outflow from Ether-based investment products
Institutional investors may be wavering ahead of the Ethereum Merge, with Ether (ETH)-based digital asset investment products seeing an outflow of $61.6 million, signaling concerns about the success of the upgrade. In its digital asset fund flows weekly report, fund manager CoinShares reported that Ether-based investment products made up for...
CoinTelegraph
Institutional investors headed for a tipping point on crypto: Apollo Capital
Henrik Andersson, chief investment officer of crypto asset fund manager Apollo Capital, believes institutions may soon “flip” on their conservative stance toward crypto. Speaking to Cointelegraph, the Melbourne-based crypto fund manager said that while institutional interest in crypto has been slow in picking up, particularly in Australia, there are a lot of players that are waiting for the right moment to strike.
CoinTelegraph
Fixed interest rates to create a DeFi 2.0 for institutions, says former bank exec
Infinity Exchange, a new platform providing institutional grade capital efficiency in decentralized finance (DeFi), announced a $4.2 million seed round in a bid to boost institutional adoption for DeFi. Infinity Exchange is led by ex-Morgan Stanley executive Kevin Lepsoe, who left the world of traditional finance with sights set on...
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons SOL price is up 30% in 2 weeks — Will Solana's uptrend continue?
Solana (SOL) ticked higher on Sep. 13, mirroring similar upside moves in the broader cryptocurrency market, led by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). On the daily chart, SOL's price gained over 4% to $39, its best level in 3 weeks. The token's intraday gains came as an extension of a prevailing uptrend that has seen its price gaining 30% in just 2 weeks.
CoinTelegraph
BTC price clings to $20K as US stocks lose the equivalent of 4 Bitcoin market caps
Bitcoin (BTC) briefly lost $20,000 support overnight into Sep. 14 after hot United States inflation sent risk assets crashing lower. Markets lose big in bid to "fight the Fed" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it hit lows of $19,870 on Bitstamp — its worst since Sep. 9.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto miner Poolin offers IOU tokens after suspending withdrawals
Poolin, one of the largest Bitcoin mining pools by hash rate, has announced it will be issuing IOU tokens in an effort to “minimize the impact of withdrawal suspension” for users. In a Tuesday blog post, Poolin said its wallet service will be releasing IOU ERC-20 tokens for...
