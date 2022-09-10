ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Laramie Live

22-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash on I-25 in Wyoming

A 22-year-old is dead after rolling his pickup on Interstate 25 near Glenrock, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, near mile marker 173. The patrol says Utah resident Rorik Barker was headed south when he went off the left side of the...
GLENROCK, WY
wyo4news.com

Body of Utah man discovered in Flaming Gorge

September 11, 2022 – According to KSL News/Radio, the body of a Utah man has been discovered in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The body was discovered around 11 P.M. yesterday, September 10. Dagget County Sheriff Erik Bailey says the man is a white male in his 30s, from Midvale,...
MIDVALE, UT
OutThere Colorado

Remains found by Colorado hikers identified after 6 years

After six years of unanswered questions, the Summit County Coroner's Office has officially identified the John Doe whose remains were discovered by hikers in 2016. On July 10, 2016, a group of hikers came across a human skull while walking on a game trail near Copper Mountain Ski Resort. Additional skeletal remains were later discovered by investigators in the surrounding area, along with some clothes, a hiking backpack, and a Glock .45 handgun.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Three killed after Jeep falls several hundred feet off cliff in Colorado

Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
OURAY, CO
ABC4

UPDATE: Pro bull rider killed in domestic violence incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is currently investigating a domestic violence case that has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex located near […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Outdoor Life

Search for Three Missing Moose Hunters in Alaska Still Ongoing. Another Moose Hunter Found Deceased

Bethel Search and Rescue has been working on two separate cases involving moose hunters who went missing along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. One case involved a hunter who was by himself, and it wrapped up late last week when the hunter was found deceased near his boat. The other mission, which is still ongoing, involves three hunters who were reported missing with their boat near Bethel on Aug. 30.
BETHEL, AK
Laramie Live

Former Head Of Wyoming Comm. Center Accused Of Stealing $2 Mil.

The former executive director of the Young at Heart Community Center in Rock Springs has been arrested for allegedly embezzling over $2 million dollars from the center's daycare facility. That's according to a Tuesday news release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. According to the release, a months-long investigation found...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Two men dead at Buffalo Ridge camper site deemed murder-suicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has released details of their investigation surrounding the two men found dead at a Buffalo Ridge camper site in mid-August. According to Captain Josh Phillips, information gathered during the investigation and autopsy reports found this incident occurred...
BUFFALO RIDGE, SD
Laramie Live

Police: Wyoming Motorist Crashes Into Power Pole, Shed, Fence

Police in Rock Springs say an allegedly drunk driver left the road early Sunday before causing what police call "significant damage." That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, a vehicle driven by Joshua Nottingham left the roadway in the area of Bitter Creek Drive and Cascade Drive and hit a power pole, a fence, and then a shed. Police were called to the scene at 1:19 a.m. Sunday.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Draft Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens More Authority To Ticket Trespassers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Game wardens would have more authority to ticket trespassers under a draft bill currently before the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee. At issue is whether Wyoming game wardens should have more leeway in cases that fall under sheriffs’ jurisdiction under...
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

Mystery death along the Missouri

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For two years, a family has been searching for answers on how their loved one died in South Dakota. Ryan Pyle was just passing through the state when first he was reported missing. Nearly three months later his remains were discovered by hunters in a remote area near the Missouri River.
MISSOURI STATE
KEVN

Human Remains found in Fire Debris

A new scholarship encourages students to work, live, and study in South Dakota by help in need individuals with tuition. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
