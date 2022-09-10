Read full article on original website
Summer of ’22 Report: Drew Estate
In 2020, Drew Estate was one of the “Big Four” that made the decision to withdraw from exhibiting at the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show. Since then, Drew Estate has pivoted its model for introducing its products to market. At the time it was exhibiting at PCA, there was a heavy focus on marketing through the retail channel. Since withdrawing, Drew Estate has beefed up marketing in both the retail and consumer channels. As a result, Drew Estate is leveraging its own programs – including the Barn Smoker events and Freestyle Live live streams to introduce its products. In terms of products, there was a nice array of new releases and returning limited editions. This included a new brand, a soon-to-be-announced new brand, and the first major expansion of Liga Privada H99 and 10 Year Aniversario.
Summer of ’22 Report: Davidoff of Geneva
While Davidoff hasn’t been a quiet brand for 2022 as a whole, when it came to the Summer of ’22 reporting period (Memorial Day to Labor Day), the big three brands of Davidoff (Davidoff, Camacho, and Nicaragua) were all quiet. Instead, the new products for the Summer of ’22 were in two areas: Zino and Ferio Tego. Ferio Tego is distributed by Davidoff of Geneva in the U.S. While Davidoff is one of the “Big Four” that decided to withdraw from the 2022 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show, Ferio Tego as a company still has chosen to exhibit there. Today, we turn our attention to the happenings of Zino and Ferio Tego.
Florida man who died after eating oysters at restaurant had numerous drugs in his system: report
A South Florida man, who died after eating raw oysters and became infected with a flesh-eating disease, had various drugs in his system at the time of his passing, including cocaine and fentanyl, a report says. Roger Pinckney, a 44-year-old from Davie, died July 31 after a fever and abdominal...
The State That Drinks The Most Alcohol Per Capita May Surprise You
You can walk into a swanky Manhattan bar during the night rush and order a Bloody Mary made with tomatoes and pure filtered vodka (via Eater). You could go into a dingy bar off the beaten path of some obscure North Dakota town and order an ice-cold Budweiser. No matter which state you go to, you can usually find refreshment in alcoholic libation. But which state, you may wonder, is known for loving alcohol a bit more than any other state?
Inside the plane ‘boneyards’ where millionaires dump their £72m private jets and military aircraft are left to rot
WHAT goes up must come down - and for these jets that means being left to rot in sprawling plane "graveyards". An eerie aircraft resting place sprung up in Thailand where two private jets worth a total of £72million were dumped - while dozens of abandoned military aircraft are gathering dust at a vast site in Arizona, USA.
Cigar News: Gurkha Pure Evil Heads to Retailers
Gurkha Cigar Group International has announced that Gurkha Pure Evil, a cigar that launched at the 2022 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) is now shipping to retailers in the United States. Pure Evil is the re-release of a brand the company discontinued 15 years ago. “A few weeks ago we pre-released...
Cigar News: General Cigar and Espinosa Introduce Warzone Rabito
The Warzone Rabito, the fourth size in the limited edition collaboration Warzone series between General Cigar and Espinosa Cigars, is heading to retailers. The two companies have also announced that this will be the final release of the Warzone Series. The Rabito is actually a signature size found in the...
Epicurious
The Jungle Bird Will Make Your Cocktail Hour Soar
Born in the 1970s, the Jungle Bird has transformed over the decades from a drink ahead of its time into a certified modern classic. The ornately garnished, tropically inspired, red-hued mix of Campari, blackstrap rum, and fresh pineapple and lime has grown from a curiosity (it’s one of the only classic tiki-style drinks to feature Campari) to a tiki bar standard that’s also now a well-regarded regular on cocktail bar menus around the world.
New gibbon fossil found in China answers some questions about apes' evolutionary chain
Scientists in southwest China on a digging expedition have discovered what they believe is the earliest fossil of a gibbon, and they say it solved part of a longtime mystery about the evolutionary chain of apes.
Food & Wine
American Tourist Fined $455 for Eating Gelato, Drinking Beer on Steps of Roman Fountain
An American tourist in Italy learned an expensive lesson this month: Be careful where you choose to sit to eat your gelato… though the fact that it was after midnight and he was also drinking a beer probably didn't help. The 55-year-old tourist was issued a €450 fine (about...
