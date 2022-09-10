Packers vs. Vikings: How to watch, listen, stream 2022 season opener

The Green Bay Packers will open up the 2022 season with a trip to Minnesota to play the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In the first regular season game since trading away All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, Matt LaFleur’s team will attempt to start 2022 with an important and valuable road win over a top divisional rival.

Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the Week 1 game:

What: Green Bay Packers (0-0) at Minnesota Vikings (0-0)

When: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV Channels: FOX

Radio: Packers Radio Network

Stream: NFL+

Televised Areas: