Packers vs. Vikings: How to watch, listen, stream 2022 season opener
The Green Bay Packers will open up the 2022 season with a trip to Minnesota to play the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
In the first regular season game since trading away All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, Matt LaFleur’s team will attempt to start 2022 with an important and valuable road win over a top divisional rival.
Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the Week 1 game:
What: Green Bay Packers (0-0) at Minnesota Vikings (0-0)
When: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3:25 p.m. CT
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV Channels: FOX
Radio: Packers Radio Network
Stream: NFL+
Televised Areas:
Comments / 0