Pittsburgh, PA

ZDENO CHARA DRAWING INTEREST FROM SURPRISE EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAM

A couple of weeks ago, Toronto-based journalist Steve Simmons reported that Zdeno Chara's career was likely headed to an end. It all made sense, he really struggled last season at the age of 45, and he has led an extraordinary career. Even still, reports have it that he is drawing interest from at least one team, which could be enough to lure him back for another season.
Red Wings Have 3 Good PTO Candidates to Consider

The Detroit Red Wings will begin training camp later this month, and there is plenty of excitement given all of the moves general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made. However, teams around the league often sign players to professional tryout (PTO) contracts before the regular season, so we could see Detroit do just that. If this is an avenue Yzerman is open to exploring, three PTO candidates stand out from the rest. Here’s why.
Nick Suzuki named 31st captain in Canadiens history

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday the appointment of Nick Suzuki as the 31st captain in team history. The decision was made by the club's hockey management personnel. An alternate captain last season, Suzuki succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain between 2018 and 2022.
(RUMOR) SEVERAL TEAMS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN OILERS' JESSE PULJUJÄRVI

The Edmonton Oilers are actively shopping forward Jesse Puljujärvi, and as expected there are numerous teams in on the Finnish power-forward. According to New York-based sports personality 'Incarcerated Bob,' the interested parties include the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, and Minnesota Wild. Puljujärvi is a polarizing player; on...
Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear

Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
Red Wings’ 2022 Trade Targets: Montreal Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made several changes to the team’s roster, and they look noticeably better because of it. However, the Red Wings also have over $8 million of cap space and are in a position to make a late-summer move because of it. One team that Yzerman should consider doing business with is the Montreal Canadiens, as these three players stand out as excellent trade targets worth pursuing.
Devils sign former fourth overall pick Thomas Hickey to professional tryout

Defenseman Thomas Hickey has agreed to a professional tryout with the New Jersey Devils, the club announced Tuesday. As the offseason draws to a close, teams have started tendering unsigned free agents PTOs to compete for jobs in training camp, and the Devils are no exception. Hickey, 33, has played the entirety of his NHL career with the New York Islanders. He was chosen fourth overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2007 NHL Draft and eventually claimed by the Islanders on waivers in 2012. In 456 games played, he scored 22 goals and 117 points. He was overtaken by other defensemen on the Islanders’ depth chart in 2021-22 and only played two games for them. He spent the rest of the season splitting his time between the Bridgeport Islanders and the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League.
First look: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines

The Minnesota Vikings (1-0) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) as part of a unique 2-game, Monday night NFL slate. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) – the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans in the 1st game at 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Cardinals Writer Shares Shocking Yadier Molina Fact

Yadier Molina has been a fixture for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since he arrived on the scene in June of 2004. Molina made his MLB debut on June 3 of that year and did so at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Fast forward to 2022 and Molina is in his...