Experts Share the Most Exciting New Whiskey Releases of 2023
Even though we're in the middle of 2022, that won’t stop us from taking a look toward the future. And we’re not talking about movies, TV shows, or events. We’ve got our sights set on the best new whiskey releases of 2023. Even though you can purchase many of the same bottles of single malt […]
Ohio Man Busted for Selling Fake Hunting Leases on Private Land, Gets Prison Time
An Ohio man was sentenced for scamming dozens of people into buying fake hunting leases.… The post Ohio Man Busted for Selling Fake Hunting Leases on Private Land, Gets Prison Time appeared first on Outsider.
Whiskey, Kobe beef and suckling pig: inside the ‘Fat Leonard’ navy bribery scandal
Leonard Francis, who pleaded guilty to fraud, is on the run, leaving questions about the role of military contractors in his wake
electrek.co
This US-made 2,500W electric bicycle motor claims the highest power-to-weight ratio in the world
Colorado-based electric bicycle company Optibike has a new high-power electric motor that it says can best any other e-bike motor in its weight class. The motor is called the Optibike Powerstorm MBB, or Motorized Bottom Bracket. Like many other mid-drive motors, it is mounted in the location of a typical...
Stumptown Coffee Roasters Holiday Trio Perfect for Gifting
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- For the coffee lover on everyone’s list, Stumptown Coffee Roasters will release a Holiday Trio box set featuring three bags of whole bean coffee, including perennial wintertime blend, Evergreen, along with its two single-origin coffee components, Honduras El Puente and Ethiopia Duromina. Not only is the packaging designed for holiday gifting, all three coffees were selected to pair perfectly with holiday brunch, dinner, and dessert. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006203/en/ Stumptown’s Holiday Trio box set features three bags of whole bean coffee, including perennial wintertime blend, Evergreen and Honduras El Puente and Ethiopia Duromina. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tanks: The Deciding Battle of the War of 1932
Row after row of the monsters roared by, going greedily with hungry guns into battle. The persistent, oily smell of fog-gas was everywhere, even in the little pill-box. Outside, all the world was blotted out by the thick gray mist that went rolling slowly across country with the breeze. The noises that came through it were curiously muted—fog-gas mutes all noises somewhat—but somewhere to the right artillery was pounding something with H E shell, and there were those little spitting under-current explosions that told of tanks in action. To the right there was a distant rolling of machine-gun fire. In between was an utter, solemn silence.
The Aldi Scotch That's Giving America Serious FOMO
Sometimes discount grocery chain Aldi gets a bad rap. Some critics of Aldi cite the lack of name brand items for more generic items and the chain's refusal to honor manufacturers' coupons as reasons to avoid the chain altogether (via MarketWatch). This is simply their opinion, however, and there are plenty of people who love the grocery store just as there are those who dislike it. Proponents of Aldi note that the chain's avoidance of most major brand names helps to keep the prices famously low — after all, many people don't mind paying a couple of bucks less for a box of cereal that's just like Cheerios in everything but the name.
hypebeast.com
BODY Vodka is Disrupting the Liquor Industry
Refreshing, light, and fun, BODY is a fledgling name that is seriously disrupting the liquor industry. Started around the idea that not all vodka needs to be 40 percent alcohol volume, BODY is a female-founded, owned, and formulated, light vodka with natural flavor. BODY is all about drinking in moderation,...
How Is Tequila Made? 7 Steps to Producing Tequila
Want to make your own tequila? Good luck. While there are only three ingredients in pure tequila—Blue Weber agave, yeast, and water—the process is complicated. In fact, technically speaking, if you want to make “tequila,” you’ll need a Blue Weber agave farm in the Mexican state of Jalisco or another approved municipality in the states of Guanajuato, Michoacan, Nayarit, or Tamaulipas.
insideevs.com
ICEing To The Max: Block A Charger With A Pickup And Leave It Idling
One of the Tesla Supercharging stations in Canada recently had a pretty busy weekend, as far as ICEing (blocking charging stalls) is considered. According to Drive Tesla Canada, one of the stalls at the site in Boisbriand, Quebec was blocked by a large white Chevy Silverado 1500 High Country pickup truck.
CARS・
