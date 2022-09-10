Read full article on original website
Related
LIV Golf: How each player finished at the DP World Tour's 2022 BMW PGA Championship
While the talk of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship is now about Shane Lowry’s win despite a late charge from the likes of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, the discussion leading up to the event at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, was focused on the presence of more than a dozen players from the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
golfmagic.com
Golf fans STUNNED how one player has been overlooked at the Presidents Cup
While the majority of golf fans consider the 2022 Presidents Cup this month is already over before it has started, there is a sense of shock from many that one particular player in the World's Top 50 has been overlooked in Trevor Immelman's International side. Immelman made his six captain's...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf Chicago field and teams confirmed: Two players out, two back in
LIV Golf has today confirmed the 48 players in the field for its Chicago tournament that takes places at Rich Harvest Farms GC this week - and there are only two changes from the Boston tournament two weeks ago. The big change to the field is that Henrik Stenson returns...
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed hits back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel's "insulting" comments
Patrick Reed has hit back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel following their comments about LIV Golf players competing in the DP World Tour's flagship tournament of the season at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last week, following an interview with The Times. McIlroy claimed it would be "hard...
RELATED PEOPLE
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy
Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
golfmagic.com
Was Phil Mickelson right all along!? Xander Schauffele reacts...
These days it's fair to say that Phil Mickelson, the de facto face of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, appears slightly different in media appearances. In the past, he would have had absolutely no problem in ripping a governing body to shreds or offering his opinion on any given topic.
Tiger Woods Back On The Course: Golf World Reacts
The legendary Tiger Woods is back on the golf course this week. On Tuesday, a video of Woods on the range at Liberty National Golf Club surfaced on Twitter. Fans are gushing over Woods' swing. Even at this stage in his career, the 15-time major champion has one of the prettiest swings we'll ever see.
Rafael Nadal shares message for Carlos Alcaraz after US Open win
Rafael Nadal shared a message on Twitter Sunday for Carlos Alcaraz after his countryman won the US Open. Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in four sets 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 to win the US Open for his first career major. Alcaraz, 19, will also take over the No. 1 ranking in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy branded “INSULTING” by Patrick Reed after comments on LIV Golf competitors
Rory McIlroy has publicly spoken out against LIV Golf, he’s now been branded “insulting” by golfing counterpart Patrick Reed. LIV golf, the Saudi-backed golfing venture, has been met with a furiously backlash by golf fans and golfers who haven’t been tempted by the gold-coated, dangled carrot.
golfmagic.com
Former BMW PGA champion BLASTS Sergio Garcia over Wentworth walk out
Former BMW PGA champion Byeong Hun An has blasted Sergio Garcia on Twitter following his controversial walk out from Wentworth this week. Sergio Garcia was one of a number of LIV Golf Tour rebels who chose to compete in the DP World Tour's flagship event of the season in Surrey.
LIV Defector Sergio Garcia Further Hurts Reputation With BMW PGA Championship Withdrawal
After finishing tied for ninth at -10 at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Sergio Garcia arrived at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England last week looking to compete for the top spot on the leaderboard and boost his Official World Golf Ranking up from No. 77.
Golf Channel
How to watch the Presidents Cup on Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock
The Presidents Cup will take place Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Golf Channel and NBC will showcase the biennial competition and Peacock will provide simulcast coverage. The four-day event features a team of 12 U.S. players against a team of 12 International (non-European) players. The sides will compete in foursomes (alternate shot), fourballs (better ball) and singles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Armour at 46 makes it through injury to get PGA Tour card
Ryan Armour is starting another PGA Tour season at the Fortinet Championship, a surprise on so many levels he doesn’t know where to begin. Having already missed a month in the spring with a back injury, the 46-year-old Armour had to shut it down after the 3M Open in July because of a stress fracture in his ribs. The early prognosis was getting back around Halloween. He still had past champion status. And while he finished at No. 166 in the FedEx Cup standings, Armour would at least have conditional status because 16 players would wind up signing with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, moving him up to No. 150. And then a funny thing happened when the postseason began — coughing and sneezing no longer caused great pain. His strength was returning. He had a cortisone shot and then hit balls for the first time in nearly a month.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy narrowly misses eagle putt to force playoff at BMW PGA
Golf is a game of inches ... sometimes, millimeters. Rory McIlroy closed the BMW PGA Championship by shooting a 67, but he needed an eagle on the final hole to get to 17 under and force a playoff with good friend Shane Lowry. On Wentworth's par-5 18th, the Northern Irishman...
LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia faces a DP World Tour fine after quitting the PGA Championship last week after a bad first round... and then going to a college football game in Texas two days later
Sergio Garcia faces a fine from the DP World Tour for going AWOL at the PGA Championship at Wentworth last week. The Spaniard's presence was a controversial enough factor after he signed up to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf earlier this year. He was suspended by the PGA Tour but refused...
Golf Digest
Shane Lowry posted a very relatable (and very hungover) response after winning the BMW PGA Championship
Shane Lowry enjoys a pint (or five). We assumed as much after the Irishman claimed the claret jug on Irish soil in 2019 and was spotted belting out Celtic classics in the pub soon after. We got a reminder this summer when, at the height of Beergate at Southern Hills, Lowry proclaimed “I’d probably still buy them” in response to the PGA Championship’s astronomical pilsner prices. But we got final, official confirmation on Monday morning when Lowry, hours removed from a big victory at the controversy-ridden, monarchy-delayed BMW PGA Championship, posted this selfie to Twitter.
Sergio Garcia faces fine for pulling out BMW PGA
September 12 - Sergio Garcia faces a fine by the DP World Tour if he doesn't provide proof of an emergency or medical issue for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday before the tournament's second round.
golfmagic.com
Ian Poulter in spat with reporter: "You just play the butter wouldn't melt guy!"
Ian Poulter got into a heated debate with Sky Sports' Jamie Weir on Twitter about the LIV Golf Invitational Series. It all started when Poults posted a link to an article offering a differing viewpoint on this whole affair. That article, written by Alistair Tait, was titled "The European Dis-Union"....
GolfWRX
2022 Fortinet Championship and Italian Open: Betting Picks & Selections
From sombre to enthralling, the BMW PGA Championship had the lot. After the nation stooped following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Wentworth had a job of getting golf excited about the final two days of a shortened flagship event – but delivered in spades. It took a bogey-free...
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour cancels title sponsorship for Dubai Desert Classic
The DP World Tour has ended its contract with Slync which will see the American logistics company removed as the title sponsor of the Dubai Desert Classic. "We have reached an agreement with Slync regarding the termination of their agreements with us for various DP World Tour assets, including the Dubai Desert Classic title sponsorship," said a DP World Tour spokesperson, as reported by the Guardian.
Comments / 0