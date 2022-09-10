Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
(Maybe) don't sit beside the nice old man on the bench at Heritage SquareEvie M.Orlando, FL
Related
(Maybe) don't sit beside the nice old man on the bench at Heritage Square
The Orange County Regional History center just outside of Heritage Square in Orlando, FloridaMiosotis jade on wikimediacommons.com. Orlando is truly a beautiful city. While (according to local friends) I moved here a year ago after pandemic, missing what Orlando truly was pre-COVID, but honestly, I still find it very charming. Of course, I’d been here before briefly when I came to perform on the Disney Cruise Line. Back then, it seemed like the mecca of all things entertainment in the South, much like my home state of California but with lots more palm trees, marshlands, and gators.
orlandomedicalnews.com
Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies Names New President
After more than 25 years of service with the organization, Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies has named Suzanne Worthington as its new president. In her role as hospital president, Suzanne will lead a team of more than 1,700 to provide top tier obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal intensive care to the Central Florida community.
click orlando
‘Excited to shine bright:’ Church donation helps Seminole County elementary school renovate media center
ORLANDO, Fla. – Last year, News 6 took you to Journey Church on what the organization calls “Legacy Sunday.” That’s when the church’s pastor presented a local elementary school principal with a check for $30,000 to renovate the school’s outdated media center. “When I...
Nurse On Pittsburgh-Orlando Spirit Flight Saves Infant Life
A nurse onboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando saved the life on an infant passenger who had stopped breathing. If you are considering booking travel or signing up for a new credit card please click here. Both support LiveAndLetsFly.com. If you haven’t followed us on Facebook or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A dangerous substance was found last week at a Central Florida high school. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a small packet of powder was turned in by a student on Sept. 9 at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. It had been found...
fox35orlando.com
Florida worker rushed to hospital after falling from roof near Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A contract worker was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after he fell from the roof of a two-story residence, police said. The man fell from the residence located at the end of Country Club Road in Cocoa Beach while installing gutters. Police said the man...
Bay News 9
Tree falls on Daytona Beach home, narrowly misses sleeping woman
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman missed being crushed by a large oak tree after it fell into her home, Daytona Beach Fire Department said Tuesday. Officials said the 89-year-old woman was sleeping in her bed when the tree crashed through her roof and into her bedroom. Crews were able to rescue the woman through a void space created by the collapsed tree.
WALA-TV FOX10
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida arrested 160 people during a seven-day long undercover human trafficking sting. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the operation, called “Fall Haul 2,” began Aug. 30. Detectives said the total of charges stemming from the operation included...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Winter Park bagel shop offering free bagels
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A new Winter Park bagel shop is offering free bagels to customers this Saturday. The Bagel Shop, located at 211 W. Fairbanks Ave., is offering bagels, sandwiches and coffee for free and bulk orders of bagels at 20% off. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
fox35orlando.com
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her as she arrived at park with young children
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot. Deputies say it's not the first time there's been trouble at Rose Place...
WESH
Orlando Fire Department hosts candlelight ceremony in honor of first responders killed on 9/11
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Inside Fire Station 1 in downtown Orlando they were set up for their annual 9/11 Remembrance and Candlelight Ceremony. At the front of the room on some tiered shelves were hundreds of candles. 343 candles were red, representing each of the FDNY firefighters who lost...
fox35orlando.com
Police looking for man accused of threatening to rape woman at Orlando park
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly threatened to rape a woman at Laureate Park Sunday morning. According to an incident report, a woman was walking her dog around 6 a.m. along Tavistock Lakes Road when the man approached her and began a conversation with her. He asked her how long she lived here, and pointed to the darker side of the lake, in which she became nervous, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s how Central Florida seniors can get help covering their energy bills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Help is available for select Central Florida seniors who need assistance paying their energy bills. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors to pay energy bills in an emergency.
9 things to know about the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jennifer Kesse is one of three women who disappeared from the Orlando area between 2006 and 2011 and whose cases remain unsolved. This Wednesday, you can watch WFTV’s in-depth special, “The Search: Jennifer Kesse” at 8 p.m. on Channel 9. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
click orlando
Health inspector cites downtown Orlando ‘dog bar’ for allowing dogs inside
ORLANDO, Fla. – The owners of a downtown Orlando bar say they are confused after state health inspectors gave conflicting reports on whether dogs can accompany their customers inside. Pup’s Pub opened in July. “Pup’s Pub is an off-the-leash dog park bar,” said co-owner Alex Wright. “The dogs...
Orlando Police Offer Reward in Teen's Killing
17-year-old found shot to death Friday night
Onyx Magazine honors Florida’s most influential Black men
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Onyx Magazine hosted the third Men of Honor ceremony on Saturday, honoring 20 of Florida’s most influential Black men. The event paid tribute to the tireless contributions of Black men throughout the state. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. This year’s Man...
Bay News 9
Driver questions whether stop sign in Belleview is too short
BELLEVIEW, Fla. — A driver inquired about whether a Marion County stop sign is up to code after he says he got a ticket for not seeing the sign. Tommy Shapard says it’s too short. What You Need To Know. Tommy Shapard received a ticket for driving through...
fox35orlando.com
Man pleads guilty to recording women inside bathroom at University of Florida; faces similar charge at UCF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old Illinois man was found guilty of voyeurism after he recorded several women changing or showering inside a campus bathroom at the University of Florida in Gainesville, according to court records. He is also facing a video voyeurism charge for an alleged similar incident at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
WESH
Sheriff: Volusia student brought replica Glock BB gun to school, tried to fight deputies
DELTONA, Fla. — Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office say a student brought a BB gun to school last week. According to a tweet, deputies responded Friday to a report of a possible weapon displayed during an altercation at Pine Ridge High School. "Deputies recovered a replica Glock...
Comments / 0