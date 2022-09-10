ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Southern Nevada’s red hot housing market continues to cool off, according to the August numbers released by Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) but isn’t showing any signs of a sharp pullback. There are, however, notable changes in the housing market, especially growing inventory, while higher mortgage rates become less affordable for home buyers.
matadornetwork.com

7 Pumpkin Patches in Las Vegas for Some Family-Friendly Festive Fun

Las Vegas is not renowned for being family-friendly. After all, it’s home to an unreasonable number of sexy adult shows, extravagant hotels with 40-foot-tall TV screens, and museums dedicated to dubious themes, like the mob and burlesque shows. Yet, come fall, Las Vegas, just like everywhere in America, makes a big deal of pumpkin patches so that everyone, from families to couples to groups of friends can go in search of the perfect gourd and some non-sexual, non-boozy, non-gambling festive fun.
fb101.com

LAS VEGAS’ HARD HAT LOUNGE ANNOUNCES NEW OWNERS

Las Vegas’ iconic dive bar Hard Hat Lounge is officially in the hands of hometown hero Frank Sidoris and Pizza-lebrity Robby Cunningham. The dynamic duo and longtime best friends bring new life to the institution starting today, September 12, with special soft opening hours of 5pm-2am. Respecting tradition and...
news3lv.com

Randy's Donuts in Las Vegas switches back to 24-hour operations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new favorite in Las Vegas won't be closing up any time soon. The Randy's Donuts website states its Las Vegas location is now operating 24 hours a day. A 24/7 schedule was originally planned for the doughnut shop when it opened, but incredible demand led the store to run from 5:30 a.m. until inventory ran out.
Fox5 KVVU

Randy’s Donuts back to 24/7 in Las Vegas, also debuts online ordering

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts says it will once again serve up doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas. The eatery initially opened its first-ever Las Vegas store in August with 24/7 hours of operation. However, the eatery, for the first time in the company’s 70-year history, sold out all of its donuts completely and was forced to change its hours to 5 a.m. until sold out.
KESQ

Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Casinos Being Demolished

It is the end of an era as the once popular Texas Station Hotel & Casino on Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, and the Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino on Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson are currently being demolished. According to KSNV Channel 3 News,...
963kklz.com

Best Chocolate Milkshakes In Las Vegas

Today is National Chocolate Milkshake Day. Although, if you’re like me, that’s pretty much everyday. Because…chocolate. Some people might have a few places to celebrate today. McDonald’s and other fast food places always have those shakes on demand. And even the local dine-in places are an option, if you’re feeling fancy like Applebee’s. But this is Vegas, baby, so we have options when it comes to our dining selections. But first, let’s get some info on the history of this sacred day.
businesspress.vegas

Las Vegas home prices slip for third straight month

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows local home prices declining for the third straight month, with fewer homes selling and more available for sale. LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during August was $450,000. That’s down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May and down 3.2 percent from July. The median home price is still up 11.1 percent from $405,000 one year ago.
news3lv.com

Vegas Chamber gears up for largest fly-in event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Chamber is gearing up for its largest fly-in yet. President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald joined us to talk about the upcoming meeting with members of Congress and other leaders and experts.
