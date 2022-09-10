Read full article on original website
Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing Them—My OpinionMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Raiders open the season with yet another exciting one-score game against the ChargersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: sluggish start too much to overcome at CalEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Great American Cookies Opens New Location
To celebrate the new location, the store is holding a grand opening event on September 24th
news3lv.com
POLL: Housing market: Time to buy?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Southern Nevada’s red hot housing market continues to cool off, according to the August numbers released by Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) but isn’t showing any signs of a sharp pullback. There are, however, notable changes in the housing market, especially growing inventory, while higher mortgage rates become less affordable for home buyers.
‘It’s very stressful,’ Las Vegas resident says she is trapped inside unlivable apartment due to high rent costs
The rent crisis in the Las Vegas valley continues, one resident says she is trapped and living a nightmare inside an old apartment.
The Pink Potato Caribbean Cuisine to Open First Brick-and-Mortar
The family-run caterer is opening its first restaurant just south of the University District
Trash and debris cover Las Vegas streets, concerned resident says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas resident is tired of trash and debris filling the streets in the northwest part of the valley. Michael Kaczer has enjoyed coming to Lorenzi park several times a week but said recently he can’t help but notice the eyesores on the side of the streets. “I play here […]
matadornetwork.com
7 Pumpkin Patches in Las Vegas for Some Family-Friendly Festive Fun
Las Vegas is not renowned for being family-friendly. After all, it’s home to an unreasonable number of sexy adult shows, extravagant hotels with 40-foot-tall TV screens, and museums dedicated to dubious themes, like the mob and burlesque shows. Yet, come fall, Las Vegas, just like everywhere in America, makes a big deal of pumpkin patches so that everyone, from families to couples to groups of friends can go in search of the perfect gourd and some non-sexual, non-boozy, non-gambling festive fun.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Enchant’ Christmas light event returns to Las Vegas, with new display on the Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular holiday event is returning to Las Vegas. “Enchant on the Strip” will be at Resorts World Las Vegas this season from Saturday, Nov. 19-Sunday, Jan. 1. “We’re thrilled that Resorts World Las Vegas will be home to Enchant this season as we...
fb101.com
LAS VEGAS’ HARD HAT LOUNGE ANNOUNCES NEW OWNERS
Las Vegas’ iconic dive bar Hard Hat Lounge is officially in the hands of hometown hero Frank Sidoris and Pizza-lebrity Robby Cunningham. The dynamic duo and longtime best friends bring new life to the institution starting today, September 12, with special soft opening hours of 5pm-2am. Respecting tradition and...
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts in Las Vegas switches back to 24-hour operations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new favorite in Las Vegas won't be closing up any time soon. The Randy's Donuts website states its Las Vegas location is now operating 24 hours a day. A 24/7 schedule was originally planned for the doughnut shop when it opened, but incredible demand led the store to run from 5:30 a.m. until inventory ran out.
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts back to 24/7 in Las Vegas, also debuts online ordering
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts says it will once again serve up doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas. The eatery initially opened its first-ever Las Vegas store in August with 24/7 hours of operation. However, the eatery, for the first time in the company’s 70-year history, sold out all of its donuts completely and was forced to change its hours to 5 a.m. until sold out.
Las Vegas women making the jump to male-dominated industries
Millions of Americans are changing their careers since the pandemic. Many are jumping into all new industries. That's including women moving into male-dominated work.
getnews.info
Party Bus Las Vegas LLC Outlines How Party Buses Can Help People Get to Weddings Easily
Party Bus Las Vegas LLC is a reliable party bus rental company. In a recent update, the company outlined how party buses can help people get to weddings easily. Las Vegas, NV – In a website post, Party Bus Las Vegas LLC outlined how party buses can help people get to weddings easily.
KESQ
Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Casinos Being Demolished
It is the end of an era as the once popular Texas Station Hotel & Casino on Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, and the Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino on Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson are currently being demolished. According to KSNV Channel 3 News,...
963kklz.com
Best Chocolate Milkshakes In Las Vegas
Today is National Chocolate Milkshake Day. Although, if you’re like me, that’s pretty much everyday. Because…chocolate. Some people might have a few places to celebrate today. McDonald’s and other fast food places always have those shakes on demand. And even the local dine-in places are an option, if you’re feeling fancy like Applebee’s. But this is Vegas, baby, so we have options when it comes to our dining selections. But first, let’s get some info on the history of this sacred day.
businesspress.vegas
Las Vegas home prices slip for third straight month
A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows local home prices declining for the third straight month, with fewer homes selling and more available for sale. LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during August was $450,000. That’s down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May and down 3.2 percent from July. The median home price is still up 11.1 percent from $405,000 one year ago.
A Mortgage Loan, Just for Black Borrowers! Offered by the Nation’s Largest Black-Led Mortgage Company
LEGACY Home Loans, the largest Black-led mortgage banking firm in the nation, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nev. announced today that it has developed a “Special Purpose Credit Program” (SPCP) for Black people who want to become homeowners. That’s right this loan program was developed by Black Mortgage Professionals...
news3lv.com
Vegas Chamber gears up for largest fly-in event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Chamber is gearing up for its largest fly-in yet. President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald joined us to talk about the upcoming meeting with members of Congress and other leaders and experts.
vegas24seven.com
Nightmare on Spring Mountain is back from the dead at the iconic Sand Dollar Lounge in Las Vegas
NIGHTMARE ON SPRING MOUNTAIN IS BACK FROM THE DEAD AT THE ICONIC SAND DOLLAR LOUNGE IN LAS VEGAS. Fully immersive Halloween experience, complete with bone-chilling drink specials, live music, themed dress-up nights, and more than $10,000 in Halloween décor. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 through Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The...
The Emmys’ Best and Worst Dressed
Las Vegas(KLAS)- It is that time again when Frank Marino joins us to talk about all the fashion hit and misses from the 74th Emmys’ Gold Carpet.
