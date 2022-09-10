Read full article on original website
Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
Ohio universities make plans to prepare students to work at Intel
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio University student Md Mahmudul Hasan’s dream job is about to get one step closer. He is a Ph.D. candidate from Bangladesh who has a focus on fabrication and characterization of semiconductor electronics and tech giant Intel is bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. and into Ohio.
Biden admininstration launches web portal to track extreme weather
The Biden administration is launching a new website to help communities see extreme weather and other hazards they are facing as a result of climate change. Kentuckians have seen the effect of natural disasters firsthand in recent months, with tornadoes that swept through western Kentucky last December and the historic flooding that devastated eastern parts of the state in July.
UH study finds visitors willing to pay more for locally grown food
HONOLULU — If you grow it, they will eat it — and pay more to do so, according to a new study by University of Hawaii School of Travel Industry Management professor Jerry Agrusa and a team of researchers. According to the study, visitors from the continental United...
2022 Hurricane Season: Halftime Report
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s the midway point of the hurricane season but many people are asking “what hurricane season?” so far this year. It has been a quiet start to this year’s hurricane season, with only five named storms so far and none striking land.
To combat opioid overdoses, Florida public health officials embrace a new treatment platform
Florida health officials say that addressing the opioid epidemic is a top priority, which is why they’re embracing the introduction of a new platform in the state aimed at helping individuals and family members find the best treatment facility. What You Need To Know. The new ATLAS platform is...
Legislation on the table to increase New York state sales tax exemption
With school back in session and fall right around the corner, Kaity Felton of Jamestown is once again taking her two daughters, Joise and June, back to the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood to do a little more shopping. The Feltons also have a toddler son, so with the state of...
Minority-owned businesses looking to thrive continuously
OHIO — It’s not clear what will happen to 500,000 independent restaurants and bars after losing money during the pandemic. For Black-owned businesses, there’s an even greater struggle. “In the creation of a lot of Black businesses, a lot of businesses aren't able to earn capital to...
Dry season may make pumpkin picking in New York state trickier
Art Soons has seen it all. This year marks the 65th season he’ll oversee his family’s century-old farm, Soons Orchards. Apples and pumpkins are the real money makers, so it’s a bit of a concern when the crops and profit growth are stalling. “People are unhappy with...
Tips on staying safe around bears as fall approaches
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As fall approaches, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding people that black bears in the state are more active in search for food. FWC says that residents and visitors can help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife by securing garbage,...
Bill Maher returns to ring in the new year on Maui and Oahu
HONOLULU — It’s probably safe to say Bill Maher — acclaimed stand-up comedian, author and host of HBO’s long-running “Real Time with Bill Maher” — likes Hawaii because he’ll be coming back for the 11th time to close out 2022 and ring in 2023 with shows on Maui and Oahu, “Bill Maher New Year’s Eve 11th Anniversary with Jeff Ross and Wendy Liebman.”
Your guide to haunted houses across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — For fans of scares, the month of October is the most wonderful time of the year. There are more than 40 haunted houses in Wisconsin, so we’ve gathered some spooky favorites throughout the Badger State. Milwaukee. The Hill Has Eyes. 7005 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, Wis.
Trial begins as parents sue sheriff's office, state fair after son's death
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The trial for two Bay area parents suing the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the Florida State Fair started Monday with jury selection. Andrew Joseph III was killed in 2014 while crossing Interstate 4 after he and about 100 other kids were kicked out of the fair.
Road closures announced for Kentucky's Bourbon & Beyond, Louder Than Life music festivals
KENTUCKY — Two music festivals are just days away in Kentucky, and many roads will be closed or restricted. Bourbon & Beyond kicks off Sept. 15 and runs through Sept. 18, and Louder Than Life goes from Sept. 22-25 at the Highland Festival Grounds of the Kentucky Expo Center.
