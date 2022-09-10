ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

kslnewsradio.com

14-year-old kidnapped out of Grantsville, later found safe

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Sergeant Watson with Grantsville Police Department said 14-year-old Alexia Linarez Jauregui, last seen Sept. 10, 2022, was kidnapped by two adults out of Grantsville. Furthermore, the kidnappers are non-family acquaintances who intend to take her out of the state or the country. Linarez is around 4...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

MISSING: A 14-year-old boy is considered missing and endangered

MILLCREEK, Utah — A 14-year-old boy went missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday and is considered endangered according to Unified Police. Kohel Robinson ia 5’10”, 200 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants with white shoes. Kohel went...
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Orem man charged with attempted murder for Lincoln Beach rodeo shootings

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man, identified as 25-year-old Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman out of Orem, has been charged for allegedly shooting two people at a Lincoln Beach rodeo. On September 4, 2022, deputies were called on a report of shots fired in the Lincoln Beach area. Deputies arrived on scene and found two victims […]
OREM, UT
KUTV

Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections

Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
UTAH STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
KOWB AM 1290

22-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash on I-25 in Wyoming

A 22-year-old is dead after rolling his pickup on Interstate 25 near Glenrock, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, near mile marker 173. The patrol says Utah resident Rorik Barker was headed south when he went off the left side of the...
GLENROCK, WY
KTAR.com

‘The Letter’ assesses the arrest and motives behind Utah murder

LEHI — Almost as soon as Sgt. Jerry Townsend settled into the driver’s seat of his unmarked police car, the man handcuffed next to him began asking him questions. “How long did it take you guys to find the people I shot?” said 19-year-old Jorge Benvenuto, who wore basketball shorts and a T-shirt. Townsend told him only one of the two teens he’d shot was dead – Zachary Snarr.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Pro bull rider killed in domestic violence incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is currently investigating a domestic violence case that has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex located near […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City Police respond to public library bomb threat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department safely removed an unattended bag at a Salt Lake Public Library after reports of a bomb threat. Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, police received calls from the Salt Lake City Public Library System that they had received a bomb threat. As […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic

LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

Man arrested for Ogden double stabbing caught on video

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Ogden early September. On September 3, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the area of 200 25th. St, Ogden, Utah. The caller reported that two men had been stabbed and had been taken […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Shelter-in-place order lifted in Utah County

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Utah County after multiple agencies searched for a suspect. According to authorities, at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near Main Street in Spanish Fork. Officials say the driver […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

