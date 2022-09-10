Read full article on original website
14-year-old kidnapped out of Grantsville, later found safe
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Sergeant Watson with Grantsville Police Department said 14-year-old Alexia Linarez Jauregui, last seen Sept. 10, 2022, was kidnapped by two adults out of Grantsville. Furthermore, the kidnappers are non-family acquaintances who intend to take her out of the state or the country. Linarez is around 4...
MISSING: A 14-year-old boy is considered missing and endangered
MILLCREEK, Utah — A 14-year-old boy went missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday and is considered endangered according to Unified Police. Kohel Robinson ia 5’10”, 200 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants with white shoes. Kohel went...
Orem man charged with attempted murder for Lincoln Beach rodeo shootings
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man, identified as 25-year-old Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman out of Orem, has been charged for allegedly shooting two people at a Lincoln Beach rodeo. On September 4, 2022, deputies were called on a report of shots fired in the Lincoln Beach area. Deputies arrived on scene and found two victims […]
Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections
Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
22-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash on I-25 in Wyoming
A 22-year-old is dead after rolling his pickup on Interstate 25 near Glenrock, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, near mile marker 173. The patrol says Utah resident Rorik Barker was headed south when he went off the left side of the...
Drunk Rock Springs Man Plows Into Yard, Causing Power Outage, Destroying Property
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Rock Springs man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly plowing through a yard toppling a utility pole, smashing through a fence, and destroying a shed. The Rock Springs Police Department said they responded to a residential area at 1:19am...
Wyoming man arrested on attempted murder charge after domestic violence incident
STAR VALLEY RANCH, Wyo. (KUTV) — A man in Wyoming has been arrested after police said he attempted to use a firearm against a family member. They said Jordan G. Hale, 40, left the scene after the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the Star Valley Ranch area near the Idaho border on Saturday.
‘The Letter’ assesses the arrest and motives behind Utah murder
LEHI — Almost as soon as Sgt. Jerry Townsend settled into the driver’s seat of his unmarked police car, the man handcuffed next to him began asking him questions. “How long did it take you guys to find the people I shot?” said 19-year-old Jorge Benvenuto, who wore basketball shorts and a T-shirt. Townsend told him only one of the two teens he’d shot was dead – Zachary Snarr.
Man accused of shooting 2 at rodeo near Utah Lake charged with attempted murder
GENOLA, Utah County — A man originally arrested for investigation of being a restricted person in possession of a gun following a double shooting at a rodeo near Utah Lake is now facing more serious charges. Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25, of Orem, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
Man threatens to shoot up West Valley business, is stopped while en route, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — Quick action by police may have prevented a workplace shooting. Rhuan Campbell, 48, was arrested Monday for investigation of making a threat of terrorism and possessing a weapon with intent to assault. According to West Valley police, Campbell began sending his former employer concerning text...
UPDATE: Pro bull rider killed in domestic violence incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is currently investigating a domestic violence case that has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex located near […]
Salt Lake City Police respond to public library bomb threat
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department safely removed an unattended bag at a Salt Lake Public Library after reports of a bomb threat. Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, police received calls from the Salt Lake City Public Library System that they had received a bomb threat. As […]
Wyoming High School Girls Swimming Scoreboard: Sept. 13-17, 2022
Week 4 of the prep girls’ swimming & diving season takes us border-to-border in Wyoming. Some teams are busier than others. Between dual meets, a quad, and invites, teams continue to try to pre-qualify swimmers and divers for the state meet in early November. Green River, Jackson Newcastle, Riverton,...
Man shot in face during road rage confrontation in Taylorsville
A man was shot in the face Tuesday during a road rage incident in Taylorsville, but he is expected to survive.
ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic
LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
Update: Driver dies after I-15 accident, collision with semi in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver critically injured in a collision with a semi near Pleasant View early Tuesday has died from his injuries. The man, believed to be a Boise resident, was northbound on Interstate 15, driving a 2002 Toyota Corolla, when the accident happened at about 1:38 a.m.
Man arrested for Ogden double stabbing caught on video
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Ogden early September. On September 3, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the area of 200 25th. St, Ogden, Utah. The caller reported that two men had been stabbed and had been taken […]
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Utah County
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Utah County after multiple agencies searched for a suspect. According to authorities, at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near Main Street in Spanish Fork. Officials say the driver […]
Man arrested after suddenly reversing, hitting Salt Lake City police vehicle
A man was arrested for aggravated assault, among other charges, after he unexpectedly reversed his car into an officer's patrol vehicle while on duty, officials said.
