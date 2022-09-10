Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Uninstall Microsoft Edge From Windows 11
Although Microsoft Edge has made significant progress in recent years, it still lags far behind its biggest rival—Google Chrome. If you’re someone who does not like using Microsoft Edge, you may want to get rid of the browser entirely. It’s no secret that Microsoft wants users to use...
makeuseof.com
How to Disable the Snipping Tool in Windows 11
The Snipping Tool is a built-in program in Windows that lets you capture screenshots. You can use this tool if you want to share something with someone or if you need to save a copy of what is on your screen. However, if you don't use it to take screenshots...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Spotify Can’t Play This Right Now” Error in Windows
Spotify is a popular app for playing music and podcasts on Windows 11 and 10. However, some Spotify users encounter issues when they try to play songs. One of the most widely reported playback issues for that app has an error message that says, “Spotify can’t play this right now.”
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Screenshot Right-Click Context Menus on Linux
If you take a lot of screenshots on your computer, there are several tools that can help you do it effectively. However, most of these screenshot tools don't allow you to screenshot right-click menus in Linux. As such, if you need to take screenshots of right-click/context menus on your computer—perhaps...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Repair a Corrupted ZIP Archive in Windows 10 & 11
The ZIP file format is one of the most common formats for archiving files. Many users attach ZIP archives to emails for file sharing. It’s also a widely utilized archive format for packaging and distributing software. However, ZIP archives can get corrupted. When a ZIP file is corrupted, you’ll...
makeuseof.com
How Does Your Phone Know When to Rotate the Screen?
You were watching a video on YouTube in portrait mode, and the screen real estate wasn't enough. To solve this problem, you did what any person with a smartphone would do. Turn the phone on its side. As soon as you did this, the video engulfed the whole screen, and...
makeuseof.com
How to Clear Cookies on Android Browsers, and Why You Should
Cookies aren’t always the delicious answer to a more comfortable online browsing experience. In some cases, they can slow down your device and put your personal information at risk. If you’re keen on staying safe while browsing the web, you need to understand how cookies work on Android, and...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Touchpad on Your Linux Laptop as a Graphics Pad
Graphics tablets are expensive, and a mouse isn't intuitive to draw with. If you have a Linux laptop with a touchpad, you already have a rudimentary graphics tab built in. Here's how to use your touchpad as a basic drawing surface on Linux. Why Use Your Laptop’s Touchpad as a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
WebView2: What You Should Know as a Windows 10 User
In June 2022, Microsoft announced that it would make the WebView2 runtime available to all Windows 10 devices running at least April 2018 updates. The main reason is to make the benefits of the technology in web content development easily accessible to Windows 10 users. Currently, WebView2 technology helps to power many web applications, including Microsoft Office.
makeuseof.com
How to Stop Your Webcam Flickering in Windows 11
The rise in home working and video meetings means more people now regularly use a webcam. A flickering webcam isn't likely to ruin your life, but it can be incredibly frustrating. Here's how to diagnose why your webcam is flickering and how to stop it from happening. What Causes Webcam...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Bluetooth Audio Not Working on Windows 11
Bluetooth audio devices have been a great alternative to their wired counterparts for quite some time now. Wireless audio accessories embedded with Bluetooth are now more affordable than ever. But some Windows 11 users frequently face audio not working while using their Bluetooth devices. If you share the problem, then...
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Others From Creating, Deleting, or Running Tasks in the Windows Task Scheduler
You can easily automate tasks on your Windows device using the Task Scheduler. However, it’s irritating when others make changes to the Task Scheduler without your permission. To resolve this issue, we’ll show you how to prevent others from creating, deleting, running, or stopping tasks in the Task Scheduler....
makeuseof.com
What Is Waterfox and Is It Safe?
There are plenty of web browsers on the market, and many of them are advertised as secure and private alternatives to Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. In reality, only a select few can actually be considered safe, and all of them have their flaws. Waterfox is sometimes touted as a...
makeuseof.com
How to Transfer Data From Your Android Smartphone to an iPhone 14
Following Apple's Far Out event, the iPhone 14 lineup was officially announced. With many people excited to get their hands on the latest iPhone 14, it begs the question of how Android users can transfer their existing smartphone's data to the iPhone 14 handset. For iPhone to iPhone users, the...
makeuseof.com
How to Blur Your Background in Zoom Meetings
Would you like other participants not to see your messy room during a Zoom meeting? If so, you're in luck—Zoom offers a "Blur" virtual background to help you hide your background mess completely. In this article, we'll show you how to enable the blur background in Zoom on desktop and mobile.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Canva Whiteboard to Brainstorm Ideas
If you’re trying to come up with ideas for a big project or business ideas, brainstorming is an excellent strategy for getting your thoughts out there. And while you can use a pen and paper to put everything together, you might find that using a web program will help you keep everything more organized.
makeuseof.com
8 Common Ways to Fix Your MacBook’s Touch Bar
Apple introduced the Touch Bar in the 2016 MacBook Pro models but eventually discontinued it from the redesigned 2021 lineup due to a lack of positive reception. Nevertheless, many people still own Touch Bar-equipped MacBooks, and even the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro still has it. In most cases, it's beneficial and helps people create a smoother workflow. But many users have reported that it often stops working or freezes.
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Website From Scratch With Dreamweaver
In a world of drag-and-drop website builders, Adobe Dreamweaver has done well to stay relevant amid the competition. Packed with great features and loads of tools to make your life easy, this software is a great choice for web designers and developers. But how do you build your first website...
makeuseof.com
How to Install Skype on Linux
Being around for almost two decades, Skype is still the preferred video calling app for both common users and professionals. Skype is an instant messaging and video conferencing application developed by Microsoft. It allows users to make free audio and video one-on-one and group calls, send instant messages, and transfer files. However, it requires a subscription for calls to landlines and mobile phones.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows Remote Desktop Services Tool, and What Are Its Benefits?
The Windows Remote Desktop Services (RDS) tool allows you to remotely access other computers. But how does this tool work, and how do you enable it? Also, what are the pros and cons of using it?. This article answers all the questions you might have about Remote Desktop Services. We’ll...
Comments / 0