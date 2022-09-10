Read full article on original website
Hearing on Missouri marijuana initiative scrutinizes unprecedented signature process
The unprecedented steps Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft took to verify signatures to place a marijuana legalization initiative petition on the ballot were outside the scope of his authority, attorneys for an anti-drug activist argued Thursday. Cole County Judge Cotton Walker faces a Sept. 13 deadline to decide whether an initiative petition to legalize […] The post Hearing on Missouri marijuana initiative scrutinizes unprecedented signature process appeared first on Missouri Independent.
americanmilitarynews.com
Buy a ticket, get an AR-15: Missouri legislator’s rifle raffle draws criticism in KC area
A state representative running for reelection in Missouri is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his fundraising efforts. Elected in 2018, Rep. Jeff Coleman is a Republican representing Grain Valley in Jackson County. His Sept. 30 fundraiser is billed as Coleman’s BBQ, Tournament & Raffle. A campaign email...
Appeals court leaves marijuana on Missouri ballot. Supreme Court refuses to take case
An initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri will remain on the ballot after a panel of judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals affirmed that the steps Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft took to certify the petition were proper. A three-judge panel heard arguments Monday afternoon in Kansas City and ruled […] The post Appeals court leaves marijuana on Missouri ballot. Supreme Court refuses to take case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Elderly dog missing for two months discovered by explorers in 22-mile Missouri cave system
An elderly dog who had been missing for two months was unexpectedly found by cave explorers in Missouri.Rick Haley said he found the dog along with fellow cave explorer (also known as a “spelunker”) Gerry Keene while exploring a cave system in Perry County, Missouri, last week.The Tom Moore Cave system where the dog “Abby” was found is located between Brewer and Perryville, Missouri, and is the second longest cave system in the state at more than 22 miles long, Fox2 reported.Mr Haley told his Facebook followers in a post on Thursday: “Here’s a feel good story of survival....
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes ‘absolutely no apologies’ for closing schools during COVID-19 pandemic
Kansas Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking re-election this November, said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for closing schools early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly's comments came during an appearance at the Kansas Chamber's 2022 candidate conversations event in Olathe on Wednesday night as she responded to a question about the actions she took during the pandemic.
Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Drought in Nebraska exposes SHIPWRECK of cargo steamboat that sank in Missouri River in 1870
A steamboat wreck that dates to 1870 was uncovered in the Missouri River after drought in Nebraska and South Dakota caused the waterway's levels to drop off dramatically. Known as the North Alabama, the steamboat sank near Goat Island, which is on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota. The...
Phys.org
Hidden microearthquakes illuminate large earthquake-hosting faults in Oklahoma and Kansas
Using machine learning to sift through a decade's worth of seismic data, researchers have identified hundreds of thousands of microearthquakes along some previously unknown fault structures in Oklahoma and Kansas. The newly identified microearthquakes allowed the seismologists to map and measure earthquake clusters in the region, which has experienced unusual...
The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors
Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
Joplin’s Whataburger odds improve as commissioners approve site plan for Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Planning & Zoning Commission approved a site plan brought forth by Whatabrands LLC with the intent to bring a Whataburger location to the Joplin area. City Officials looked at two adjacent locations at 2014 S Rangeline and 2019 S Highview Ave. Now that the...
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929
Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
St. Joseph Post
