Orlando, FL

Evie M.

(Maybe) don't sit beside the nice old man on the bench at Heritage Square

The Orange County Regional History center just outside of Heritage Square in Orlando, FloridaMiosotis jade on wikimediacommons.com. Orlando is truly a beautiful city. While (according to local friends) I moved here a year ago after pandemic, missing what Orlando truly was pre-COVID, but honestly, I still find it very charming. Of course, I’d been here before briefly when I came to perform on the Disney Cruise Line. Back then, it seemed like the mecca of all things entertainment in the South, much like my home state of California but with lots more palm trees, marshlands, and gators.
Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies Names New President

After more than 25 years of service with the organization, Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies has named Suzanne Worthington as its new president. In her role as hospital president, Suzanne will lead a team of more than 1,700 to provide top tier obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal intensive care to the Central Florida community.
Nurse On Pittsburgh-Orlando Spirit Flight Saves Infant Life

A nurse onboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando saved the life on an infant passenger who had stopped breathing. If you are considering booking travel or signing up for a new credit card please click here. Both support LiveAndLetsFly.com. If you haven’t followed us on Facebook or...
Bay News 9

Tree falls on Daytona Beach home, narrowly misses sleeping woman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman missed being crushed by a large oak tree after it fell into her home, Daytona Beach Fire Department said Tuesday. Officials said the 89-year-old woman was sleeping in her bed when the tree crashed through her roof and into her bedroom. Crews were able to rescue the woman through a void space created by the collapsed tree.
fox35orlando.com

Police looking for man accused of threatening to rape woman at Orlando park

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly threatened to rape a woman at Laureate Park Sunday morning. According to an incident report, a woman was walking her dog around 6 a.m. along Tavistock Lakes Road when the man approached her and began a conversation with her. He asked her how long she lived here, and pointed to the darker side of the lake, in which she became nervous, authorities said.
Bay News 9

Driver questions whether stop sign in Belleview is too short

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — A driver inquired about whether a Marion County stop sign is up to code after he says he got a ticket for not seeing the sign. Tommy Shapard says it’s too short. What You Need To Know. Tommy Shapard received a ticket for driving through...
fox35orlando.com

Man pleads guilty to recording women inside bathroom at University of Florida; faces similar charge at UCF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old Illinois man was found guilty of voyeurism after he recorded several women changing or showering inside a campus bathroom at the University of Florida in Gainesville, according to court records. He is also facing a video voyeurism charge for an alleged similar incident at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
