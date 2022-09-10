Read full article on original website
Assessing Cardano’s potential to inflict a breakout from this pattern
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After an expected up-channel breakdown, Cardano [ADA] spurred bearish pressure that pulled the coin toward the $0.43 baseline. The previous month’s bear run found rebounding grounds from this baseline as the altcoin chalked out a reversal pattern over the last few weeks.
HyperBC: The crypto asset custody solution has obtained Lithuanian Financial License
HyperBC Group has acquired a Lithuanian license no. 305790868 to expedite its global compliance operations. The company has obtained a license that will enable it to provide crypto custody asset solutions within a regulatory framework. As a pioneering asset custody solution provider, HyperBC facilitates businesses to securely store their crypto assets with risk control technology and custom and scalable solutions.
