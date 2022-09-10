Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Poached jerky case, sunk family boat among case highlights in Game and Fish 2021 report
CASPER, Wyo. — Four arrests for boating under the influence and the citation of two bull elk poachers were among the highlight law enforcement activities by Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens in the Casper region in 2021, according to the state agency’s annual law enforcement report. “Casper...
22-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash on I-25 in Wyoming
A 22-year-old is dead after rolling his pickup on Interstate 25 near Glenrock, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, near mile marker 173. The patrol says Utah resident Rorik Barker was headed south when he went off the left side of the...
KUTV
Wyoming man arrested on attempted murder charge after domestic violence incident
STAR VALLEY RANCH, Wyo. (KUTV) — A man in Wyoming has been arrested after police said he attempted to use a firearm against a family member. They said Jordan G. Hale, 40, left the scene after the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the Star Valley Ranch area near the Idaho border on Saturday.
wyo4news.com
Body of Utah man discovered in Flaming Gorge
September 11, 2022 – According to KSL News/Radio, the body of a Utah man has been discovered in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The body was discovered around 11 P.M. yesterday, September 10. Dagget County Sheriff Erik Bailey says the man is a white male in his 30s, from Midvale,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remains found by Colorado hikers identified after 6 years
After six years of unanswered questions, the Summit County Coroner's Office has officially identified the John Doe whose remains were discovered by hikers in 2016. On July 10, 2016, a group of hikers came across a human skull while walking on a game trail near Copper Mountain Ski Resort. Additional skeletal remains were later discovered by investigators in the surrounding area, along with some clothes, a hiking backpack, and a Glock .45 handgun.
Jeep Rollover Resulting in Three Deceased
he Colorado State Patrol reported a Jeep rollover on County Road 361 in Ouray on Monday, September 12, 2022, which claimed the lives of three people.
Three killed after Jeep falls several hundred feet off cliff in Colorado
Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
UPDATE: Pro bull rider killed in domestic violence incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is currently investigating a domestic violence case that has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex located near […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Nebraska troopers arrested man after fatal crash in Box Butte County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska troopers arrested a man from India after a crash turned fatal in Box Butte County. Jayesh Desai, 55, of Mumbai, India was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and was lodged in Box Butte County Jail. Troopers went to the intersection of Highway 385 and Link...
Search for Three Missing Moose Hunters in Alaska Still Ongoing. Another Moose Hunter Found Deceased
Bethel Search and Rescue has been working on two separate cases involving moose hunters who went missing along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. One case involved a hunter who was by himself, and it wrapped up late last week when the hunter was found deceased near his boat. The other mission, which is still ongoing, involves three hunters who were reported missing with their boat near Bethel on Aug. 30.
Former Head Of Wyoming Comm. Center Accused Of Stealing $2 Mil.
The former executive director of the Young at Heart Community Center in Rock Springs has been arrested for allegedly embezzling over $2 million dollars from the center's daycare facility. That's according to a Tuesday news release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. According to the release, a months-long investigation found...
Tattooed Montana Criminals On The Run. Have You Seen These Guys?
Listen, I'm not one to judge...but I wouldn't think finding these two knuckleheads would be that hard. I don't know if they planned out their future of "hide and seek" very well, but they managed to escape from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility through a window. According to the reports,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Two men dead at Buffalo Ridge camper site deemed murder-suicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has released details of their investigation surrounding the two men found dead at a Buffalo Ridge camper site in mid-August. According to Captain Josh Phillips, information gathered during the investigation and autopsy reports found this incident occurred...
Police: Wyoming Motorist Crashes Into Power Pole, Shed, Fence
Police in Rock Springs say an allegedly drunk driver left the road early Sunday before causing what police call "significant damage." That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, a vehicle driven by Joshua Nottingham left the roadway in the area of Bitter Creek Drive and Cascade Drive and hit a power pole, a fence, and then a shed. Police were called to the scene at 1:19 a.m. Sunday.
Not Surprisingly, Wyoming HATES This Food The Most
No, the food we hate the most isn't tofu or tofurkey or whatever the heck that is. We're more refined with our tastes, or at least, we're more traditional with our tastes and won't even entertain the idea of hating tofu, because we wouldn't eat it in the first place.
cowboystatedaily.com
Draft Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens More Authority To Ticket Trespassers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Game wardens would have more authority to ticket trespassers under a draft bill currently before the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee. At issue is whether Wyoming game wardens should have more leeway in cases that fall under sheriffs’ jurisdiction under...
KELOLAND TV
Mystery death along the Missouri
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For two years, a family has been searching for answers on how their loved one died in South Dakota. Ryan Pyle was just passing through the state when first he was reported missing. Nearly three months later his remains were discovered by hunters in a remote area near the Missouri River.
A Bunch Of Haters Said Wyoming Is One Of The “Least Desirable” States
It seems, yet again, there are a bunch of haters out there, bashing the Cowboy State. I know some will say "good", we don't want them coming here anyways. While that may be true, we also don't want our tourist money going away. So, we need to hush the haters on that front, at least.
KEVN
Human Remains found in Fire Debris
A new scholarship encourages students to work, live, and study in South Dakota by help in need individuals with tuition. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Working To Make Sure Hunting With Drones Is Illegal & Strengthening Trespass Laws
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Legislators looking to clarify prohibitions on the use of drones for hunting, as well as trespass laws related to hunting this week. Wyoming legislators plan this week to consider making sure drones are included in the legal definition of “aircraft” forbidden...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2