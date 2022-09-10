Read full article on original website
waltonoutdoors.com
Coastal dune lake lecture and nature tour at Grayton Beach State Park Oct. 5 or 19
Come celebrate Coastal Dune Lake Appreciation month with a tour of the nature trail surrounding Western Lake in Grayton Beach State Park with the Walton County Extension Office October 5 or 19, 2022. The tour will be from 10 – 11 a.m. at Grayton Beach State Park. Come celebrate...
townandtourist.com
17 BEST Restaurants in Panama City Beach (Clams, Oysters And Burgers!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you find yourself in Panama City Beach, you will be spoiled for choice when it comes to dining options. The city offers a wide variety of restaurants, from casual beachfront eateries to upscale seafood establishments.
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 14
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. Chef Michael Sichel of Soleil in Destin is preparing to host his second Chef's Table Wine Dinner focused on wines from France's Loire Valley on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
Lynn Haven and Panama City sent raw sewage advisories
Panama City, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven Bayou and Lake Huntington are both under raw sewage advisorys. 6,300 gallons of raw sewage entered Lake Huntington and at Lynn Haven Bayou 380,000 of raw sewage is overflowing. Ralph Miller Department of Health Director in Bay County says Panama City is having a lot of runoffs, sewage backup, and […]
WJHG-TV
Latest on Bay County’s Voluntary Home Buyout Program for struggling homeowners
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is an all too familiar combination for Bay County residents. While most areas are cleared out by the next day, not everyone is so lucky. The county has been working to help a select few homeowners who just can’t seem...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time for another edition of Time Travel Tuesday!. Local historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to discuss some footage from Bay County’s history to share with viewers. Check out what “blast from the past” Bill has in store for...
WCTV
JUST IN: Emergency landing in Liberty County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small airplane makes emergency landing south of Bristol Tuesday, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said. Dispatch received a call about a small airplane that had made an emergency landing in a field south of Bristol. Deputies responded to the area and searched for the pilot...
getthecoast.com
Emerald Coast Inn & Suites demolition begins on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
Demolition has begun on the Emerald Coast Inn & Suites on Okaloosa Island as part of the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. Crews with Cross Environmental Services were on-site Monday morning working on the front part of the hotel where the pool and lobby are located. As you can see in...
Panama City residents should expect higher rates
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners are getting close to a city budget that will increase customers’ utility bills. Some residents who attended the meeting weren’t too happy. But city officials said the additional charges wouldn’t be too noticeable. “The water and sewer rates, it’s reflective of about an increase of $10 per […]
BCSO awarded $2.5 million to purchase new helicopter
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has been granted $2.5 million from the Florida legislature to go toward a new helicopter. The helicopter the department has its eyes on is a 2007 Bell 407 four-rotor helicopter that will bring more power, more maneuverability, and more capacity to the department’s aviation program. […]
Worker dies at Port of Panama City Sunday night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port. “Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Camp Helen State Park offers fun events on Saturdays in October
The Friends of Camp Helen are excited to announce the opening of their pumpkin patch Saturday, October 1 at 9 am. Pumpkins will be sold 7 days a week, from 9 am-5 pm through October 31 or until sold out. This year, Saturdays in the Patch will feature live music,...
Panama City Beach expects boil water notice
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
getthecoast.com
City of Niceville to unveil 3 Florida Historical Heritage Markers
On Friday, the City of Niceville announced that it will dedicate and unveil three Florida historical heritage markers on October 6, 2022 at Lions Park in Niceville. The Old Maritime City marker will depict that, until the advent of the automobile, all commerce in the area was by water. In 1911, the steamer Belle, loaded with naval stores, sank with the loss of four lives including local Capt. Noah Edward Burlison.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Mexico Beach, Florida
With close to 175 state parks residing within its borders, Florida is a haven for those who love to explore nature and take part in outdoor recreational activities. A winner of the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence on no less than four separate occasions, Florida’s state park system boasts landscapes that encompass everything from immaculate beaches and verdant wetlands, to flowing rivers and deep caverns.
New 121-suite hotel coming to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new 121-suite Residence Inn by Marriott is coming to Panama City Beach. The announcement was made last week by the St. Joe Company. St. Joe will partner with Intermountain Management LLC on the project. The two companies will design, develop, construct and own the limited service hotel located […]
mypcblife.com
Coffers Full, Beach Accelerates Street Construction
Panama City Beach is gearing up for a major public works spending campaign in the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year that will accelerate modernization of the city’s street system under the Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) program. Flush with anticipated revenues of $58.3 from surging business tax revenues and other sources,...
Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
Breaking ground and history at Tyndall Air Force Base
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday’s groundbreaking at Tyndall Air Force Base is the first visible sign the mission is returning. Leaders can hardly wait for the arrival of the F-35 A Lightning II fighter jets. “This represents a $604 million investment in the Build Tyndall Strong effort and is the single largest military construction […]
Buddy Check 13 with Amy Hoyt and Katie Patronis
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13’s Amy Hoyt sits down with breast cancer survivor Katie Patronis to discuss her journey, treatment, recovery, and more!
