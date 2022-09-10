Read full article on original website
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d
Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Blaine
BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after crashing on a frontage road along Interstate 35W in Blaine. According to the Blaine Police Department, the man was traveling north on West 35W Service Drive Northeast when his motorcycle left the road and crashed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Southern Minnesota News
Update: Madison Lake teen injured in Highway 14 crash dies of injuries
A Madison Lake teen seriously injured in a crash on Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake Monday afternoon has died. The state patrol hasn’t yet identified the 16-year-old girl, who was flown from the crash scene with life-threatening injuries. A crash report was updated at 9 a.m. to show the teen had succumbed to her injuries.
Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent accident that occurred this morning at a quarry near Byron and sent a man to St. Marys Hospital. Very little information is currently available, but Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says preliminary reports indicate a man fell from approximately 40 feet. The victim was conscious when first responders arrived at the scene but he was suffering from head and multiple other injuries. He was transported by ambulance.
KAAL-TV
2 sustain life-threatening injuries in Hwy 52 motorcycle crash
(ABC 6 News) – A motorcycle crash in Goodhue County on Monday sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 7:36 p.m. on Monday, a 1996 Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 52 when it lost control and stopped in the median near County 1 Blvd in Leon Township, Goodhue County.
Two Seriously Injured in Hwy. 52 Motorcycle Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday. The State Patrol incident report says 67-year-old Bruce Mcallister of Eyota was driving the motorcycle north when he lost control of it around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle then stopped in the median at County Rd. 1 Blvd between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.
Southern Minnesota News
4 injured in Highway 15 crash
Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
fox9.com
Traffic cam captures moments leading up to the crash that killed former Gopher track athlete
(FOX 9) - A Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic camera captured the moments leading up to the crash that killed a 25-year-old former Gopher track athlete late last month. Eric Walker was an accomplished and beloved student-athlete who broke track records at high school and colligate levels before graduating...
bulletin-news.com
Motorcyclist, 36, dies after colliding with van in St. Paul
In St. Paul, a motorcycle rider, age 36, was killed after he collided with a car, according to information made public by the police on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a male operating a vehicle was turning right into a parking lot from Rice Street heading north. The vehicle was hit from behind by Burnsville resident Jamaal Freeman, according to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe.
Firefighters battle blaze at Blaine home
BLAINE, Minn. – Firefighters were able to stop a fire from destroying a Blaine home Tuesday evening. Fire officials say it started inside an attached garage of a home on Arnold Palmer Drive. Residents were able to make it out of the home safely, and crews got the fire under control before it spread further. A neighbor's house sustained some damage from the fire.
KEYC
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Le Ray Township around 4:45 p.m. State Patrol says a dump truck was eastbound on Hwy 14 attempting to turn north when it collided...
NEXT Drive: Vehicle fire temporarily backs up traffic on I-35W in Lino Lakes
LINO LAKES, Minn. -- A vehicle fire caused a massive traffic backup Tuesday morning on Interstate 35W in Lino Lakes.At 6:20 a.m., MnDOT traffic cams showed traffic nearly at a standstill on the interstate near County Road 14.Shortly before 7 a.m., the accident appeared to be cleared and traffic is moving again.
Watch: Southeast MN Deputy Narrowly Avoids Head-On Crash
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is using a close call from over the weekend to remind motorists to drive sober. A post on the office’s Facebook page shares a deputy’s dash camera video from early Friday morning. The video shows a driver traveling in the opposite direction of the deputy crossed the center line and forced the deputy to veer onto the shoulder to avoid the collision.
Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
KEYC
Janesville man on road to recovery after being injured in freak accident
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - It started as a normal bachelor party for his sister’s fiancé, with the groomsmen all gathering at a cabin for the weekend, spending time together on rented side-by-sides. When the UTVs were full of mud after their ride, the men jumped into the lake...
Bloomington officers arrest person driving stolen vehicle
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police officers in Bloomington say they've taken someone into custody who was driving a stolen vehicle.MnDOT traffic cameras showed officers in the aftermath of pulling someone over, with appearances indicating a PIT maneuver had been utilized on a bridge over I-494.Few other details were immediately available but police did confirm an individual had been arrested, and that they believe the suspect may have been involved in other crimes.Stay with WCCO.com for more information as available.
Natural gas leak prompts road closure in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A road in Bloomington is closed due to a natural gas leak.A line on Cavall Avenue and 98th Street Main was struck, and crews are monitoring the air for gas levels. Some buildings have been evacuated, according to the Bloomington Fire Department.CenterPoint Energy is working to shut off the gas.Cavall Avenue is closed to traffic.
hot967.fm
Update: Body Found Near Agency Trail in Mankato
Mankato-At 10:52 a.m., (Monday, September 12), Public Safety, with assistance from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, located a deceased male near the 600 block of Agency Trail. The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office to complete an autopsy and for identification. No further...
Power 96
