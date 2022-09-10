ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bay News 9

Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
Ohio universities make plans to prepare students to work at Intel

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio University student Md Mahmudul Hasan’s dream job is about to get one step closer. He is a Ph.D. candidate from Bangladesh who has a focus on fabrication and characterization of semiconductor electronics and tech giant Intel is bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. and into Ohio.
Biden admininstration launches web portal to track extreme weather

The Biden administration is launching a new website to help communities see extreme weather and other hazards they are facing as a result of climate change. Kentuckians have seen the effect of natural disasters firsthand in recent months, with tornadoes that swept through western Kentucky last December and the historic flooding that devastated eastern parts of the state in July.
Bay News 9

2022 Hurricane Season: Halftime Report

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s the midway point of the hurricane season but many people are asking “what hurricane season?” so far this year. It has been a quiet start to this year’s hurricane season, with only five named storms so far and none striking land.
Minority-owned businesses looking to thrive continuously

OHIO — It’s not clear what will happen to 500,000 independent restaurants and bars after losing money during the pandemic. For Black-owned businesses, there’s an even greater struggle. “In the creation of a lot of Black businesses, a lot of businesses aren't able to earn capital to...
Dry season may make pumpkin picking in New York state trickier

Art Soons has seen it all. This year marks the 65th season he’ll oversee his family’s century-old farm, Soons Orchards. Apples and pumpkins are the real money makers, so it’s a bit of a concern when the crops and profit growth are stalling. “People are unhappy with...
Tips on staying safe around bears as fall approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As fall approaches, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding people that black bears in the state are more active in search for food. FWC says that residents and visitors can help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife by securing garbage,...
Bill Maher returns to ring in the new year on Maui and Oahu

HONOLULU — It’s probably safe to say Bill Maher — acclaimed stand-up comedian, author and host of HBO’s long-running “Real Time with Bill Maher” — likes Hawaii because he’ll be coming back for the 11th time to close out 2022 and ring in 2023 with shows on Maui and Oahu, “Bill Maher New Year’s Eve 11th Anniversary with Jeff Ross and Wendy Liebman.”
Your guide to haunted houses across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — For fans of scares, the month of October is the most wonderful time of the year. There are more than 40 haunted houses in Wisconsin, so we’ve gathered some spooky favorites throughout the Badger State. Milwaukee. The Hill Has Eyes. 7005 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, Wis.
