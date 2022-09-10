ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans sign former N.C. State guard Dereon Seabron to two-way contract

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fErtR_0hqFuCYR00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Former N.C. State guard Dereon Seabron on Friday signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the 2022-23 season, the team announced.

Seabron was named the Most Improved Player in the ACC last season after averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals. He led the Wolfpack in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals, becoming one of four Division I players to lead his team in all four categories.

The 22-year-old went undrafted in June and played with the Pelicans in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in five games. He capped off his run with his best game: 19 points, eight points and three assists on July 17.

Seabron will split his time between New Orleans and the Birmingham Squadron in the NBA G League. He is eligible to spend no more than 50 games in the NBA and will earn a flat salary equal to 50% of the minimum salary applicable to a player with zero years of service.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star PG discusses recruitment and visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are in hot pursuit of a top 10 player in the 2024 recruiting class and are hoping to eventually secure a commitment. Four-star point guard Elliott Cadeau is a priority target for Davis and his staff as they’ve made that clear with visits and interest. The Missouri native has a total of 17 offers in his recruitment so far and is seeing his recruitment pick up. He has two visits set, one to Texas Tech on September 24th and one to UNC on October 4th, as well as planning more for the Fall. But where...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets announce media day for Sept. 26, training camp in Louisiana

To kick off activities for the 2022-23 NBA year, the Rockets will hold their annual media day on Monday, Sept. 26 at their usual home of Toyota Center in downtown Houston. Media day generally consists of press conference interviews with the franchise’s general manager, head coach and numerous players regarding their outlook for the new season. After being fully virtual in 2020 and partially virtual in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, media day will be a completely in-person affair in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jazz rookie Ochai Agbaji reacts to trade from Cavaliers

Ochai Agbaji has bot yet logged an official minute in the NBA, but the 14th pick has already gained a taste of the business side of the league ahead of his rookie campaign. Agbaji was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz along with Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen in exchange for Donovan Mitchell. The trade was finalized by the Jazz on Sept. 8 after all of the players completed physicals.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
City
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Auburn: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Penn State Nittany Lions head south to take on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday for a highly anticipated non-conference matchup. After last season’s showdown in primetime in Beaver Stadium, Penn State could be heading into some dangerous territory before a wild and energetic crowd with the Tigers looking for some revenge. Penn State held on to win last year’s meeting, the first in the home-and-home scheduling agreement between the two schools. This will be Penn State’s first time playing at Auburn. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N C State#The New Orleans Pelicans#Acc#Division#The Birmingham Squadron#The Nba G League
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Devin Booker somehow missed a shot into a hoop on stage at a Jack Harlow concert and it was hilarious

The last time we saw Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker on a basketball court, it didn’t go particularly well for his team. Phoenix was eliminated from the postseason by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, and it was fairly embarrassing. Although the playoffs did not end how Booker would have imagined during the season, there is always promise at the start of a new campaign.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star WR Karmello English decommits from Auburn

Auburn’s recruiting class suffered a big blow Wednesday morning when four-star wide receiver Karmello English announced he had decommitted from the Tigers on Twitter. English was Auburn’s highest-ranked commit at No. 162 overall in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He was also the No. 22 wide receiver and the No. 14 player in the state of Alabama.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Pac-12 after Week 2

We present to you our Pac-12 rankings after Week 2 of the 2022 college football season. Rankings need to be done properly. Better to have no rankings at all until November, so that we can just evaluate teams for two months and then — when the bodies of work come into focus, and we see who’s really good and who’s actually not so good — we can make proper assessments of teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions sign RB Justin Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster

There is no longer a vacancy on the Detroit Lions’ 53-man active roster. And it didn’t take the Lions much looking around to find the man to fill the spot. The Lions signed running back Justin Jackson to the 53-man roster from their own practice squad on Wednesday. Jackson was the Lions’ primary kick returner in Week 1 after being promoted as a game-day activation against Philadelphia. He did not get any return attempts vs. the Eagles.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy