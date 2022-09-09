ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek Apples Notice For September 2022

By Arthur Poole
 5 days ago

By Arthur Poole

Sedona News – Any user of Apple products, (iPhone, iPad, MAC) is invited to attend the September 2022 Zoom meeting of the Oak Creek Apples Macintosh User Group (OCAMUG, or OCA, for short). Alan Gore, expert in all things Apple, will facilitate a general question-and-answer session. He will emphasize Apple’s Product Day including a new line of iPhones, and at least two updated models of its Apple Watch. In addition, he will cover recent bugs and fixes. There is no charge to participate.

OCA will continue its monthly virtual/online meetings on the 3rd Saturday of September, Saturday, September 17, 2022, beginning at 10:00 AM at the following online address : https://us02web.zoom. us/j/87358216257 Meeting ID:   873 5821 6257 If you want to attend the meeting by phone, please follow the above zoom link, which will have a screen for you to obtain a call-in number for your location.

To avoid having to transfer the Zoom address, you may email oakcreekapples@gmail.com with “OCA Meeting” in the subject line (no quotation marks). An autoreply email will provide the link that you may click or copy and paste in your browser to open the online Zoom session.

The Oak Creek Apples Macintosh User Group (OCAMUG) is exclusively an educational institution for the public on the use of Apple Computers and other iOS devices, including maintenance, security, and software applications. OCAMUG is a 501.c.3 organization and donations are tax deductible. Membership in the Oak Creek Apples is open to anyone who wishes to belong. For more information ask at the Zoom meeting, or  email oakcreekapples@gmail.com . Thank you for your interest in and support of the OCAMUG.

