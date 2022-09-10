Defenseman Thomas Hickey has agreed to a professional tryout with the New Jersey Devils, the club announced Tuesday. As the offseason draws to a close, teams have started tendering unsigned free agents PTOs to compete for jobs in training camp, and the Devils are no exception. Hickey, 33, has played the entirety of his NHL career with the New York Islanders. He was chosen fourth overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2007 NHL Draft and eventually claimed by the Islanders on waivers in 2012. In 456 games played, he scored 22 goals and 117 points. He was overtaken by other defensemen on the Islanders’ depth chart in 2021-22 and only played two games for them. He spent the rest of the season splitting his time between the Bridgeport Islanders and the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League.

