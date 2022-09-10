Read full article on original website
Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent accident that occurred this morning at a quarry near Byron and sent a man to St. Marys Hospital. Very little information is currently available, but Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says preliminary reports indicate a man fell from approximately 40 feet. The victim was conscious when first responders arrived at the scene but he was suffering from head and multiple other injuries. He was transported by ambulance.
kduz.com
Fatal Stearns Co Motorcycle Crash
One person died and another was injured when two motorcycles went off a road south of Melrose Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at 2:18pm, they were notified of a motorcycle crash on County Road 13 just south of 360th Street in Grove Township. While enroute, information...
fox9.com
Traffic cam captures moments leading up to the crash that killed former Gopher track athlete
(FOX 9) - A Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic camera captured the moments leading up to the crash that killed a 25-year-old former Gopher track athlete late last month. Eric Walker was an accomplished and beloved student-athlete who broke track records at high school and colligate levels before graduating...
WTIP
Woman rescued from BWCA after getting lost, wandering for miles through dense forest
A Minnesota woman is safe after spending a rainy September night lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Gunflint Trail. 56-year-old Jennifer Fitzer, a resident of Golden Valley, Minn., became lost Thursday, Sept. 8 from her group’s campsite on Rib Lake in the BWCA. This was Fitzer’s first trip to the Boundary Waters, according to her brother, Chuck Fitzer. Chuck spoke with WTIP Sept. 12 about the incident.
Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
KEYC
Janesville man on road to recovery after being injured in freak accident
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - It started as a normal bachelor party for his sister’s fiancé, with the groomsmen all gathering at a cabin for the weekend, spending time together on rented side-by-sides. When the UTVs were full of mud after their ride, the men jumped into the lake...
Watch Minnesota Police Chase A Suspect Traveling At 120mph
It appeared to be a quiet summer evening in the Twin Cities area for a Washington County sheriff's deputy out on patrol. Then around 2:17 a.m., a suspect driving a Dodge Dart (not the cool old school one, the newer four-cylinder compact model) zooms past the officer doing a reported 120 mph in a 60 mph zone.
ccxmedia.org
Medical Examiner: Man Found in Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake Accidentally Drowned
A body found this summer in a Robbinsdale lake has been determined to be an accidental drowning, according to a report released this weekend by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of 24-year-old Khalil Azad of Buffalo was found in Crystal Lake on July 5. According to...
VIDEO: Motorist strikes child on bicycle in Maplewood, flees scene
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A motorist struck a child on a bicycle and fled the scene in Maplewood over the weekend, according to police.Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and White Bear Avenue.The video shows two bicyclists traveling on a sidewalk and then crossing a street, when the child in the front was struck by a car turning onto the highway. The driver is seen getting out of the car briefly, looking at the child on the street, and then fleeing the scene. It appears at least one motorist gave chase after the suspect vehicle. Other passersby stopped at the scene and rendered aid. According to Maplewood police, the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Police say the suspect vehicle was followed going westbound on Highway 36 to St. Paul. The suspect vehicle was found by police, but it was unoccupied. No arrests have been announced. The incident is under investigation.
Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
Fire breaks out at homeless encampment near 35W in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A fire that broke out at a homeless encampment near Interstate 35W in Minneapolis was believed to have started after a propane cylinder exploded.Fire crews responded to the blaze early Monday evening. It was located near New Brighton Boulevard.Crews arrived to find a large uncontrolled campfire of wooden pallets. A number of trees and brush nearby had also caught on fire.Firefighters climbed over a fence to bring the hose far enough where they could reach the fire.No damage to any buildings nearby was reported, although multiple tarp tents did burn.No one was reported injured.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)
(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings
Authorities have identified the victims fatally shot during a night of gun violence in Minneapolis Thursday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who died after being shot near the intersection of Knox and Plymouth Avenues in north Minneapolis was Jeremiah Durr, of Jordan, Minnesota. Durr...
Alcohol Use Suspected In Crash That Killed Minnesota Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in east-central Minnesota. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says alcohol may have contributed to the deadly incident shortly after 9 PM in a suburban area just west of the Cambridge Airport. A news release says a preliminary investigation indicates a northbound pickup swerved into the southbound lanes of a roadway and sideswiped a car that ended up spinning out and crashing into the ditch. The pickup then continued in the southbound lane and collided head-on with a second car.
New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of downtown Anoka
Barzini's Italiano is now open at 222 E Main St. in Anoka, Minn. Photo courtesy of Logan Thompson. A player piano taps out jazzy tunes while "The Godfather" plays on the television at Barzini's Italiano in downtown Anoka. The restaurant recently opened on the historic Main Street in the space...
Two Rochester Men Killed in Red Wing Plane Crash
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin say the victims of a plane crash yesterday were both from Rochester. A news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office identified the men as 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith. Officials earlier indicated they were on a training flight when the single-engine plane crashed in a field about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport around 1:30 p.m. yesterday. A plane had taken off from the Rochester Airport a little over an hour earlier.
Minnesota Man Pleads Not Guilty to Apple River Stabbings Charges
Hudson, WI (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota man accused of fatally stabbing a teenage boy on the Apple River in western Wisconsin today entered not guilty pleas to first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. 52-year-old Nikolae Miu was formally arraigned this afternoon on the murder count and four counts of...
