Sacramento, CA

Kings' Keegan Murray cleared to resume all basketball activities

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray has been reportedly cleared to resume basketball activities after undergoing wrist surgery over the summer, according to James Ham of ESPN 1320 in Sacramento.

Murray underwent the minor procedure in late July to have loose bodies removed from his wrist. He returned to shooting with both hands last month and will be ready for the start of training camp when the Kings convene on Sept. 27.

The fourth pick was named Most Valuable Player of the Las Vegas Summer League after averaging 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals. He finished fourth in scoring average among all players and had at least 20 points in every game.

Murray projects to have a large role with the Kings this season and will enter fully healthy after his offseason procedure. He currently has the second-best odds in the Rookie of the Year race and projects to be one of the top first-year players this season.

The Kings begin their preseason schedule on Oct. 3.

